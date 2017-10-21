Heights quarterback K’Vonte Baker runs for a first down earlier this season.
Varsity Football

Friday’s high school football box scores (Oct. 20)

October 21, 2017 5:11 PM

Mulvane 35,

Wellington 7

Mulvane

7

14

0

14

35

Wellington

7

0

0

0

7

M — Price 5 run (Clark kick)

W — Jimenez 3 pass from Ledbetter (Gill kick)

M — Diffenbaugh 25 run (Clark kick)

M — Price 25 run (Clark kick)

M — Price 61 run (Clark kick)

M — Price 5 run (Clark kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Mulvane: Price 18-145, Diffenbaugh 20-104, Ellis 3-31. Wellington: Ybarra 23-68, Araujo 3-16, Hilt 1-3, Ledbetter 8-1, Probst 2-(-1).

Passing — Mulvane: Price 5-10-0-60. Wellington: Ledbetter 7-14-0-32.

Receiving — Mulvane: Ellis 1-30, Diffenbaugh 2-19, Walker 2-11. Wellington: Vargas 2-20, Probst 1-9, Washington 2-4, Jimenez 1-3, Ybarra 1--4.

Andover Central 41,

Augusta 8

Augusta

0

0

0

8

8

And Central

10

17

7

7

41

AC — Schoonover 31 field goal

AC — Bethea 1 run (Schoonover kick)

AC — Allison 22 run (Schoonover kick)

AC — Schoonover 34 field goal

AC — Johanek 10 fumble recovery (Schoonover kick)

AC — Jensen 28 pass from Jones (Schoonover kick)

Au — Barnett 28 run (Anderson run)

AC — Herrmann 1 run (Schoonover kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Andover Central: Allison 20-70, Jones 7-55, Herrmann 8-20, Anthemides 2-1, Bethea 2-(-4). Augusta: Whitehead 16-75, Anderson 6-34, Swartz 4-12, Wilhite 5-3, Wesbrooks 1-3, Wilson 4-3, Barnett 7-(-29).

Passing — Andover Central: Jones 14-25-0-183. Augusta: Barnett 3-8-0-16, Whitehead 2-5-0-8.

Receiving — Andover Central: Bell 7-128, Jensen 4-27, Rodd 1-14, Macy 1-8, Allison 1-6. Augusta: Swartz 2-10, Wesbrooks 1-9, Swink 1-4, Wilson 1-1.

Andover 48,

Valley Center 13

Andover

21

13

7

7

48

Valley Center

0

0

13

0

13

A — Fahnestock 1 run (Kemp kick)

A — McCafferty 23 run (Kemp kick)

A — Fahnestock 4 run (Kemp kick)

A — Gumeringer 73 pass from Fahnestock (kick failed)

A — Turner 70 pass from Fahnestock (Kemp kick)

A — Fahnestock 7 run (Kemp kick)

VC — Wilson 6 run (Coash kick)

VC — Wilson 57 pass from Lange (kick failed)

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Andover: Fahnestock 12-52, McCafferty 2-27, Henry 7-24, Gumeringer 4-13, Miller 5-12, Nicklaus 1-8. Valley Center: Wilson 16-75, Rains 8-29, Ramirez 5-24, Cross 2-11, Schrater 1-1, Harden 2-(-4), Lange 5-(-30).

Passing — Andover: Fahnestock 12-22-0-311. Valley Center: Lange 6-13-0-108, Schrater 2-2-0-20.

Receiving — Andover: Turner 5-114, Gumeringer 1-73, Hartman 2-59, Smith 3-53. Valley Center: Wilson 3-87, Cross 2-15, Rains 1-14, Pearson 2-12.

