An early look at the Class 6A and 5A Kansas high school football playoffs

CLASS 6A WEST
REC
PTS
FRIDAY’S RESULT
1.
Lawrence Free State
8-0
80
24-21 win at Lawrence
2.
Wichita Northwest
7-1
85
68-8 win vs. Wichita Southeast
3.
Topeka
7-1
84
13-point win at Highland Park
4.
Manhattan
7-1
82
50-22 win at BV Northwest
5.
Derby
7-1
74
48-20 win at Campus
6.
Garden City
6-2
27
20-7 loss vs. Great Bend
7.
Hutchinson
5-3
27
14-13 loss at Maize
8.
Wichita West
5-3
19
16-0 win at Wichita East
9.
Junction City
4-3
21
29-10 win vs. Topeka Seaman
10.
Campus
4-4
6
48-20 loss vs. Derby
11.
Washburn Rural
4-4
-1
42-0 win at Topeka West
12.
Dodge City
3-5
-19
34-29 loss vs. Liberal
13.
Wichita East
3-5
-25
16-0 loss vs. Wichita West
14.
Wichita South
1-7
-73
48-12 loss vs. Wichita Heights
15.
Wichita Southeast
1-7
-78
68-8 loss at Wichita Northwest
16.
Wichita North
0-8
-98
55-8 loss vs. Pittsburg
CLASS 5A WEST
REC
PTS
FRIDAY’S RESULT
1.
Goddard
8-0
95
48-14 win vs. Newton
2.
Carroll
7-1
69
30-22 win vs. Kapaun
3.
Maize
7-1
43
14-13 win vs. Hutchinson
4.
Liberal
6-2
41
34-29 win at Dodge City
5.
Great Bend
5-3
37
20-7 win at Garden City
6.
Wichita Heights
5-3
23
48-12 win at Wichita South
7.
Kapaun
5-3
23
30-22 loss at Carroll
8.
Valley Center
5-3
-1
48-13 loss vs. Andover
9.
Andover
4-4
17
48-13 win at Valley Center
10.
Emporia
4-4
-10
19-14 win at Shawnee Heights
11.
Newton
3-5
-25
48-14 loss at Goddard
12.
Eisenhower
3-5
-5
49-20 win at Arkansas City
13.
Salina South
2-6
-44
38-14 win vs. Salina Central
14.
Topeka West
1-7
-78
42-0 loss vs. Washburn Rural
15.
Arkansas City
1-7
-80
49-20 loss vs. Eisenhower
16.
Salina Central
0-8
-93
38-14 loss at Salina South
