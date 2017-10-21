The Varsity Kansas high school football Week 8 rankings (Oct. 21)

Overall Top 10
1. Miege 8-0 (1)
2. Free State 8-0 (2)
3. Goddard 8-0 (3)
4. Aquinas 7-1 (4)
5. Derby 7-1 (5)
6. SM East 7-1 (6)
7. Carroll 7-1 (7)
8. Wichita Northwest 7-1 (8)
9. Topeka 7-1 (9)
10. Manhattan 7-1 (NR)
Class 6A
1. Free State 8-0 (1)
Week 8 result: 24-21 win at Lawraence (4-4).
2. Derby 7-1 (2)
Week 8 result: 48-20 win at Campus (4-4).
3. SM East 7-1 (3)
Week 8 result: 63-0 win vs. SM West (0-8).
4. Wichita Northwest 7-1 (4)
Week 8 result: 68-8 win vs. Wichita Southeast (1-7).
5. Topeka 7-1 (5)
Week 8 result: 55-0 win at Highland Park (0-8).
Others: Blue Valley 5-3, Campus 4-4, Garden City 6-2, Hutchinson 5-3, Lawrence 4-4, Manhattan 7-1, Olathe East 4-4.
Class 5A
1. Goddard 8-0 (1)
Week 8 result: 48-14 win vs. Newton (3-5).
2. Aquinas 7-1 (2)
Week 8 result: 47-20 win vs. Blue Valley (5-3).
3. Carroll 7-1 (3)
Week 8 result: 30-22 win vs. Kapaun (5-2).
4. Maize 7-1 (5)
Week 8 result: 14-13 win vs. Hutchinson (5-3).
5. St. James 6-2 (4)
Week 8 result: 42-35 win at BV West (1-7).
Others: Andover 4-4, Emporia 4-4, Kapaun 5-3, KC Schlagle 8-0, Pittsburg 6-2, Shawnee Heights 6-2, Wichita Heights 5-3.
Class 4A I
1. Miege 8-0 (1)
Week 8 result: 31-0 win vs. De Soto (7-1, No. 2 in 4A I). This week: at Spring Hill (2-6).
2. Andale 8-0 (3)
Week 8 result: 70-7 win at Circle (0-8). This week: vs. El Dorado (4-4).
3. De Soto 7-1 (2)
Week 8 result: 31-0 loss at Miege (8-0, No. 1 in 4A I). This week: vs. Eudora (2-6).
4. Maize South 7-1 (4)
Week 8 result: 48-14 win at Rose Hill (1-6). This week: at Andover Central (4-4).
5. McPherson 7-1 (5)
Week 8 result: 47-0 win vs. Wamego (4-4). This week: vs. Abilene (2-6).
Others: Basehor-Linwood 7-1, Buhler 6-2, Fort Scott 6-2, Labette County 7-1, Louisburg 6-2, Paola 6-2, Tonganoxie 8-0.
Class 4A II
1. Scott City 8-0 (2)
Week 8 result: 28-0 win at Goodland (2-5). This week: at Concordia (4-4).
2. Holcomb 7-1 (3)
Week 8 result: 19-14 win vs. Pratt (7-1, No. 1 in 4A II). This week: at Hugoton (3-5).
3. Pratt 7-1 (1)
Week 8 result: 19-14 loss at Holcomb (7-1, No. 3 in 4A II). This week: at Kingman (4-4).
4. Smoky Valley 7-1 (5)
Week 8 result: 43-12 win vs. Chapman (1-7). This week: at Clay Center (6-2).
5. Nickerson 6-2 (NR)
Week 8 result: 48-14 win vs. Collegiate (4-4). This week: at Clearwater (1-7).
Others: Clay Center 6-2, Colby 5-3, Collegiate 4-4, Columbus 6-2 (4), Holton 5-3, Santa Fe Trail 6-2, Topeka Hayden 4-4.