Salina South 38,

Salina Central 14

Sal South

7

10

14

7

38

Sal Central

0

0

0

14

14

SS — Parret 38 run (Castro kick)

SS — Lanoue 1 run (Castro kick)

SS — Castro 27 field goal

SS — Lanoue 37 run (Castro kick)

SS — Webb 6 pass from Lanoue (Castro kick)

SC — Peters 2 run (Peters kick)

SS — Parret 1 run (Castro kick)

SC — Counts 33 run (Peters kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Salina Central: Peters 24-150, Counts 7-72, Griffitts 2-11, Richardson 7-2. Salina South: Parret 25-138, Lanoue 18-126, Webb 3-16, Quill 1-9, Miller 1-5.

Passing — Salina Central: Richardson 7-18-0-69. Salina South: Lanoue 6-12-0-70.

Receiving — Salina Central: Counts 3-22, Horst 3-22, Goertzen 1-5. Salina South: Mathews 1-26, Garrett 3-22, Quill 1-17, Webb 1-6.

Derby 48,

Campus 20

Derby

7

7

13

21

48

Campus

7

10

3

0

20

D — Igo 89 run (Syring kick)

C — Harvey 64 pass from Harvey (Rogers kick)

C — Kahmann 20 pass from Harvey (Rogers kick)

C — Rogers 24 field goal

D — Igo 5 run (Syring kick)

D — Taylor 45 pass from Igo (kick failed)

C — Rogers 30 field goal

D — Kooser 12 run (Syring kick)

D — Littleton 24 pass from Igo (Syring kick)

D — Kooser 23 run (Syring kick)

D — Walls 79 pass from Igo (Syring kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Campus: Harvey Jr 19-70, Harvey 4-15, Hicks 1-10, Martinez 1-2, Wise 1-0. Derby: Igo 25-231, Kooser 15-91, Washington 1-10.

Passing — Campus: Harvey 19-37-1-278. Derby: Igo 7-8-0-232.

Receiving — Campus: Harvey 3-151, Kahmann 11-117, Wise 2-10, Avis 1--2. Derby: Taylor 3-90, Walls 1-79, Littleton 1-24, Kooser 1-23, Brown 1-16.

City League

Carroll 30,

Kapaun 22

Kapaun

13

0

9

0

22

Carroll

0

21

0

9

30

K — Williams 24 field goal

K — Hutton 63 pass from Hacking (Williams kick)

K — Williams 41 field goal

B — Cundiff 12 pass from Howell (Le kick)

B — Smith 34 pass from Howell (Le kick)

B — Helten 26 pass from Howell (Le kick)

K — Safety

K — Schmitz 56 pass from Hacking (Williams kick)

B — Becker 24 pass from Howell (Howell run failed)

B — Le 41 field goal

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Bishop Carroll: Howell 20-100, Smith 12-66, Nichols 10-18, Roth 1-(-1). Kapaun Mount Carmel: Channel 20-113, Phelps 4-12, Hacking 3-(-9).

Passing — Bishop Carroll: Howell 10-25-1-169. Kapaun Mount Carmel: Hacking 7-22-1-179.

Receiving — Bishop Carroll: Helten 4-59, Cundiff 2-37, Becker 2-36, Smith 1-34, Davis 1-3. Kapaun Mount Carmel: Schmitz 2-72, Hutchins 1-63, Williams 2-40, Channel 1-5, Phelps 1--1.

Conway Springs 41,

Cheney 0

Cheney

0

0

0

0

0

Con Springs

6

8

21

6

41

CS — Jones 24 run (run failed)

CS — Terhune 29 run (Ast pass from Terhune)

CS — Jones 5 run (pass failed)

CS — Terhune 2 run (Terhune run)

CS — Jones 25 run (Terhune kick)

CS — Akiu 10 run (kick failed)

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Cheney: Petz 9-15, Scheer 1-12, Mason 1-(-3), Grover 8-(-7). Conway Springs: Jones 27-215, Terhune 18-127, Mercer 7-51, Akiu 7-45, May 5-16.

Passing — Cheney: Grover 15-27-0-166, Mason 1-1-0-0, Adolph 3-31-0-0, Scheer 2-21-0-0, Patterson 2-51-0-0, Petz 7-62-0-0. Conway Springs: Terhune 0-1-0-0.

