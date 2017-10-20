Varsity Football

An early look at the Class 6A and 5A Kansas high school football playoffs

By Taylor Eldridge

teldridge@wichitaeagle.com

October 20, 2017 9:56 PM

Class 6a west

CLASS 6A WEST

REC

PTS

FRIDAY’S RESULT

1.

Lawrence Free State

8-0

80

24-21 win at Lawrence

2.

Wichita Northwest

7-1

85

68-8 win vs. Wichita Southeast

3.

Topeka

7-1

84

13-point win at Highland Park

4.

Manhattan

7-1

82

50-22 win at BV Northwest

5.

Derby

7-1

74

48-20 win at Campus

6.

Garden City

6-2

27

20-7 loss vs. Great Bend

7.

Hutchinson

5-3

27

14-13 loss at Maize

8.

Wichita West

5-3

19

16-0 win at Wichita East

9.

Junction City

4-3

21

29-10 win vs. Topeka Seaman

10.

Campus

4-4

6

48-20 loss vs. Derby

11.

Washburn Rural

4-4

-1

42-0 win at Topeka West

12.

Dodge City

3-5

-19

34-29 loss vs. Liberal

13.

Wichita East

3-5

-25

16-0 loss vs. Wichita West

14.

Wichita South

1-7

-73

48-12 loss vs. Wichita Heights

15.

Wichita Southeast

1-7

-78

68-8 loss at Wichita Northwest

16.

Wichita North

0-8

-98

55-8 loss vs. Pittsburg

Read More

CLASS 5A WEST

REC

PTS

FRIDAY’S RESULT

1.

Goddard

8-0

95

48-14 win vs. Newton

2.

Carroll

7-1

69

30-22 win vs. Kapaun

3.

Maize

7-1

43

14-13 win vs. Hutchinson

4.

Liberal

6-2

41

34-29 win at Dodge City

5.

Great Bend

5-3

37

20-7 win at Garden City

6.

Wichita Heights

5-3

23

48-12 win at Wichita South

7.

Kapaun

5-3

23

30-22 loss at Carroll

8.

Valley Center

5-3

-1

48-13 loss vs. Andover

9.

Andover

4-4

17

48-13 win at Valley Center

10.

Emporia

4-4

-10

19-14 win at Shawnee Heights

11.

Newton

3-5

-25

48-14 loss at Goddard

12.

Eisenhower

3-5

-5

49-20 win at Arkansas City

13.

Salina South

2-6

-44

38-14 win vs. Salina Central

14.

Topeka West

1-7

-78

42-0 loss vs. Washburn Rural

15.

Arkansas City

1-7

-80

49-20 loss vs. Eisenhower

16.

Salina Central

0-8

-93

38-14 loss at Salina South

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carroll beats Kapaun 30-22 and win City League title

    Bishop Carroll defeated Kapaun 30-22 after falling behind in the first quarter. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Carroll beats Kapaun 30-22 and win City League title

Carroll beats Kapaun 30-22 and win City League title 2:52

Carroll beats Kapaun 30-22 and win City League title
Maize vs. Hutchinson highlights 1:40

Maize vs. Hutchinson highlights
Conway Springs tops Cheney 41-0 1:24

Conway Springs tops Cheney 41-0

View More Video