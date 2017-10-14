Friday’s high school football box scores (Oct. 13)

Collegiate 40,
Clearwater 20
Clearwater
0
14
6
0
—
20
Collegiate
12
14
7
7
—
40
WC — Sahatjian 4 run (kick failed)
WC — Ramos 49 pass from McNerney (run failed)
WC — Ramos 6 pass from McNerney (Harris kick)
C — Layton 48 run (run failed)
C — Layton 1 run (Layton run)
WC — Ramos 12 pass from McNerney (Harris kick)
WC — Fisher 4 pass from McNerney (Harris kick)
C — 3 run (run failed)
WC — McNerney 37 run (Harris kick)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Clearwater: Layton 8-79, Huckaby 8-19, Lill 8-17, Willis 5-14, Demel 1-6, Beatty 1-(-2). Wichita Collegiate: McNerney 10-95, DeVore 16-44, Sahatjian 6-16, Ramos 1-2.
Passing — Clearwater: Lill 2-17-0-51. Wichita Collegiate: McNerney 20-32-0-344.
Receiving — Clearwater: Nahrendorf 1-19, Pinion 1-19. Wichita Collegiate: Fisher 7-110, Ramos 4-98, Egan 3-57.
Maize South 31,
Augusta 23
Augusta
3
7
7
6
—
23
Maize South
0
3
6
22
—
31
A — Kohls 23 field goal
M — Bliss 31 field goal
A — Whitehead 11 run (Kohls kick)
A — Tole 37 interception return (Kohls kick)
M — Grabman 1 run (run failed)
M — Domnick 3 run (Domnick run)
M — Grabman 26 pass from Minks (Domnick run)
A — Swink 7 pass from Whitehead (pass failed)
M — Knoblauch 48 kickoff return (run failed)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Augusta: Whitehead 27-69, Tole 3-21, Swartz 5-10, Anderson 5-9, Wilhite 4-7, Wilson 1-4. Maize South: Domnick 4-106, Minks 6-17, Grabman 5-12, Bliss 4-6.
Passing — Augusta: Whitehead 12-24-0-164. Maize South: Grabman 7-20-0-104, Minks 1-1-0-26.
Receiving — Augusta: Swink 4-58, Barnett 3-57, Clausing 2-26, Anderson 2-18, Tole 1-5. Maize South: Veenis 2-53, Grabman 1-26, Wiens 2-25, Minks 2-19, Bliss 1-7.
Newton 42,
Arkansas City 34
Ark City
14
0
6
14
—
34
Newton
12
14
8
8
—
42
AC — Wilson 1 run (Clark kick)
N — Presley 6 run (run failed)
N — Presley 4 run (run failed)
AC — Spencer 5 pass from Clark (Clark kick)
N — Roberson 21 run (run failed)
N — Presley 4 run (Dietz pass from Davis)
N — Roberson 60 run (Roberson pass from Davis)
AC — Brautman 16 pass from Clark (kick failed)
AC — Wilson 1 run (Clark kick)
AC — Clark 2 run (Clark kick)
N — Davis 36 run (Mapes run)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Arkansas City: Wilson 20-82, Clark 13-37, Robinson 2-(-4). Newton: Presley 22-176, Davis 23-123, Roberson 2-81, Mapes 3-25.
Passing — Arkansas City: Clark 19-37-0-293. Newton: Davis 8-13-0-56.
Receiving — Arkansas City: Brautman 8-140, Spencer 7-68, Stewart 1-34, Robinson 2-34, Moulton 1-8. Newton: Mapes 4-29, Pfannenstiel 2-20, Roberson 1-9.
Goddard 57,
Valley Center 7
Valley Center
0
7
0
0
—
7
Goddard
14
23
13
7
—
57
G — Bannister 1 run (Cole kick)
G — Mitchell 0 fumble recovery (Cole kick)
VC — Cross 70 interception return (Coash kick)
G — Cole 20 field goal
G — Steele 19 interception return (kick failed)
G — Beason 20 pass from Semrad (Cole kick)
G — Beason 7 pass from Semrad (Cole kick)
G — Beason 40 pass from Semrad (Cole kick)
G — Bannister 1 run (kick failed)
G — Howell 10 run (Fernandez kick)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Goddard: Bannister 17-132, Amaro 3-16, Howell 3-16, Atkins 3-9, Russell 2-8, Walock 1-7, Semrad 3-2. Valley Center: Wilson 13-15, Cross 1-2, Ramirez 4-2, Harden 1-2, Lange 1-(-7), Kouse 5-(-11), Schrater 2-(-22).
