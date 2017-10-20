Carroll fights past Kapaun, wins City League crown

More Videos 1:40 Maize vs. Hutchinson highlights Pause 3:02 Bishop Carroll knocks off Heights 35-14 1:36 Goddard thrashes Valley Center 55-7 2:13 Operation Cross Country XI: Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children 2:52 Carroll beats Kapaun 30-22 and win City League title 1:29 Wichita's only Cajun restaurant celebrates birthday 2:35 Wichita police issue statement on alleged cover-up 4:53 City manager comments on alleged police cover-up 2:01 Ol' Crow Tattoo to move downtown 1:36 This donated car is going to change her life Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Carroll beats Kapaun 30-22 and win City League title Bishop Carroll defeated Kapaun 30-22 after falling behind in the first quarter. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle) Bishop Carroll defeated Kapaun 30-22 after falling behind in the first quarter. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle) fsalazar@wichitaeagle.com

Bishop Carroll defeated Kapaun 30-22 after falling behind in the first quarter. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle) fsalazar@wichitaeagle.com