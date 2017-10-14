District football standings for Class 4A and below

The district winner gets a first-round home game, while the second-place team is on the road. X — eliminated from race.
Class 4A, Division I
District 1
Team
W-L
Pts
St.
Tonganoxie
1-0
21
—
Basehor-Linwood
1-0
21
—
Atchison
0-1
-21
—
KC Piper
0-1
-21
—
Outlook — Tonganoxie and Basehor-Linwood clash on the 27th in the expected title match.
Friday’s games— Piper at Tonganoxie, Basehor-Linwood at Atchison
District 2
Miege
1-0
21
—
DeSoto
1-0
21
—
Eudora
0-1
-21
—
Spring Hill
0-1
-21
—
Outlook — Miege and DeSoto battle Friday night in most likely is the title match.
Friday’s games — DeSoto at Miege, Spring Hill at Eudora.
District 3
Paola
1-0
21
—
Fort Scott
1-0
21
—
Louisburg
0-1
-21
—
Ottawa
0-1
-21
—
Outlook — Fort Scott and Paola clash Friday in most likely is the title match.
Friday’s games — Louisburg at Ottawa, Fort Scott at Paola.
District 4
Labette County
1-0
21
—
Chanute
1-0
2
—
Coffeyville
0-1
-2
—
Independence
0-1
-21
—
Outlook — Chanute and Labette clash Friday to see who is the leader.
Friday’s games — Chanute at Labette County, Coffeyville at Independence.
District 5
Mulvane
1-0
21
—
Wellington
1-0
7
—
Winfield
0-1
-7
—
Ulysses
0-1
-21
—
Outlook — Mulvane and Wellington clash Friday night with the winner gaining a big advantage.
Friday’s games — Mulvane at Wellington, Winfield at Ulysses.
District 6
Andover Central
1-0
21
—
Maize South
1-0
7
—
Augusta
0-1
-7
—
Rose Hill
0-1
-21
—
Outlook — Andover Central and Maize South are one win from their big game on the 27th.
Friday’s games — Augusta at Andover Central, Maize South at Rose Hill.
District 7
El Dorado
1-0
21
—
Andale
1-0
11
—
Buhler
0-1
-11
—
Circle
0-1
-21
—
Outlook — Andale’s win over Buhler puts it in a big advantage.
Friday’s games — El Dorado at Buhler, Andale at Circle.
District 8
McPherson
1-0
21
—
Wamego
1-0
1
—
Abilene
0-1
-1
—
Hays
0-1
-21
—
Outlook — The McPherson-Wamego winner will be a definite qualifier.
Friday’s games — Wamego at McPherson, Hays at Abilene.
Class 4A, Division II
District 1
Team
W-L
Pts
St.
Hayden
1-0
21
—
Holton
1-0
21
—
Jefferson West
0-1
-21
—
Santa Fe Trail
0-1
-21
—
Outlook — The Holton-Hayden winner will likely be the champ and the loser will qualify as runner-up.
Friday’s games — Holton at Hayden, Jefferson West at Santa Fe Trail.
District 2
Baldwin
1-0
21
—
Prairie View
1-0
18
—
Osawatomie
0-1
-18
—
Ward
0-1
-21
—
Outlook — Baldwin and Prairie View are one win shy of their expected title match in Baldwin on the 27th.
Friday’s games — Ward at Prairie View, Baldwin at Osawatomie.
District 3
Burlington
1-0
21
—
Girard
1-0
4
—
Anderson County
0-1
-4
—
Iola
0-1
-21
—
Outlook — The Burlington-Girard winner will have a huge advantage in the race.
Friday’s games — Burlington at Girard, Anderson County at Iola.
District 4
Columbus
1-0
21
—
Frontenac
1-0
21
—
Baxter Springs
0-1
-21
—
Parsons
0-1
-21
—
Outlook — The Columbus-Frontenac winner will have a huge advantage in the race.
Friday’s games — Baxter Springs at Parsons, Columbus at Frontenac.