Chaparral 18,

Garden Plain 14

Garden Plain

6

8

0

0

14

Chaparral

6

0

12

0

18

C — Eslinger 0 blocked punt (kick failed)

GP — Dooley 6 run (run failed)

GP — Pauly 1 run (Pauly run)

C — Burke 9 run (pass failed)

C — Bello 1 interception return (pass failed)

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Chaparral: Burke 12-41, Clark 8-30, Shelton 5-7, Bello 1-5. Garden Plain: Dooley 31-115, Pauly 17-67, Zoglman 11-22, Snyder 1-(-5).

Passing — Chaparral: Burke 15-24-0-150. Garden Plain: Pauly 1-5-0-0.

Receiving — Chaparral: Clark 6-92, Pfaff 5-28, Shelton 2-17, Borghoff 2-13. Garden Plain: Snyder 1-0.

Goddard 48,

Newton 14

Newton

0

0

7

7

14

Goddard

21

14

13

0

48

G — Sullivan 50 run (Cole kick)

G — Sullivan 45 run

G — Sullivan 3 run (Cole kick)

G — Beason 4 pass from Sullivan (Cole kick)

G — Russell 18 fumble return (Cole kick)

G — Caraway 14 run (kick failed)

G — True 26 pass from Semrad (Cole kick)

N — Presley 75 run (Gutierrez kick)

N — McBeth 38 run (Gutierrez kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Goddard: Bannister 15-115, Sullivan 4-95, Caraway 1-14, Hoefer 1-11, Amaro 1-5, True 1-5, Beason 1-3, Walock 1-2, Semrad 1-2, Atkins 2-2, Atkins 2-(-1). Newton: Presley 14-98, McBeth 2-41, Davis 15-34, Roberson 5-0, Mapes 1-(-5).

Passing — Goddard: Sullivan 5-10-0-40. Newton: Davis 5-7-0-22.

Receiving — Goddard: Beason 4-31, True 3-31. Newton: Pfannenstiel 1-9, Mapes 3-7, Hampton 1-6.

Maize South 48,

Rose Hill 14

Maize South

14

28

6

0

48

Rose Hill

0

0

7

7

14

MS — Veenis 34 pass from Grabman (Wiens kick)

MS — Domnick 6 run (Wiens kick)

MS — Domnick 6 run (Wiens kick)

MS — Edwards 4 run (Wiens kick)

MS — Domnick 12 run (Wiens kick)

MS — Mitchell 43 interception return (Wiens kick)

RH — Ast 8 run (Cobb kick)

MS — Minks 62 run

RH — Jones 9 run (Sisset kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Maize South: Domnick 21-112, Minks 6-101, Edwards 14-56, Morris 2-13, Vanderhoof 1-2, Grabman 7-(-11). Rose Hill: Ast 19-55, Jones 16-43, Wallis 5-6, Barnhart 2-5.

Passing — Maize South: Grabman 7-11-0-186. Rose Hill: Ast 8-25-0-85.

Receiving — Maize South: Veenis 3-114, Minks 3-68, Vanderhoof 1-4. Rose Hill: Wallis 1-29, Geer 2-27, Koenigsman 1-13, Rapp 1-13, Campbell 1-7, Jones 2--4.

Trinity 45,

Clearwater 32

Trinity Academy

6

8

6

25

45

Clearwater

8

16

8

0

32

C — Lill 17 run (Cash run)

T — Nordberg 31 pass from Hardin (pass failed)

T — Baker 1 pass from Hardin (Cozine pass from Hardin)

C — Huckaby 1 run (Cash run)

C — Morland 64 pass from Cash (Cash run)

T — Hardin 5 run (kick failed)

C — Lill 1 run (Layton run)

T — Williams 2 pass from Hardin (pass failed)

T — Hardin 3 run (Waite kick)

T — Baker 5 pass from Hardin (kick failed)

T — Hardin 40 run (Waite kick failed)

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Clearwater: Huckaby 15-68, Lill 11-66, Layton 5-40, Cash 5-14. Trinity Academy: Hardin 24-108, Nordberg 6-21, Dreiling 1-4.

