Varsity Football

Thursday’s high school football scores

October 26, 2017 7:29 PM

THURSDAY GAMES

AV-CTL

Trinity Academy at Collegiate

Central Plains League

Belle Plaine at Independent

Chaparral at Conway Springs

Cheney 0, Garden Plain 6 (1q)

Douglass at Bluestem

Central Kansas League

Halstead 8, Sterling 7 (1q)

Hesston at Marion

Hillsboro 0, SE-Saline 6

Hoisington at Lyons

Hutchinson Trinity at Haven

Other area teams

Argonia-Attica at South Central

Central Christian 0, Caldwell 14 (1q)

Ellinwood at Canton-Galva

Eureka 8, Neodesha 7 (1q)

Fairfield at Macksville

Goessel at Central Plains

Hartford at Burrton

Hodgeman County at Otis-Bison

Kiowa County at Pratt-Skyline

Logan-Palco at Bennington

Madison at West Elk

Oxford at Central-Burden

Peabody-Burns at Cedar Vale-Dexter

Smith Center 21, Ell-Saline 0 (1q)

South Barber at Bucklin

South Haven at Norwich

St. John at Little River

St. Paul at Sedan

Stafford at Pretty Prairie

Udall at Flinthills

Statewide

Altoona-Midway at Waverly

Bartlesville Wesleyan, Okla., at Chetopa

Beloit at Minneapolis

BV Randolph at Frankfort

Burlington at Anderson County

Caney Valley at Fredonia

Central Heights at Wellsville

Chase at Ashland

Cimarron at Southwestern Heights

Colony-Crest at Pleasanton

Council Grove at Rossville

Decatur County at Hoxie

Deerfield at Minneola

Ellsworth at Larned

Erie at Jayhawk-Linn

Greeley County at Dighton

Hanover at Axtell

Herington at Burlingame

Hiawatha at Nemaha Central

Iola at Girard

Kinsley at Spearville

Mankato-Rock Hills at St. Johns-Tipton

Marais des Cygnes at Lebo

Maranatha Academy at Pleasant Ridge

Marmaton Valley at Southern Coffey County

Maur Hill at Atchison County

Osborne at Lincoln

Oskaloosa at Perry-Lecompton

Phillipsburg 21, Russell 0 (1q)

Pike Valley at Linn

Riley County at Marysville

Riverside at Sabetha

Riverton 0, Galena 14 (1q)

Rolla at Moscow

Royal Valley 0, Silver Lake 21 (1q)

Rural Vista at Centre-Lost Springs

Satanta at South Gray

SE-Cherokee at Cherryvale

St. Marys at Mission Valley

Stanton County at Elkhart

Stockton at Lakeside-Downs

Sublette at Meade

Syracuse at Lakin

Tescott at Southern Cloud

Thomas More Prep at Norton

Thunder Ridge at Northern Valley

Triplains-Brewster at Wallace County

Uniontown 0, Pittsburg-Colgan 21 (1q)

Valley Falls at Onaga

Victoria at Solomon

WaKeeney-Trego at St. Francis

West Franklin at Osage City

Wetmore at Wakefield

Wilson at Sylvan-Lucas

Wichita County at Ness City

FRIDAY’S GAMES

City League

Arkansas City at Bishop Carroll

East at Manhattan

Emporia at Kapaun

Junction City at West

Newton at Heights

North at Free State

South at Topeka

Southeast at Northwest

AV-CTL

Abilene at McPherson

Andover at Valley Center

Campus at Hutchinson

Circle at Buhler

Dodge City at Derby

Eisenhower at Great Bend

El Dorado at Andale

Maize South at Andover Central

Mulvane at Winfield

Nickerson at Clearwater

Rose Hill at Augusta

Salina Central at Goddard

Salina South at Liberal

Topeka West at Maize

Ulysses at Wellington

Central Plains League

Whitewater-Remington at Medicine Lodge

Central Kansas League

Pratt at Kingman

Smoky Valley at Clay Center

Other area teams

Inman at Sedgwick

Prue, Okla., at Moundridge

Statewide

Atchison at KC Piper

Basehor-Linwood at Tonganoxie

Bishop Miege at Spring HIll

BV Northwest at Lawrence

BV Southwest at Bonner Springs

BV West at Olathe North

Chase County at Northern Heights

Ellis at Oakley

Eudora at De Soto

Frontenac at Baxter Springs

Gardner-Edgerton at SM East

Goodland at Colby

Holcomb at Hugoton

Independence at Chanute

KC Harmon at St. Thomas Aquinas

KC Turner at KC Sumner

KC Washington at Pittsburg

KC Wyandotte at Olathe East

La Crosse at Plainville

Labette County at Coffeyville

Lansing at St. James Academy

Leavenworth at Shawnee Heights

McLouth at Jefferson County North

Mill Valley at Topeka Seaman

Olathe Northwest at SM South

Olathe South at SM Northwest

Olpe at Lyndon

Osawatomie at Bishop Ward

Oswego at Yates Center

Ottawa at Fort Scott

Paola at Louisburg

Parsons at Columbus

Prairie View at Baldwin

Rock Creek at Chapman

Sacred Heart at Republic County

Santa Fe Trail at Holton

Scott City at Concordia

SM North at BV North

SM West at Blue Valley

Topeka Hayden at Jefferson West

Topeka Highland Park at KC Schlagle

Troy at Horton

Valley Heights at Washington County

Wabaunsee at Doniphan West

Wamego at Hays

Washburn Rural at Garden City