Passing — Goddard: Semrad 13-22-0-200. Valley Center: Lange 4-13-0-44, Harden 1-1-0-9, Schrater 0-2-0-0.
Receiving — Goddard: Beason 8-153, Morrow 3-44, True 4-42, Robinson 2-16, Hoefer 1-5. Valley Center: Pearson 1-37, Cross 2-12, Meyer 1-9, Wilson 1--5.
Derby 59,
Salina South 14
Salina South
0
0
14
0
—
14
Derby
16
30
7
6
—
59
D — Safety
D — Kooser 16 run (Syring kick)
D — Igo 4 run (Syring kick)
D — Igo 2 run (Syring kick)
D — Safety
D — Taylor 4 pass from Igo (Syring kick)
D — Littleton 43 pass from Igo (Syring kick)
D — Brown 34 pass from Igo (Syring kick)
SS — Lanoue 80 run (Castro kick)
D — Washington 49 pass from Wash (Syring kick)
SS — Webb 37 run (Castro kick)
D — Wash 2 run (kick failed)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Derby: Kooser 13-150, Igo 15-112, Washington 5-78, Wash 5-9. Salina South: Lanoue 15-111, Parret 21-83, Webb 5-44, Miller 1-6, Quill 1-6.
Passing — Derby: Igo 7-10-0-125, Wash 1-2-0-49. Salina South: Lanoue 2-4-0-16.
Receiving — Derby: Washington 2-61, Littleton 1-43, Brown 1-34, Taylor 2-21, Larson 2-15. Salina South: Grant 1-9, Garrett 1-7.
Maize 39,
Salina Central 14
Maize
7
17
8
7
—
39
Salina Central
0
0
7
7
—
14
M — Johnson 40 run (Kingrey kick)
M — Payne 12 pass from Grill (Kingrey kick)
M — Johnson 23 fumble return (Kingrey kick)
M — Kingrey 29 field goal
M — Johnson 24 run (Kingrey kick)
SC — Horst 14 pass from Richardson
M — Johnson 1 run (Kingrey kick)
SC — Richardson 1 run (Peters kick)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Maize: Johnson 22-113, Smith 1-15, Grill 1-9, Jurgensen 1-(-1), Ledesma 2-(-7). Salina Central: Peters 29-119, Griffitts 5-24, Counts 4-17, Richardson 4-(-13).
Passing — Maize: Grill 14-21-0-192. Salina Central: Richardson 12-17-0-79.
Receiving — Maize: Doty 3-82, Payne 6-40, Grimes 1-26, Christon 2-24, Pieshl 2-20. Salina Central: Horst 3-57, Mayorga 3-17, Griffitts 3-6, Counts 1-2, Peters 1--3.
Carroll 35,
Heights 14
Carroll
7
0
28
0
—
35
Heights
0
7
0
7
—
14
B — Roth 9 run (Steven kick)
H — Edwards 3 pass from Baker (Hatchett kick)
B — Roth 8 run (Steven kick)
B — Smith 5 run (Steven kick)
B — Howell 10 run (Steven kick)
B — Smith 6 run (Steven kick)
H — Scott 4 run (Hatchett kick)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Bishop Carroll: Smith 17-90, Howell 9-35, Roth 2-17, Nichols 6-13. Wichita Heights: Edwards 7-30, Baker 10-29, Hubbard 9-20, Scott 4-18.
Passing — Bishop Carroll: Howell 10-16-0-52. Wichita Heights: Baker 3-8-0-38, Edwards 0-2-0-0.
Receiving — Bishop Carroll: Helten 4-29, Holthusen 2-8, Davis 1-8, Pilens 1-7, Cundiff 2-0. Wichita Heights: Edwards 2-36, Kirkendoll 1--1.
Cheney 39,
Chaparral 14
Chaparral
0
7
7
0
—
14
Cheney
6
12
14
7
—
39
Che — Patterson 15 run (run failed)
Che — Petz 6 run (run failed)
Cha — Clark 6 run (Escobar kick)
Che — Mason 30 pass from Grover (pass failed)
Che — Grover 56 run (Grover run)
Che — Scheer 13 pass from Grover (run failed)
Cha — Pfaff 14 pass from Burke (Escobar kick)
Che — Petz 7 run (Patterson kick)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Chaparral: Burke 5-32, Clark 5-8, Whealy 3-6, Pfaff 1-3, Borghoff 1-1. Cheney: Grover 18-124, Petz 22-78, Mason 2-40, Patterson 3-28, Wewe 2-14, Scheer 3-6.
Passing — Chaparral: Burke 10-18-0-125, Clark 1-1-0-46. Cheney: Grover 11-16-0-222.