District 5
Nickerson
1-0
21
—
Collegiate
1-0
20
—
Clearwater
0-1
-20
—
Wichita Trinity
0-1
-21
—
Outlook — The Collegiate-Nickerson winner will have a huge advantage in the race.
Friday’s games — Collegiate at Nickerson, Trinity at Clearwater.
District 6
Smoky Valley
1-0
21
—
Clay Center
1-0
21
—
Rock Creek
0-1
-21
—
Chapman
0-1
-21
—
Outlook — Smoky Valley and Clay Center are one won shy of their expected showdown at Clay Center on the 27th.
Friday’s games — Chapman at Smoky Valley, Clay Center at Rock Creek.
District 7
Scott City
1-0
21
—
Concordia
1-0
1
—
Goodland
0-1
-1
—
Colby
0-1
-21
—
Outlook — Scott City is the definite favorite, but the race for second will be close.
Friday’s games — Scott City at Goodland, Concordia at Colby.
District 8
Pratt
1-0
21
—
Holcomb
1-0
21
—
Kingman
0-1
-21
—
Hugoton
0-1
-21
—
Outlook — The Pratt-Holomb will have a hugh advantage in the race.
Friday’s games — Pratt at Holcomb, Kingman at Hugoton.
Class 3A
District 1
Team
W-L
Pts
St.
Nemaha Central
1-0
14
—
Riverside
1-0
5
—
Hiawatha
0-1
-5
—
Sabetha
0-1
-14
—
Outlook — The Nemaha Central-Riverside winner will have an advantage, but this race is expected to be close on points.
Friday’s games — Nemaha Central at Riverside, Hiawatha at Sabetha.
District 2
Maur Hill
1-0
21
—
Marantha
1-0
12
—
Atchison County
0-1
-12
—
Pleasant Ridge
0-1
-21
—
Outlook — The Maur Hill-Marantha winner will have a huge advantage.
Friday’s games — Maur Hill at Marantha, Atchison County at Pleasant Ridge.
District 3
Silver Lake
1-0
21
—
Perry-Lecompton
1-0
21
—
Oskaloosa
0-1
-21
—
Royal Valley
0-1
-21
—
Outlook — The Silver Lake-Perry-Lecompton winner will have a huge advantage.
Friday’s games — Silver Lake at Perry-Lecompton, Royal Valley at Oskaloosa.
District 4
St. Marys
1-0
21
—
Mission Valley
1-0
1
—
Rossville
0-1
-1
—
Council Grove
0-1
-21
—
Outlook — This is a close race with Rossville being upset.
Friday’s games — Rossville at St. Marys, Council Grove at Mission Valley.
District 5
West Franklin
1-0
21
—
Wellsville
1-0
21
—
Osage City
0-1
-21
—
Central Heights
0-1
-21
—
Outlook —The Wellsville-West Franklin winner will have a definite advantage in the race.
Friday’s games — Osage City at Central Heights, Wellsville at West Franklin.
District 6
Humboldt
1-0
21
—
Jayhawk-Linn
1-0
21
—
Erie
0-1
-21
—
NE-Arma
0-1
-21
—
Outlook — The Jayhawk-Linn-Humboldt winner will have a definite advantage in the race.
Friday’s games — Jayhawk-Linn at Humboldt, NE Arma at Erie.
District 7
Galena
1-0
21
—
Riverton
1-0
20
—
SE Cherokee
0-1
-20
—
Cherryvale
0-1
-21
—
Outlook — Galena and Riverton are one win shy of their showdown in Galena on the 26th.
Friday’s games — Galena at SE-Cherokee, Riverton at Cherryvale.
District 8
Caney Valley
1-0
21
—
Neodesha
1-0
21
—
Fredonia
0-1
-21
—
Eureka
0-1
-21
—
Outlook — The Neodesha-Caney Valley winner will have a definite advantage in the race.
Friday’s games — Neodesha at Caney Valley, Fredonia at Eureka.
District 9
Team
W-L
Pts
St.