Class 3A
1. Nemaha Central 8-0 (1)
Week 8 result: 49-0 win at Riverside (2-6). This week: vs. Hiawatha (2-6).
2. Phillipsburg 8-0 (2)
Week 8 result: 56-0 win vs. Norton (6-2). This week: at Russell (4-4).
3. Silver Lake 8-0 (3)
Week 8 result: 40-35 win at Pery-Lecompton (5-3). This week: vs. Royal Valley (4-4).
4. Conway Springs 8-0 (4)
Week 8 result: 41-0 win vs. Cheney (7-1). This week: at Chaparral (6-2).
5. Galena 8-0 (5)
Week 8 result: 57-7 win at Southeast-Cherokee (0-7). This week: vs. Riverton (1-7).
Others: Chaparral 6-2, Cheney 7-1, Garden Plain 6-2, Humboldt 6-2, Jayhawk-Linn 7-1, Marion 7-1, Marysville 7-1, Riley County 7-1, Sabetha 7-1, Wellsville 7-1.
Class 2-1A
1. Lyndon 8-0 (1)
Week 8 result: 41-0 win at Chase County (1-7). This week: vs. Olpe (6-2).
2. Jefferson North 8-0 (2)
Week 8 result: 46-0 win at Troy (3-5). This week: vs. McLouth (0-8).
3. Smith Center 7-1 (3)
Week 8 result: 70-0 win at Republic County (0-8). This week: at Ell-Saline (7-0, No. 4 in 2-1A).
4. Ell-Saline 7-0 (4)
Week 8 result: 28-21 win at Sacred Heart (1-7). This week: vs. Smith Center (7-1, No. 3 in 2-1A).
5. Jackson Heights 8-0 (5)
Week 8 result: 36-12 win vs. Horton (3-5). This week: at Centralia (6-2).
Others: Centralia 6-2, Elkhart 6-2, La Crosse 6-2, Olpe 6-2, Pittsburg-Colgan 6-2, Plainville 5-3, Valley Heights 6-2.
8-Man I
1. Burlingame 8-0 (1)
Week 8 result: 53-0 win at Rural Vista (4-4). This week: vs. Herington (3-5).
2. Spearville 8-0 (2)
Week 8 result: 46-0 win at Wichita County (3-5). This week: vs. Kinsley (0-8).
3. West Elk 8-0 (3)
Week 8 result: 62-28 win at Marmaton Valley (5-3) This week: vs. Madison (5-3).
4. Osborne 7-1 (4)
Week 8 result: 32-16 win vs. Bennington (5-3). This week: at Lincoln (1-7).
5. St. Francis 6-1 (5)
Week 8 result: 54-6 win at Quinter (0-8). This week: vs. WaKeeney-Trego (2-6).
Others: Argonia-Attica 6-2, Central Plains 7-1, Clifton-Clyde 7-1, Hoxie 7-1, Little River 6-2, Logan-Palco 6-2, Sedan 6-2, South Gray 7-1, St. Paul 7-1, Victoria 6-2.
8-Man II
1. Hanover 8-0 (1)
Week 8 result: 62-12 win vs. Wakefield (5-3). This week: at Axtell (6-2).
2. Pike Valley 8-0 (2)
Week 8 result: 52-6 win vs. Beloit-St. John’s (5-3). This week: at Linn (4-4).
3. Hutch Central Christian 8-0 (3)
Week 8 result: 74-6 win vs. Burrton (1-7). This week: at Caldwell (8-0).
4. Otis-Bison 7-1 (4)
Week 8 result: 64-0 win at Triplains-Brewster (0-8). This week: vs. Hodgeman County (7-1, No. 5 in 8M II).
5. Hodgeman County 7-1 (5)
Week 8 result: 46-6 win vs. Dighton (6-2). This week: at Otis-Bison (7-1, No. 4 in 8M II).
Others: Caldwell 8-0, Dighton 6-2, Northern Valley 6-2, Rock Hills 7-1, South Barber 7-1, Sylvan-Lucas 7-1, Waverly 7-1.
