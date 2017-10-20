Friday night footballs.
Varsity Football

Friday’s high school football scores (7:20 p.m.)

October 20, 2017 5:57 PM

THURSDAY GAMES

Heights 48, South 12

KC Sumner 35, KC Washington 18

SM East 63, at SM West 0

St. James Academy 42, BV West 35

FRIDAY’S GAMES

City League

Kapaun 3, Carroll 0 (1q)

Pittsburg at North

Southeast at Northwest

West at East

AV-CTL

Andale at Circle

Andover 7, Valley Center 0 (1q)

Augusta 0, Andover Central 3 (1q)

Collegiate at Nickerson

Derby 7, Campus 7 (1q)

Eisenhower at Arkansas City

El Dorado 0, Buhler 7 (1q)

Hutchinson 0, Maize 14 (1q)

Maize South at Rose Hill

Mulvane at Wellington

Newton 0, Goddard 14 (1q)

Salina Central at Salina South

Trinity at Clearwater

Wamego at McPherson

Winfield at Ulysses

Central Plains League

Belle Plaine at Bluestem

Cheney 0, Conway Springs 6 (1q)

Garden Plain at Chaparral

Independent at Douglass

Medicine Lodge at Moundridge

Central Kansas League

Chapman at Smoky Valley

Haven at Sterling

Hutchinson Trinity 6, Halstead 0 (1q)

Kingman at Hugoton

Larned 7, Hoisington 0 (1q)

Lyons at Ellsworth

Marion at Hillsboro

Pratt at Holcomb

SE-Saline at Hesston

Other area teams

Ashland at South Barber

Bennington at Osborne

Bucklin at Stafford

Burrton at Central Christian

Caldwell at South Haven

Canton-Galva at Goessel

Cedar Vale-Dexter at Udall

Central-Burden at Peabody-Burns

Ell-Saline at Sacred Heart

Flinthills at Oxford

Fredonia at Eureka

Inman at Christ Prep Academy

Jayhawk-Linn at Humboldt

Little River at Ellinwood

Macksville at Argonia-Attica

Norwich at Hartford

Otis-Bison at Triplains-Brewster

Pratt-Skyline at Fairfield

Pretty Prairie at Chase

Sedan at Madison

Sedgwick at Whitewater-Remington

Sunrise Christian at St. Johns Military

Wakefield at Hanover

Waverly at Chetopa

West Elk at Marmaton Valley

Wichita Homeschool at Wichita Life Prep Academy

Statewide

Anderson County at Iola

Atchison at Basehor-Linwood

Atchison County at Pleasant Ridge

Axtell at BV Randolph

Baldwin at Osawatomie

Baxter Springs 0, Parsons 7 (1q)

Beloit at Riley County

Beloit St. Johns-Tipton at Pike Valley

Bishop Ward at Prairie View

Blue Valley at St. Thomas Aquinas

BV North at BV Southwest

Burlingame at Rural Vista

Burlington at Girard

Central Plains at St. John

Centralia at Valley Heights

Centre-Lost Springs at Valley Falls

Chanute at Labette County

Cimarron at Syracuse

Clay Center at Rock Creek

Coffeyville 8, Independence 0 (1q)

Columbus 0, Frontenac 7 (1q)

Concordia at Colby

Council Grove at Mission Valley

De Soto at Bishop Miege

Dighton at Hodgeman County

Doniphan West at McLouth

Emporia 7, Shawnee Heights 0 (1q)

Flint HIlls Christian at Cair Paravel

Fort Scott at Paola

Frankfort at Wetmore

Free State at Lawrence

Galena at SE-Cherokee

Great Bend at Garden City

Herington at Marais des Cygnes

Hiawatha at Sabetha

Holton at Topeka Hayden

Horton at Jackson Heights

Hoxie at HIll City

Ingalls at Deerfield

Jefferson County North at Troy

Jefferson West at Santa Fe Trail

KC Piper 0, Tonganoxie 7 (1q)

KC Schlagle at KC Harmon

KC Turner at KC Wyandotte

La Crosse 6, Oakley 0 (1q)

Lakeside-Downs at Wilson

Lakin at Southwestern Heights

Lansing at Bonner Springs

Leavenworth at Olathe East

Lebo at Colony-Crest

Liberal 0, Dodge City 7 (1q)

Lincoln at Victoria

Linn at Tescott

Louisburg at Ottawa

Lyndon at Chase County

Manhattan 7,BV Northwest 0 (1q)

Maur HIll at Maranatha Academy

Meade at Elkhart

Mill Valley at Gardner-Edgerton

Minneapolis at Marysville

Minneola at Rolla

Nemaha Central at Riverside

Neodesha at Caney Valley

Ness City at Satanta

NE-Arma at Erie

Northern Valley at Stockton

Norton at Phillipsburg

Olathe North at SM Northwest

Olathe Northwest at SM South

Olpe at Northern Heights

Osage City 13, Central Heights 0 (1q)

Oswego at Pittsburg-Colgan

Plainville 7, Ellis 0 (1q)

Pleasanton at Altoona-Midway

Rawlins County at WaKeeney-Trego

Riverton at Cherryvale

Rossvile at St. Marys

Royal Valley at Oskaloosa

Russell at Thomas More Prep

Scott City 7, Goodland 0 (1q)

SM North at Olathe South

Silver Lake at Perry Lecompton

Smith Center at Republic County

Solomon at Logan-Palco

South Central at Kiowa County

South Gray at Kinsley

Southern Cloud at Rock Hills

Southern Coffey County at St. Paul

Spearville at Wichita County

Spring HIll at Eudora

St. Francis at Quinter

Sublette at Stanton County

Sylvan-Lucas at Thunder Ridge

Topeka at Highland Park

Topeka Seaman at Junction City

Veritas Christian at St. Marys Academy

Wallace County at Greeley County

Washburn Rural at Topeka West

Washington County at Wabaunsee

Yates Center at Uniontown

