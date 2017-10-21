Friday’s high school football box scores (Oct. 20)

Mulvane 35,
Wellington 7
Mulvane
7
14
0
14
—
35
Wellington
7
0
0
0
—
7
M — Price 5 run (Clark kick)
W — Jimenez 3 pass from Ledbetter (Gill kick)
M — Diffenbaugh 25 run (Clark kick)
M — Price 25 run (Clark kick)
M — Price 61 run (Clark kick)
M — Price 5 run (Clark kick)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Mulvane: Price 18-145, Diffenbaugh 20-104, Ellis 3-31. Wellington: Ybarra 23-68, Araujo 3-16, Hilt 1-3, Ledbetter 8-1, Probst 2-(-1).
Passing — Mulvane: Price 5-10-0-60. Wellington: Ledbetter 7-14-0-32.
Receiving — Mulvane: Ellis 1-30, Diffenbaugh 2-19, Walker 2-11. Wellington: Vargas 2-20, Probst 1-9, Washington 2-4, Jimenez 1-3, Ybarra 1--4.
Andover Central 41,
Augusta 8
Augusta
0
0
0
8
—
8
And Central
10
17
7
7
—
41
AC — Schoonover 31 field goal
AC — Bethea 1 run (Schoonover kick)
AC — Allison 22 run (Schoonover kick)
AC — Schoonover 34 field goal
AC — Johanek 10 fumble recovery (Schoonover kick)
AC — Jensen 28 pass from Jones (Schoonover kick)
Au — Barnett 28 run (Anderson run)
AC — Herrmann 1 run (Schoonover kick)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Andover Central: Allison 20-70, Jones 7-55, Herrmann 8-20, Anthemides 2-1, Bethea 2-(-4). Augusta: Whitehead 16-75, Anderson 6-34, Swartz 4-12, Wilhite 5-3, Wesbrooks 1-3, Wilson 4-3, Barnett 7-(-29).
Passing — Andover Central: Jones 14-25-0-183. Augusta: Barnett 3-8-0-16, Whitehead 2-5-0-8.
Receiving — Andover Central: Bell 7-128, Jensen 4-27, Rodd 1-14, Macy 1-8, Allison 1-6. Augusta: Swartz 2-10, Wesbrooks 1-9, Swink 1-4, Wilson 1-1.
Andover 48,
Valley Center 13
Andover
21
13
7
7
—
48
Valley Center
0
0
13
0
—
13
A — Fahnestock 1 run (Kemp kick)
A — McCafferty 23 run (Kemp kick)
A — Fahnestock 4 run (Kemp kick)
A — Gumeringer 73 pass from Fahnestock (kick failed)
A — Turner 70 pass from Fahnestock (Kemp kick)
A — Fahnestock 7 run (Kemp kick)
VC — Wilson 6 run (Coash kick)
VC — Wilson 57 pass from Lange (kick failed)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Andover: Fahnestock 12-52, McCafferty 2-27, Henry 7-24, Gumeringer 4-13, Miller 5-12, Nicklaus 1-8. Valley Center: Wilson 16-75, Rains 8-29, Ramirez 5-24, Cross 2-11, Schrater 1-1, Harden 2-(-4), Lange 5-(-30).
Passing — Andover: Fahnestock 12-22-0-311. Valley Center: Lange 6-13-0-108, Schrater 2-2-0-20.
Receiving — Andover: Turner 5-114, Gumeringer 1-73, Hartman 2-59, Smith 3-53. Valley Center: Wilson 3-87, Cross 2-15, Rains 1-14, Pearson 2-12.
Salina South 38,
Salina Central 14
Sal South
7
10
14
7
—
38
Sal Central
0
0
0
14
—
14
SS — Parret 38 run (Castro kick)
SS — Lanoue 1 run (Castro kick)
SS — Castro 27 field goal
SS — Lanoue 37 run (Castro kick)
SS — Webb 6 pass from Lanoue (Castro kick)
SC — Peters 2 run (Peters kick)
SS — Parret 1 run (Castro kick)
SC — Counts 33 run (Peters kick)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Salina Central: Peters 24-150, Counts 7-72, Griffitts 2-11, Richardson 7-2. Salina South: Parret 25-138, Lanoue 18-126, Webb 3-16, Quill 1-9, Miller 1-5.
