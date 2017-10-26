Thursday’s high school football scores

THURSDAY GAMES
AV-CTL
Trinity Academy at Collegiate
Central Plains League
Belle Plaine at Independent
Chaparral at Conway Springs
Cheney 0, Garden Plain 6 (1q)
Douglass at Bluestem
Central Kansas League
Halstead 8, Sterling 7 (1q)
Hesston at Marion
Hillsboro 0, SE-Saline 6
Hoisington at Lyons
Hutchinson Trinity at Haven
Other area teams
Argonia-Attica at South Central
Central Christian 0, Caldwell 14 (1q)
Ellinwood at Canton-Galva
Eureka 8, Neodesha 7 (1q)
Fairfield at Macksville
Goessel at Central Plains
Hartford at Burrton
Hodgeman County at Otis-Bison
Kiowa County at Pratt-Skyline
Logan-Palco at Bennington
Madison at West Elk
Oxford at Central-Burden
Peabody-Burns at Cedar Vale-Dexter
Smith Center 21, Ell-Saline 0 (1q)
South Barber at Bucklin
South Haven at Norwich
St. John at Little River
St. Paul at Sedan
Stafford at Pretty Prairie
Udall at Flinthills
Statewide
Altoona-Midway at Waverly
Bartlesville Wesleyan, Okla., at Chetopa
Beloit at Minneapolis
BV Randolph at Frankfort
Burlington at Anderson County
Caney Valley at Fredonia
Central Heights at Wellsville
Chase at Ashland
Cimarron at Southwestern Heights
Colony-Crest at Pleasanton
Council Grove at Rossville
Decatur County at Hoxie
Deerfield at Minneola
Ellsworth at Larned
Erie at Jayhawk-Linn
Greeley County at Dighton
Hanover at Axtell
Herington at Burlingame
Hiawatha at Nemaha Central
Iola at Girard
Kinsley at Spearville
Mankato-Rock Hills at St. Johns-Tipton
Marais des Cygnes at Lebo
Maranatha Academy at Pleasant Ridge
Marmaton Valley at Southern Coffey County
Maur Hill at Atchison County
Osborne at Lincoln
Oskaloosa at Perry-Lecompton
Phillipsburg 21, Russell 0 (1q)
Pike Valley at Linn
Riley County at Marysville
Riverside at Sabetha
Riverton 0, Galena 14 (1q)
Rolla at Moscow
Royal Valley 0, Silver Lake 21 (1q)
Rural Vista at Centre-Lost Springs
Satanta at South Gray
SE-Cherokee at Cherryvale
St. Marys at Mission Valley
Stanton County at Elkhart
Stockton at Lakeside-Downs
Sublette at Meade
Syracuse at Lakin
Tescott at Southern Cloud
Thomas More Prep at Norton
Thunder Ridge at Northern Valley
Triplains-Brewster at Wallace County
Uniontown 0, Pittsburg-Colgan 21 (1q)
Valley Falls at Onaga
Victoria at Solomon
WaKeeney-Trego at St. Francis
West Franklin at Osage City
Wetmore at Wakefield
Wilson at Sylvan-Lucas
Wichita County at Ness City
FRIDAY’S GAMES
City League
Arkansas City at Bishop Carroll
East at Manhattan
Emporia at Kapaun
Junction City at West
Newton at Heights
North at Free State
South at Topeka
Southeast at Northwest
AV-CTL
Abilene at McPherson
Andover at Valley Center
Campus at Hutchinson
Circle at Buhler
Dodge City at Derby
Eisenhower at Great Bend
El Dorado at Andale
Maize South at Andover Central
Mulvane at Winfield
Nickerson at Clearwater
Rose Hill at Augusta
Salina Central at Goddard
Salina South at Liberal
Topeka West at Maize
Ulysses at Wellington
Central Plains League
Whitewater-Remington at Medicine Lodge
Central Kansas League
Pratt at Kingman
Smoky Valley at Clay Center
Other area teams
Inman at Sedgwick
Prue, Okla., at Moundridge
Statewide
Atchison at KC Piper
Basehor-Linwood at Tonganoxie
Bishop Miege at Spring HIll
BV Northwest at Lawrence
BV Southwest at Bonner Springs
BV West at Olathe North
Chase County at Northern Heights
Ellis at Oakley
Eudora at De Soto
Frontenac at Baxter Springs
Gardner-Edgerton at SM East
Goodland at Colby
Holcomb at Hugoton
Independence at Chanute
KC Harmon at St. Thomas Aquinas
KC Turner at KC Sumner
KC Washington at Pittsburg
KC Wyandotte at Olathe East
La Crosse at Plainville
Labette County at Coffeyville
Lansing at St. James Academy
Leavenworth at Shawnee Heights
McLouth at Jefferson County North
Mill Valley at Topeka Seaman
Olathe Northwest at SM South
Olathe South at SM Northwest
Olpe at Lyndon
Osawatomie at Bishop Ward
Oswego at Yates Center
Ottawa at Fort Scott
Paola at Louisburg
Parsons at Columbus
Prairie View at Baldwin
Rock Creek at Chapman
Sacred Heart at Republic County
Santa Fe Trail at Holton
Scott City at Concordia
SM North at BV North
SM West at Blue Valley
Topeka Hayden at Jefferson West
Topeka Highland Park at KC Schlagle
Troy at Horton
Valley Heights at Washington County
Wabaunsee at Doniphan West
Wamego at Hays
Washburn Rural at Garden City
Comments