Passing — Clearwater: Cash 4-8-0-154, O’Neal 0-1-0-0. Trinity Academy: Hardin 30-41-0-281.

Receiving — Clearwater: Morland 1-64, Layton 1-55, Gibbs 2-35. Trinity Academy: Williams 13-101, Cozine 3-75, Nordberg 5-43, Baker 5-43, Hedstrom 2-17, Adler 1-5.

Belle Plaine 52,

Bluestem 16

Belle Plaine

52

0

0

0

52

Bluestem

16

0

0

0

16

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Belle Plaine: Stover 14-219, Douglass 3-27, Gooch 2-2, Carriker 3-(-2). Bluestem: Moran 14-59, Bevan 1-3.

Passing — Belle Plaine: Gooch 4-8-0-103. Bluestem: Moran 11-26-0-186.

Receiving — Belle Plaine: Wiseman 2-81, Stover 1-14, Douglass 1-8. Bluestem: Bevan 4-101, Laidler 3-59, Clift 3-16, Simon 1-10.

Medicine Lodge 15,

Moundridge 6

Med Lodge

6

3

6

0

15

Moundridge

6

0

0

0

6

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Medicine Lodge: Randels 32-163, Burden 11-12, Bowman 2-7.

Passing — Medicine Lodge: Burden 10-15-0-105.

Receiving — Medicine Lodge: Wedel 6-61, Bowman 2-20, Randels 1-17.

Marion 44,

Hillsboro 12

Marion

8

14

22

0

44

Hillsboro

0

6

0

6

12

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Hillsboro: Kleiner 6-29, Potucek 14-28.

Passing — Hillsboro: Kleiner 14-22-0-201.

Receiving — Hillsboro: Ratzlaff 6-95, Funk 6-93, Potucek 1-3.

Halstead 36,

Hutch Trinity 6

Halstead

36

0

0

0

36

Hutch Trinity

6

0

0

0

6

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Halstead: Kraus 8-34, Grider 11-34, Odendahl 2-18, Kraus 7-15.

Passing — Halstead: Kraus 3-5-0-61.

Receiving — Halstead: Kraus 1-32, Mendez 2-29.

Sterling 27,

Haven 0

Haven

0

0

0

0

0

Sterling

7

13

0

7

27

S — Anderson 6 run (Weigel kick)

S — Myers 1 run (Weigel kick)

S — Richter 20 pass from Myers (kick failed)

S — Anderson 3 (Weigel kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Haven: Montaldo 12-50, Unruh 15-35, Smith 4-18. Sterling: Myers 26-157, Anderson 16-71, Ball 2-(-1).

Passing — Haven: Unruh 7-12-0-28, Ediger 1-1-0-15. Sterling: Myers 4-10-0-69.

Receiving — Haven: Smith 5-22, Unruh 1-15, Davis 1-5, Ediger 1-1. Sterling: Briar 3-49, Richter 1-20.

Smoky Valley 43,

Chapman 12

Chapman

0

0

6

6

12

Smoky Valley

8

22

7

6

43

SV — Elliott 1 run (Anderson run)

SV — Anderson 12 run (Lambert run)

SV — Heitschmidt 8 run (Anderson run)

SV — Anderson 65 run (pass failed)

SV — Anderson 10 run (Odell kick)

C — Harvey 7 pass from Jackson (kick failed)

SV — Anderson 12 run (kick failed)

C — Colston 24 pass from Jackson (pass failed)

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Smoky Valley: Anderson 19-200, Odell 7-49, Elliott 6-40, Heitschmidt 6-33, Lambert 7-32, Wilson 2-7, Kennedy 1-0.

Passing — Smoky Valley: Heitschmidt 2-4-0-41.

Receiving — Smoky Valley: Thomas 2-41.

