Varsity Football

Class 6A, 5A football standings

Eagle staff

October 14, 2017 10:56 AM

Class 6A

WEST

Team

Record

Pts..

1. Free State

7-0

+77

2. W. Northwest

6-1

+72

3. Topeka

6-1

+71

4. Manhattan

6-1

+69

5. Derby

6-1

+61

6. Garden City

6-1

+39

7. Hutchinson

5-2

+27

8. Campus

4.3

+19

9. W. West

4-3

+6

10. Junction City

3-3

+8

11. W. East

3-4

-12

12. Washburn Rural

3-4

-14

12. Dodge City

3-4

-14

14. W. Southeast

1-6

-65

15. W. South

1-6

-86

16. W. North

0-7

-85

EAST

Team

Record

Pts..

1. SM East

6-1

+74

2. Blue Valley

5-2

+33

3. Lawrence

4-3

+15

4. Olathe North

4-3

+13

5. SM Northwest

4-3

-31

6. BV North

3-4

+7

7. Olathe East

3-4

+2

8. SM South

3-4

-5

9. Olathe Northwest

2-5

-27

10. BV Northwest

2-5

-41

11. Olathe South

2-5

-42

12. Wyandotte

1-5

-42

13. SM North

1-6

-56

14. BV West

1-6

-67

15. Gardner-Edgerton

0-7

-75

16. SM West

0-7

-80

Class 5A

WEST

Team

Record

Pts..

1. Goddard

7-0

+82

2. Carroll

6-1

+61

3. Maize

6-1

+42

4. Liberal

5-2

+36

5. Kapaun

5-2

+31

6. Valley Center

5-2

+13

7. Great Bend

4-3

+24

8. W. Heights

4-3

+10

9. Emporia

3-4

+11

10. Andover

3-4

+4

11. Newton

3-4

-12

12. Eisenhower

2-5

-18

13. Salina South

1-6

-57

14. Topeka West

1-6

-65

15. Arkansas City

1-6

-67

16. Salina Central

0-7

-80

EAST

Team

Record

Pts..

1. Schlagle

7-0

+88

2. Aquinas

6-1

+65

3. Shawnee Heights

6-1

+40

4. St. James

5-2

+32

5. Pittsburg

5-2

+28

6. Topeka Seaman

4-3

+17

7. KC Sumner

3-3

-8

8. Bonner Springs

3-4

-8

9. BV Southwest

3-4

-12

10. KC Turner

3-4

-13

11. Mill Valley

3-4

-21

12. Leavenworth

3-4

-27

13. Lansing

2-5

-18

14. KC Washington

2-5

-45

15. KC Harmon

0-7

-86

16. Highland Park

0-7

-91

  Comments  