Douglass
1-0
21
—
Bluestem
1-0
1
—
Independent
0-1
-1
—
Belle Plaine
0-1
-21
—
Outlook — This shapes up to be an interesting race.
Friday’s games — Belle Plaine at Bluestem, Independent at Douglass.
District 10
Cheney
1-0
21
—
Conway Springs
1-0
20
—
Garden Plain
0-1
-20
—
Chaparral
0-1
-21
—
Outlook — The Cheney-Conway Springs winner will have a definite advantage in the race.
Friday’s games — Cheney at Conway Springs, Garden Plain at Chaparral.
District 11
Hutchinson Trinity
1-0
21
—
Halstead
1-0
21
—
Haven
0-1
-21
—
Sterling
0-1
-21
—
Outlook — The Hutch Trinity-Halstead winner will have a definite advantage in the race.
Friday’s games — Haven at Sterling, Hutchinson Trinity at Halstead.
District 12
Marion
1-0
21
—
Hesston
1-0
21
—
SE-Saline
0-1
-21
—
Hillsboro
0-1
-21
—
Outlook —.Marion and Hesston appear to be one win shy of their showdown at Marion on the 26th.
Friday’s games — SE-Saline at Hesston, Marion at Hillsboro.
District 13
Riley County
1-0
21
—
Marysville
1-0
21
—
Beloit
0-1
-21
—
Minneapolis
0-1
-21
—
Outlook — Riley County and Marysville appear to be one win shy of their showdown in Marysville on the 26th.
Friday’s games — Beloit at Riley County, Minneapolis at Marysville.
District 14
Phillipsburg
1-0
21
—
Norton
1-0
21
—
Russell
0-1
-21
—
Thomas More
0-1
-21
—
Outlook — The Norton-Phillipsburg winner will have a definite advantage in the race.
Friday’s games — Norton at Phillipsburg, Russell at Thomas More.
District 15
Hoisington
1-0
21
—
Larned
1-0
21
—
Ellsworth
0-1
-21
—
Lyons
0-1
-21
—
Outlook — The Larned-Hoisington winner will have a definite advantage in the race.
Friday’s games — Larned at Hoisington, Lyons at Ellsworth.
District 16
Cimarron
1-0
21
—
Syracuse
1-0
13
—
SW Heights
0-1
-13
—
Lakin
0-1
-21
—
Outlook — The Cimarron-Syracuse winner will have a definite advantage in the race.
Friday’s games — Cimarron at Syracuse, Lakin at SW Heights.
Class 2-1A
District 1
Team
W-L
Pts
St.
Jefferson North
2-0
42
—
Doniphan West
2-1
-6
—
Troy
1-1
16
—
Horton
1-2
-10
—
McLouth
0-2
-42
—
Outlook — This three-team race will be a lot clearer after Friday.
Friday’s games — Jefferson North at Troy, Doniphan West at McLouth.
District 2
Jackson Heights
3-0
46
—
Centralia
2-0
42
—
Valley Heights
1-1
17
—
Washington County
0-2
-42
X
Wabaunsee
0-3
-63
X
Outlook — If Centralia wins Friday, it will set up a showdown with Jackson Heights in Centralia on the 26th.
Friday’s games — Centralia at Valley Heights, Washington County at Wabaunsee.
District 3
Lyndon
1-0
21
—
Olpe
1-0
21
—
Northern Heights
0-1
-21
—
Chase County
0-1
-21
—
Outlook — Lyndon and Olpe are one win shy of setting up a showdown at Lyndon on the 27th.
Friday’s games — Lyndon at Chase County, Olpe at Northern Heights.
District 4
Colgan
1-0
21
—
Uniontown
1-0
16
—
Oswego
0-1
-16
—
Yates Center
0-1
-21
—
Outlook — Colgan and Uniontown are one win shy of setting up their showdown at Colgan on the 27th.
Friday’s games — Oswego at Colgan, Yates Center at Uniontown.
District 5
Sedgwick
2-0
42
—
Moundridge
2-1
1
—
Remington
1-1
6
—
Medicine Lodge
1-1
0
—
Inman
0-3
-49
X
Outlook — Sedgwick can win the title by beating Remington as it will have victories over all the contenders.