Passing — Salina Central: Richardson 7-18-0-69. Salina South: Lanoue 6-12-0-70.
Receiving — Salina Central: Counts 3-22, Horst 3-22, Goertzen 1-5. Salina South: Mathews 1-26, Garrett 3-22, Quill 1-17, Webb 1-6.
Derby 48,
Campus 20
Derby
7
7
13
21
—
48
Campus
7
10
3
0
—
20
D — Igo 89 run (Syring kick)
C — Harvey 64 pass from Harvey (Rogers kick)
C — Kahmann 20 pass from Harvey (Rogers kick)
C — Rogers 24 field goal
D — Igo 5 run (Syring kick)
D — Taylor 45 pass from Igo (kick failed)
C — Rogers 30 field goal
D — Kooser 12 run (Syring kick)
D — Littleton 24 pass from Igo (Syring kick)
D — Kooser 23 run (Syring kick)
D — Walls 79 pass from Igo (Syring kick)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Campus: Harvey Jr 19-70, Harvey 4-15, Hicks 1-10, Martinez 1-2, Wise 1-0. Derby: Igo 25-231, Kooser 15-91, Washington 1-10.
Passing — Campus: Harvey 19-37-1-278. Derby: Igo 7-8-0-232.
Receiving — Campus: Harvey 3-151, Kahmann 11-117, Wise 2-10, Avis 1--2. Derby: Taylor 3-90, Walls 1-79, Littleton 1-24, Kooser 1-23, Brown 1-16.
City League
Carroll 30,
Kapaun 22
Kapaun
13
0
9
0
—
22
Carroll
0
21
0
9
—
30
K — Williams 24 field goal
K — Hutton 63 pass from Hacking (Williams kick)
K — Williams 41 field goal
B — Cundiff 12 pass from Howell (Le kick)
B — Smith 34 pass from Howell (Le kick)
B — Helten 26 pass from Howell (Le kick)
K — Safety
K — Schmitz 56 pass from Hacking (Williams kick)
B — Becker 24 pass from Howell (Howell run failed)
B — Le 41 field goal
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Bishop Carroll: Howell 20-100, Smith 12-66, Nichols 10-18, Roth 1-(-1). Kapaun Mount Carmel: Channel 20-113, Phelps 4-12, Hacking 3-(-9).
Passing — Bishop Carroll: Howell 10-25-1-169. Kapaun Mount Carmel: Hacking 7-22-1-179.
Receiving — Bishop Carroll: Helten 4-59, Cundiff 2-37, Becker 2-36, Smith 1-34, Davis 1-3. Kapaun Mount Carmel: Schmitz 2-72, Hutchins 1-63, Williams 2-40, Channel 1-5, Phelps 1--1.
Conway Springs 41,
Cheney 0
Cheney
0
0
0
0
—
0
Con Springs
6
8
21
6
—
41
CS — Jones 24 run (run failed)
CS — Terhune 29 run (Ast pass from Terhune)
CS — Jones 5 run (pass failed)
CS — Terhune 2 run (Terhune run)
CS — Jones 25 run (Terhune kick)
CS — Akiu 10 run (kick failed)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Cheney: Petz 9-15, Scheer 1-12, Mason 1-(-3), Grover 8-(-7). Conway Springs: Jones 27-215, Terhune 18-127, Mercer 7-51, Akiu 7-45, May 5-16.
Passing — Cheney: Grover 15-27-0-166, Mason 1-1-0-0, Adolph 3-31-0-0, Scheer 2-21-0-0, Patterson 2-51-0-0, Petz 7-62-0-0. Conway Springs: Terhune 0-1-0-0.
