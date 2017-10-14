Class 6A, 5A football standings

Class 6A
WEST
Team
Record
Pts..
1. Free State
7-0
+77
2. W. Northwest
6-1
+72
3. Topeka
6-1
+71
4. Manhattan
6-1
+69
5. Derby
6-1
+61
6. Garden City
6-1
+39
7. Hutchinson
5-2
+27
8. Campus
4.3
+19
9. W. West
4-3
+6
10. Junction City
3-3
+8
11. W. East
3-4
-12
12. Washburn Rural
3-4
-14
12. Dodge City
3-4
-14
14. W. Southeast
1-6
-65
15. W. South
1-6
-86
16. W. North
0-7
-85
EAST
Team
Record
Pts..
1. SM East
6-1
+74
2. Blue Valley
5-2
+33
3. Lawrence
4-3
+15
4. Olathe North
4-3
+13
5. SM Northwest
4-3
-31
6. BV North
3-4
+7
7. Olathe East
3-4
+2
8. SM South
3-4
-5
9. Olathe Northwest
2-5
-27
10. BV Northwest
2-5
-41
11. Olathe South
2-5
-42
12. Wyandotte
1-5
-42
13. SM North
1-6
-56
14. BV West
1-6
-67
15. Gardner-Edgerton
0-7
-75
16. SM West
0-7
-80
Class 5A
WEST
Team
Record
Pts..
1. Goddard
7-0
+82
2. Carroll
6-1
+61
3. Maize
6-1
+42
4. Liberal
5-2
+36
5. Kapaun
5-2
+31
6. Valley Center
5-2
+13
7. Great Bend
4-3
+24
8. W. Heights
4-3
+10
9. Emporia
3-4
+11
10. Andover
3-4
+4
11. Newton
3-4
-12
12. Eisenhower
2-5
-18
13. Salina South
1-6
-57
14. Topeka West
1-6
-65
15. Arkansas City
1-6
-67
16. Salina Central
0-7
-80
EAST
Team
Record
Pts..
1. Schlagle
7-0
+88
2. Aquinas
6-1
+65
3. Shawnee Heights
6-1
+40
4. St. James
5-2
+32
5. Pittsburg
5-2
+28
6. Topeka Seaman
4-3
+17
7. KC Sumner
3-3
-8
8. Bonner Springs
3-4
-8
9. BV Southwest
3-4
-12
10. KC Turner
3-4
-13
11. Mill Valley
3-4
-21
12. Leavenworth
3-4
-27
13. Lansing
2-5
-18
14. KC Washington
2-5
-45
15. KC Harmon
0-7
-86
16. Highland Park
0-7
-91