Friday’s game — Medicine Lodge at Moundridge, Sedgwick at Remington.
District 6
Smith Center
1-0
21
—
Ell-Saline
1-0
19
—
Republic County
0-1
-19
—
Sacred Heart
0-1
-21
—
Outlook — Smith Center and Ell-Saline are one win shy of setting up their showdown at Ell-Saline on the 27th.
Thursday’s games — Ell-Saline at Sacred Heart, Smith Center at Republic County.
District 7
Plainville
1-0
21
—
LaCrosse
1-0
13
—
Ellis
0-1
-13
—
Oakley
0-1
-21
—
Outlook — Plainville and LaCrosse are one win shy of setting up their showdown at Plainville on the 27th.
Friday’s games — LaCrosse at Oakley, Plainville at Ellis.
District 8
Elkhart
1-0
21
—
Meade
1-0
21
—
Stanton County
0-1
-21
—
Sublette
0-1
-21
—
Outlook — The Meade-Elkhart winner will have a huge advantage in the race.
Friday’s games — Sublette at Stanton County, Meade at Elkhart.
Eight-Man Division I
District 1
Team
W-L
Pts
St.
West Elk
3-0
56
—
St. Paul
2-1
28
—
Marmaton Valley
2-1
8
—
Sedan
1-2
-8
—
Madison
1-2
-38
—
Southern Coffey
0-3
-46
X
Outlook — If West Elk defeats Marmaton Valley, it will win the title after having beaten all the contenders.
Friday’s games — West Elk at Marmaton Valley, Southern Coffey at St. Paul, Sedan at Madison.
District 2
Central Burden
2-0
23
—
Oxford
2-1
22
—
x-Udall
1-1
18
—
x-Peabody-Burns
1-1
0
—
Cedar Vale-Dexter
1-2
-21
—
Flinthills
0-2
-42
—
x-missing Friday’s result.
Outlook — This race is expected to be close on points.
Friday’s games — Central Burden at Peabody-Burns, Cedar Vale-Dexter at Udall, Flinthills at Oxford.
District 3
Burlingame
4-0
84
—
Clifton-Clyde
4-1
62
—
Rural Vista
3-1
42
—
Centre
2-2
1
—
Herington
2-3
-30
X
Onaga
0-4
-75
X
Valley Falls
0-4
-84
X
Outlook — Burlingame will win the title by beating Rural Vista.
Friday’s games — Onaga at Clifton-Clyde, Centre at Valley Falls, Rural Vista at Burlingame.
District 4
Osborne
3-0
45
—
Victoria
2-1
36
—
Solomon
2-1
9
—
Bennington
1-2
-6
—
Palco
1-2
-21
—
Lincoln
0-3
-63
X
Outlook — Osborne will win the title by defeating Bennington.
Friday’s games — Solomon at Palco, Lincoln at Victoria, Bennington at Osborne.
District 5
Central Plains
3-0
63
—
Little River
2-1
21
—
Goessel
2-1
21
—
Canton-Galva
1-2
-21
—
St. John
1-2
-34
—
Ellinwood
0-3
-50
X
Outlook — Central Plains will win the title by beating St. John.
Friday’s games — Little River at Ellinwood, Central Plains at St. John, Canton-Galva at Goessel.
District 6
Attica-Argonia
3-0
63
—
South Central
3-0
49
—
Macksville
2-1
35
—
Kiowa County
1-2
-21
—
Skyline
0-3
-63
X
Fairfield
0-3
-63
x
Outlook — Attica-Argonia and South Central are one win shy of setting up a showdown at South Central on the 26th.
Friday’s games — Macksville at Attica-Argonia, South Central at Kiowa County, Skyline at Fairfield.
District 7
Spearville
3-0
63
—
Satanta
2-1
21
—
South Gray
2-1
1
—
Ness City
1-2
-8
—
Leoti
1-2
-27
—
Kinsley
0-3
-50
X
Outlook — Spearville will win the title by beating Leoit.