Chaparral 18,
Garden Plain 14
Garden Plain
6
8
0
0
—
14
Chaparral
6
0
12
0
—
18
C — Eslinger 0 blocked punt (kick failed)
GP — Dooley 6 run (run failed)
GP — Pauly 1 run (Pauly run)
C — Burke 9 run (pass failed)
C — Bello 1 interception return (pass failed)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Chaparral: Burke 12-41, Clark 8-30, Shelton 5-7, Bello 1-5. Garden Plain: Dooley 31-115, Pauly 17-67, Zoglman 11-22, Snyder 1-(-5).
Passing — Chaparral: Burke 15-24-0-150. Garden Plain: Pauly 1-5-0-0.
Receiving — Chaparral: Clark 6-92, Pfaff 5-28, Shelton 2-17, Borghoff 2-13. Garden Plain: Snyder 1-0.
Goddard 48,
Newton 14
Newton
0
0
7
7
—
14
Goddard
21
14
13
0
—
48
G — Sullivan 50 run (Cole kick)
G — Sullivan 45 run
G — Sullivan 3 run (Cole kick)
G — Beason 4 pass from Sullivan (Cole kick)
G — Russell 18 fumble return (Cole kick)
G — Caraway 14 run (kick failed)
G — True 26 pass from Semrad (Cole kick)
N — Presley 75 run (Gutierrez kick)
N — McBeth 38 run (Gutierrez kick)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Goddard: Bannister 15-115, Sullivan 4-95, Caraway 1-14, Hoefer 1-11, Amaro 1-5, True 1-5, Beason 1-3, Walock 1-2, Semrad 1-2, Atkins 2-2, Atkins 2-(-1). Newton: Presley 14-98, McBeth 2-41, Davis 15-34, Roberson 5-0, Mapes 1-(-5).
Passing — Goddard: Sullivan 5-10-0-40. Newton: Davis 5-7-0-22.
Receiving — Goddard: Beason 4-31, True 3-31. Newton: Pfannenstiel 1-9, Mapes 3-7, Hampton 1-6.
Maize South 48,
Rose Hill 14
Maize South
14
28
6
0
—
48
Rose Hill
0
0
7
7
—
14
MS — Veenis 34 pass from Grabman (Wiens kick)
MS — Domnick 6 run (Wiens kick)
MS — Domnick 6 run (Wiens kick)
MS — Edwards 4 run (Wiens kick)
MS — Domnick 12 run (Wiens kick)
MS — Mitchell 43 interception return (Wiens kick)
RH — Ast 8 run (Cobb kick)
MS — Minks 62 run
RH — Jones 9 run (Sisset kick)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Maize South: Domnick 21-112, Minks 6-101, Edwards 14-56, Morris 2-13, Vanderhoof 1-2, Grabman 7-(-11). Rose Hill: Ast 19-55, Jones 16-43, Wallis 5-6, Barnhart 2-5.
Passing — Maize South: Grabman 7-11-0-186. Rose Hill: Ast 8-25-0-85.
Receiving — Maize South: Veenis 3-114, Minks 3-68, Vanderhoof 1-4. Rose Hill: Wallis 1-29, Geer 2-27, Koenigsman 1-13, Rapp 1-13, Campbell 1-7, Jones 2--4.
Trinity 45,
Clearwater 32
Trinity Academy
6
8
6
25
—
45
Clearwater
8
16
8
0
—
32
C — Lill 17 run (Cash run)
T — Nordberg 31 pass from Hardin (pass failed)
T — Baker 1 pass from Hardin (Cozine pass from Hardin)
C — Huckaby 1 run (Cash run)
C — Morland 64 pass from Cash (Cash run)
T — Hardin 5 run (kick failed)
C — Lill 1 run (Layton run)
T — Williams 2 pass from Hardin (pass failed)
T — Hardin 3 run (Waite kick)
T — Baker 5 pass from Hardin (kick failed)
T — Hardin 40 run (Waite kick failed)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Clearwater: Huckaby 15-68, Lill 11-66, Layton 5-40, Cash 5-14. Trinity Academy: Hardin 24-108, Nordberg 6-21, Dreiling 1-4.
