Derby uses big second half to knock off Campus 48-20

Trailing Campus by 10 points as the second quarter ticked down, Derby managed to pull out a touchdown with 13.4 seconds left in the half Friday night.
That was just the beginning.
The Panthers (7-1) poured it on in the second half, outscoring the Colts 34-3 in the second half and cruised to a 48-20 victory at Campus.
Hunter Igo ran for two first-half, then running back Brody Kooser took the load in the second half, scoring twice on his own.
Igo also passed for a couple of touchdowns of 23 yards to Michael Littleton and 79 yards to Brady Walls.
Meanwhile, a Campus attack that was pretty effective in the first half began to find more difficulty in the second.
Derby flexed its muscles early, as senior Garrett Igo took the snap on the Panthers’ first play from scrimmage and raced 89 yards for a 7-0 lead.
But the Colts bounced back on a 64-yard screen pass from Rico Harvey to younger brother Cameron for 64 yards and a 7-7 tie.
Campus was relentless and drove to the Derby 26, but a Rogers field-goal try was blocked by Derby’s Dax Benway.
No matter. On Campus’ next possession, the Colts took advantage of a short field, starting at the Derby 44. Rico Harvey hit Tyler Kahmann for a 20-yard score that gave the Colts a 14-7 lead.
Rogers added a 24-yard field goal for a 17-7 lead before the Derby comeback.
Derby 7 7 13 21 – 48
Campus 7 10 3 0 – 20
E—Igo 89 run (Syring kick)
C – C. Harvey 64 pass from R. Harvey (Rogers kick)
C – Kahmann 20 pass from R. Harvey (Rogers kick)
C – FG Rogers 24
D – Igo 5 run (Syring kick)
D – Taylor 45 pass from Igo (kick blocked)
C – FG Rogers 30
D – Kooser 12 run (Syring kick)
D – Littleton 24 pass from Igo (Syring kick)
D – Kooser 23 run (Syring kick)
D – Walls 79 pass from Igo (Syring kick)