Friday’s games — South Gray at Kinsley, Spearville at Leoti, Ness City at Satanta.
District 8
Hoxie
3-1
50
—
St. Francis
3-1
42
—
Rawlins County
3-1
34
—
Hill City
3-1
24
—
Oberlin
2-3
-6
X
WaKeeney
1-3
-39
X
Quinter
0-4
-84
X
Outlook — This is one of the best races in the state.
Friday’s games — Quinter at St. Francis, Rawlins County at WaKeeney, Hoxie at Hill City.
Eight-Man Division II
District 1
Team
W-L
Pts
St.
Waverly
4-0
79
—
Pleasanton
3-1
47
—
Colony-Crest
3-1
29
—
Lebo
2-2
0
—
Altoona-Midway
2-2
-20
—
Marais des Cygnes
1-4
-33
X
Chetopa
0-5
-102
X
Outlook — Waverly can win the title by beating Chetopa.
Friday’s games — Waverly at Chetopa, Altoona at Pleasanton, Lebo at Colony-Crest.
District 2
Caldwell
3-0
63
—
Hutch Central Chrsitian
3-0
63
—
Norwich
1-2
-21
—
Hartford
1-2
-21
—
South Haven
1-2
-26
—
Burrton
0-3
-58
X
Outlook — Central Christian and Caldwell need one win to set up their showdown at Caldwell on the 26th.
Friday’s games — Burrton at Hutch Central Christian, Caldwell at South Haven, Norwich at Hartford.
District 3
Hanover
3-0
63
—
Axtell
3-0
41
—
Wakefield
2-1
36
—
Wetmore
1-2
-21
—
Frankfort
0-3
-56
X
BV Randolph
0-3
-63
X
Outlook — Hanover and Axtell need one win to set up their showdown at Axtell on the 26th
Friday’s games — Frankfort at Wetmore, Axtell at BV Randolph, Wakefield at Hanover.
District 4
Beloit-St. John’s
3-0
63
—
Pike Valley
3-0
43
—
Rock Hills
2-1
41
—
Linn
1-2
-21
—
Southern Cloud
0-3
-63
X
Tescott
0-3
-63
X
Outlook — Beloit-St. John’s and Pike Valley battle for the lead on Friday.
Friday’s games — Linn at Tescott, Southern Cloud at Rock Hills, Beloit-St. John’s at Pike Valley.
District 5
Northern Valley
3-0
63
—
Sylvan-Lucas
2-1
21
—
Thunder Ridge
2-1
17
—
Stockton
1-2
-10
—
Lakeside
1-2
-28
—
Wilson
0-3
-63
X
Outlook — Northern Valley can win the title with beating Stockton and Thunder Ridge.
Friday’s games — Lakeside at Wilson, Northern Valley at Stockton, Sylvan-Lucas at Thunder Ridge.
District 6
Otis-Bison
3-0
63
—
x-Hodgeman County
2-0
42
—
Dighton
2-1
12
—
Tribune
1-2
-28
—
x-Sharon Springs
0-2
-33
—
Triplains
0-3
-56
X
x-missing Friday’s result.
Outlook — Otis-Bison and Hodgeman County battle at Otis-Bison on the 26th.
Friday’s games — Otis-Bison at Triplains, Sharon Springs at Tribune, Dighton at Hodgeman County.
District 7
South Barber
3-0
62
—
Pretty Prairie
2-1
21
—
Stafford
2-1
6
—
Chase
1-2
-5
—
Bucklin
1-2
-38
X
Ashland
0-3
-46
X
Outlook — South Barber can win the title by beating Ashland.
Friday’s games — Pretty Prairie at Chase, Ashland at South Barber, Bucklin at Stafford.
District 8
Ingalls
3-0
63
1st
Moscow
2-1
21
—
Rolla
1-1
0
—
Deerfield
0-2
-42
—
Minneola
0-2
-42
—
Outlook — Ingalls has clinched the title.
Friday’s games — Ingalls at Deerfield, Minneola at Rolla.