Receiving — Chaparral: Whealy 4-77, Pfaff 4-44, Shelton 1-27, Borghoff 1-15, Clark 1-9. Cheney: Mason 3-62, Patterson 1-55, Wewe 1-53, Scheer 3-27, Adolph 3-26.
Conway Springs 26,
Garden Plain 6
Con Springs
8
6
6
6
—
26
Garden Plain
0
0
0
6
—
6
CS — Terhune 5 run (Terhune pass from Jones)
CS — Jones 80 run (pass failed)
CS — Jones 27 run (pass failed)
GP — Wilson 13 pass from Pauly (kick failed)
CS — Jones 80 run (pass failed)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Conway Springs: Jones 22-263, Akiu 5-57, Terhune 8-45, Mercer 2-7, May 2-2, Ast 1-1. Garden Plain: Zoglman 16-68, Dooley 14-42, Snyder 2-5, Becker 1-(-1), Pauly 19-(-3).
Passing — Conway Springs: Terhune 2-3-0-45. Garden Plain: Pauly 3-17-0-80.
Receiving — Conway Springs: Blaine 1-27, Mercer 1-18. Garden Plain: Snyder 1-55, Wilson 2-25.
Hesston 41,
Hillsboro 6
Hesston
6
7
14
14
—
41
Hillsboro
6
0
0
0
—
6
Hi — Funk 46 pass from Ratzlaff (kick failed)
He — Roth 80 run (kick failed)
He — Roth 14 run (Morales kick)
He — Roth 2 run (Morales kick)
He — Cox 69 run (Morales kick)
He — Roth 45 run (Morales kick)
He — Cox 6 run (Morales kick)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Hesston: Roth 12-188, Cox 19-168, Arnold 7-43, Toews 1-4. Hillsboro: Gardner 11-26, Ratzlaff 6-24, Potucek 11-(-2).
Passing — Hesston: Cox 14-17-0-192. Hillsboro: Ratzlaff 11-20-0-134, Gardner 0-1-0-0.
Receiving — Hesston: Nebel 8-109, Spencer 3-40, Toews 2-23, Roth 1-20. Hillsboro: Funk 4-57, Hein 2-21, Potucek 3-16.
Halstead 52,
Haven 6
Haven
0
0
6
0
—
6
Halstead
8
8
12
24
—
52
Hal — Grider 24 run (Kraus run)
Hal — Gerber 11 pass from Kraus (Kraus run)
Hav — Smith 33 pass from Unruh (run failed)
Hal — Casey 65 kickoff return (run failed)
Hal — Kraus 22 run (run failed)
Hal — Kraus 4 run (Grider run)
Hal — Kraus 7 run (Grider pass from Kraus)
Hal — Brandt 2 run (Fulgham run)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Halstead: Grider 13-122, Kraus 8-101, Kraus 4-48, Gerber 2-25, Odendahl 1-13, Fulgham 1-4, Brandt 1-2. Haven: Unruh 13-67, Montaldo 21-37, Winter 7-21, Davis 4-7, Smith 1-5, Ediger 1-2, Ehart 2-2, Quintero 1-0, Smith 1-(-5).
Passing — Halstead: Kraus 1-3-0-11. Haven: Unruh 3-7-0-43.
Receiving — Halstead: Gerber 1-11. Haven: Smith 2-37, Ediger 1-6.
Kapaun 28,
St. James 27
Kapaun
0
0
0
21
7
—
28
St. James
0
13
0
8
6
—
27
S — Moellers 12 run (Ingolia kick)
S — Petz 2 run (kick failed)
K — Channel 5 run (Williams kick)
K — Hutton 25 pass from Hacking (Williams kick)
S — Sharpton 21 pass from Heller (Patz run)
K — Schmitz 10 pass from Hacking (Williams kick)
S — Pickert 2 run (kick failed)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Kapaun Mount Carmel: Channel 26-170, Valentas 3-17, Phelps 3-7, Hutton 1-(-2), Hacking 7-(-11). St. James: Patz 26-97, Moellers 7-77, Heller 6-8, Tujague 2-6.
Passing — Kapaun Mount Carmel: Hacking 10-19-0-141. St. James: Heller 6-21-0-102, Moellers 3-5-0-55.
Receiving — Kapaun Mount Carmel: Hutton 3-72, Channel 1-23, Williams 2-22, Schmitz 3-21, Valentas 1-3. St. James: Dunsmore 3-99, Sharpton 2-30, Tylicki 2-19, Walters 1-7, Tujague 1-2.