Passing — Clearwater: Cash 4-8-0-154, O’Neal 0-1-0-0. Trinity Academy: Hardin 30-41-0-281.
Receiving — Clearwater: Morland 1-64, Layton 1-55, Gibbs 2-35. Trinity Academy: Williams 13-101, Cozine 3-75, Nordberg 5-43, Baker 5-43, Hedstrom 2-17, Adler 1-5.
Belle Plaine 52,
Bluestem 16
Belle Plaine
52
0
0
0
—
52
Bluestem
16
0
0
0
—
16
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Belle Plaine: Stover 14-219, Douglass 3-27, Gooch 2-2, Carriker 3-(-2). Bluestem: Moran 14-59, Bevan 1-3.
Passing — Belle Plaine: Gooch 4-8-0-103. Bluestem: Moran 11-26-0-186.
Receiving — Belle Plaine: Wiseman 2-81, Stover 1-14, Douglass 1-8. Bluestem: Bevan 4-101, Laidler 3-59, Clift 3-16, Simon 1-10.
Medicine Lodge 15,
Moundridge 6
Med Lodge
6
3
6
0
—
15
Moundridge
6
0
0
0
—
6
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Medicine Lodge: Randels 32-163, Burden 11-12, Bowman 2-7.
Passing — Medicine Lodge: Burden 10-15-0-105.
Receiving — Medicine Lodge: Wedel 6-61, Bowman 2-20, Randels 1-17.
Marion 44,
Hillsboro 12
Marion
8
14
22
0
—
44
Hillsboro
0
6
0
6
—
12
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Hillsboro: Kleiner 6-29, Potucek 14-28.
Passing — Hillsboro: Kleiner 14-22-0-201.
Receiving — Hillsboro: Ratzlaff 6-95, Funk 6-93, Potucek 1-3.
Halstead 36,
Hutch Trinity 6
Halstead
36
0
0
0
—
36
Hutch Trinity
6
0
0
0
—
6
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Halstead: Kraus 8-34, Grider 11-34, Odendahl 2-18, Kraus 7-15.
Passing — Halstead: Kraus 3-5-0-61.
Receiving — Halstead: Kraus 1-32, Mendez 2-29.
Sterling 27,
Haven 0
Haven
0
0
0
0
—
0
Sterling
7
13
0
7
—
27
S — Anderson 6 run (Weigel kick)
S — Myers 1 run (Weigel kick)
S — Richter 20 pass from Myers (kick failed)
S — Anderson 3 (Weigel kick)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Haven: Montaldo 12-50, Unruh 15-35, Smith 4-18. Sterling: Myers 26-157, Anderson 16-71, Ball 2-(-1).
Passing — Haven: Unruh 7-12-0-28, Ediger 1-1-0-15. Sterling: Myers 4-10-0-69.
Receiving — Haven: Smith 5-22, Unruh 1-15, Davis 1-5, Ediger 1-1. Sterling: Briar 3-49, Richter 1-20.
Smoky Valley 43,
Chapman 12
Chapman
0
0
6
6
—
12
Smoky Valley
8
22
7
6
—
43
SV — Elliott 1 run (Anderson run)
SV — Anderson 12 run (Lambert run)
SV — Heitschmidt 8 run (Anderson run)
SV — Anderson 65 run (pass failed)
SV — Anderson 10 run (Odell kick)
C — Harvey 7 pass from Jackson (kick failed)
SV — Anderson 12 run (kick failed)
C — Colston 24 pass from Jackson (pass failed)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Smoky Valley: Anderson 19-200, Odell 7-49, Elliott 6-40, Heitschmidt 6-33, Lambert 7-32, Wilson 2-7, Kennedy 1-0.
Passing — Smoky Valley: Heitschmidt 2-4-0-41.
Receiving — Smoky Valley: Thomas 2-41.
Comments