Andale 17,
Buhler 6
Buhler
0
6
0
0
—
6
Andale
0
14
0
3
—
17
B — Burkhart 12 run (kick failed)
A — Simon 59 run (Bugner kick)
A — Mohr 11 run (Bugner kick)
A — Bugner 34 field goal
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Andale: Simon 17-106, Baalmann 10-21, Mohr 5-19, Herbst 4-16, Hunter 3-9. Buhler: Brown 24-85, Burkhart 4-26, Epp 11-11.
Passing — Andale: Baalmann 4-8-0-25, Hunter 1-2-0-22. Buhler: Epp 11-18-0-137.
Receiving — Andale: Herbst 1-22, Bruce 1-11, Urbanek 1-8, Simon 2-6. Buhler: Smyres 3-61, Burkhart 3-30, Brown 3-23, Voth 1-20, Brown 1-3.
Mulvane 40,
Ulysses 14
Mulvane
13
20
7
0
—
40
Ulysses
0
7
7
0
—
14
M — Diffenbaugh 79 run (Clark kick)
M — Ellis 12 pass from Price (kick failed)
M — Walker 70 pass from Price (run failed)
U — Hayden 14 pass from Peters (Ochoa kick)
M — Price 73 run (Clark kick)
M — Ellis 87 pass from Price (Clark kick)
U — Perez 10 pass from Peters (Ochoa kick)
M — Diffenbaugh 9 run (Clark kick)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Mulvane: Diffenbaugh 12-183, Price 6-101, Creekmoore 3-38, Johnson 2-4.
Passing — Mulvane: Price 5-10-0-180.
Receiving — Mulvane: Ellis 4-110, Walker 1-70.
Nickerson 70,
Trinity 35
Nickerson
0
28
28
14
—
70
Trinity
0
14
15
6
—
35
N — Kuhns 8 run (kick failed)
T — Williams 34 pass from Hardin (Anderson kick)
N — Schrag 59 run (Kuhns run)
T — Williams 40 pass from Hardin (Anderson kick)
N — Kuhns 6 run (Elliiott kick)
N — Schrag 27 run (Elliiott kick)
N — Schrag 72 run (Elliiott kick)
T — Williams 60 pass from Hardin (Anderson kick)
N — Isley 10 run (Elliiott kick)
N — Kuhns 20 run (Elliiott kick)
T — Williams 1 pass from Hardin (Cozine pass from Hardin)
N — Schrag 19 run (Elliiott kick)
T — Williams 18 pass from Hardin (pass failed)
N — Kuhns 1 run (Elliiott kick)
N — Kaufmann 39 run (Elliiott kick)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Nickerson: Schrag 9-224, Kuhns 19-173, Isley 9-108, Kaufmann 4-53, Schnider 5-30, Garcia 3-15, Powell 2-13. Trinity Academy: Hardin 13-58, Nordberg 2-3, Adler 2-(-9).
Passing — Nickerson: Schrag 3-3-0-39. Trinity Academy: Hardin 33-62-0-408.
Receiving — Nickerson: Kaufmann 1-23, Isley 1-11. Trinity Academy: Nordberg 7-68, Cozine 4-47, Baker 6-38, Hedstrom 2-16, Williams 239-0.
Holcomb 36,
Kingman 0
Holcomb
36
0
0
0
—
36
Kingman
0
0
0
0
—
0
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Kingman: Molitor 6-19, Milford 7-15.
Passing — Kingman: Krehbiel 5-15-0-72.
Receiving — Kingman: Flanagan 2-58, Molitor 1-10, Oeding 1-8.
Smoky Valley 36,
Rock Creek 0
Rock Creek
0
0
0
0
—
0
Smoky Valley
8
20
8
0
—
36
SV — Anderson 8 run (Elliott run)
SV — Elliott 1 run (run failed)
SV — Thomas 15 pass from Heitschmidt (Elliott run)
SV — Anderson interception return (run failed)
SV — Lambert 8 run (Odell run)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Rock Creek: Vetter 15-53, Martin 3-21, Killingsworth 5-12, DeWeese 1-3. Smoky Valley: Anderson 22-135, Elliott 13-62, Lambert 11-32, Odell 6-27, Heitschmidt 4-17, Wilson 2-12, Schrag 1-(-1).
Passing — Rock Creek: DeWeese 2-3-0-27, Killingsworth 1-3-0-2, Vetter 0-2-0-0. Smoky Valley: Heitschmidt 4-7-0-53.
Receiving — Rock Creek: Vetter 2-27, Williams 1-2. Smoky Valley: Adams 1-19, Thomas 1-15, Able 1-14, Lambert 1-5.
