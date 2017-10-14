Friday night footballs.
Varsity Football

District football standings for Class 4A and below

Eagle staff

October 14, 2017 10:53 AM

The district winner gets a first-round home game, while the second-place team is on the road. X — eliminated from race.

Class 4A, Division I

District 1

Team

W-L

Pts

St.

Tonganoxie

1-0

21

Basehor-Linwood

1-0

21

Atchison

0-1

-21

KC Piper

0-1

-21

Outlook — Tonganoxie and Basehor-Linwood clash on the 27th in the expected title match.

Friday’s games— Piper at Tonganoxie, Basehor-Linwood at Atchison

District 2

Miege

1-0

21

DeSoto

1-0

21

Eudora

0-1

-21

Spring Hill

0-1

-21

Outlook — Miege and DeSoto battle Friday night in most likely is the title match.

Friday’s games — DeSoto at Miege, Spring Hill at Eudora.

District 3

Paola

1-0

21

Fort Scott

1-0

21

Louisburg

0-1

-21

Ottawa

0-1

-21

Outlook — Fort Scott and Paola clash Friday in most likely is the title match.

Friday’s games — Louisburg at Ottawa, Fort Scott at Paola.

District 4

Labette County

1-0

21

Chanute

1-0

2

Coffeyville

0-1

-2

Independence

0-1

-21

Outlook — Chanute and Labette clash Friday to see who is the leader.

Friday’s games — Chanute at Labette County, Coffeyville at Independence.

District 5

Mulvane

1-0

21

Wellington

1-0

7

Winfield

0-1

-7

Ulysses

0-1

-21

Outlook — Mulvane and Wellington clash Friday night with the winner gaining a big advantage.

Friday’s games — Mulvane at Wellington, Winfield at Ulysses.

District 6

Andover Central

1-0

21

Maize South

1-0

7

Augusta

0-1

-7

Rose Hill

0-1

-21

Outlook — Andover Central and Maize South are one win from their big game on the 27th.

Friday’s games — Augusta at Andover Central, Maize South at Rose Hill.

District 7

El Dorado

1-0

21

Andale

1-0

11

Buhler

0-1

-11

Circle

0-1

-21

Outlook — Andale’s win over Buhler puts it in a big advantage.

Friday’s games — El Dorado at Buhler, Andale at Circle.

District 8

McPherson

1-0

21

Wamego

1-0

1

Abilene

0-1

-1

Hays

0-1

-21

Outlook — The McPherson-Wamego winner will be a definite qualifier.

Friday’s games — Wamego at McPherson, Hays at Abilene.

Class 4A, Division II

District 1

Team

W-L

Pts

St.

Hayden

1-0

21

Holton

1-0

21

Jefferson West

0-1

-21

Santa Fe Trail

0-1

-21

Outlook — The Holton-Hayden winner will likely be the champ and the loser will qualify as runner-up.

Friday’s games — Holton at Hayden, Jefferson West at Santa Fe Trail.

District 2

Baldwin

1-0

21

Prairie View

1-0

18

Osawatomie

0-1

-18

Ward

0-1

-21

Outlook — Baldwin and Prairie View are one win shy of their expected title match in Baldwin on the 27th.

Friday’s games — Ward at Prairie View, Baldwin at Osawatomie.

District 3

Burlington

1-0

21

Girard

1-0

4

Anderson County

0-1

-4

Iola

0-1

-21

Outlook — The Burlington-Girard winner will have a huge advantage in the race.

Friday’s games — Burlington at Girard, Anderson County at Iola.

District 4

Columbus

1-0

21

Frontenac

1-0

21

Baxter Springs

0-1

-21

Parsons

0-1

-21

Outlook — The Columbus-Frontenac winner will have a huge advantage in the race.

Friday’s games — Baxter Springs at Parsons, Columbus at Frontenac.

District 5

Nickerson

1-0

21

Collegiate

1-0

20

Clearwater

0-1

-20

Wichita Trinity

0-1

-21

Outlook — The Collegiate-Nickerson winner will have a huge advantage in the race.

Friday’s games — Collegiate at Nickerson, Trinity at Clearwater.

District 6

Smoky Valley

1-0

21

Clay Center

1-0

21

Rock Creek

0-1

-21

Chapman

0-1

-21

Outlook — Smoky Valley and Clay Center are one won shy of their expected showdown at Clay Center on the 27th.

Friday’s games — Chapman at Smoky Valley, Clay Center at Rock Creek.

District 7

Scott City

1-0

21

Concordia

1-0

1

Goodland

0-1

-1

Colby

0-1

-21

Outlook — Scott City is the definite favorite, but the race for second will be close.

Friday’s games — Scott City at Goodland, Concordia at Colby.

District 8

Pratt

1-0

21

Holcomb

1-0

21

Kingman

0-1

-21

Hugoton

0-1

-21

Outlook — The Pratt-Holomb will have a hugh advantage in the race.

Friday’s games — Pratt at Holcomb, Kingman at Hugoton.

Class 3A

District 1

Team

W-L

Pts

St.

Nemaha Central

1-0

14

Riverside

1-0

5

Hiawatha

0-1

-5

Sabetha

0-1

-14

Outlook — The Nemaha Central-Riverside winner will have an advantage, but this race is expected to be close on points.

Friday’s games — Nemaha Central at Riverside, Hiawatha at Sabetha.

District 2

Maur Hill

1-0

21

Marantha

1-0

12

Atchison County

0-1

-12

Pleasant Ridge

0-1

-21

Outlook — The Maur Hill-Marantha winner will have a huge advantage.

Friday’s games — Maur Hill at Marantha, Atchison County at Pleasant Ridge.

District 3

Silver Lake

1-0

21

Perry-Lecompton

1-0

21

Oskaloosa

0-1

-21

Royal Valley

0-1

-21

Outlook — The Silver Lake-Perry-Lecompton winner will have a huge advantage.

Friday’s games — Silver Lake at Perry-Lecompton, Royal Valley at Oskaloosa.

District 4

St. Marys

1-0

21

Mission Valley

1-0

1

Rossville

0-1

-1

Council Grove

0-1

-21

Outlook — This is a close race with Rossville being upset.

Friday’s games — Rossville at St. Marys, Council Grove at Mission Valley.

District 5

West Franklin

1-0

21

Wellsville

1-0

21

Osage City

0-1

-21

Central Heights

0-1

-21

Outlook —The Wellsville-West Franklin winner will have a definite advantage in the race.

Friday’s games — Osage City at Central Heights, Wellsville at West Franklin.

District 6

Humboldt

1-0

21

Jayhawk-Linn

1-0

21

Erie

0-1

-21

NE-Arma

0-1

-21

Outlook — The Jayhawk-Linn-Humboldt winner will have a definite advantage in the race.

Friday’s games — Jayhawk-Linn at Humboldt, NE Arma at Erie.

District 7

Galena

1-0

21

Riverton

1-0

20

SE Cherokee

0-1

-20

Cherryvale

0-1

-21

Outlook — Galena and Riverton are one win shy of their showdown in Galena on the 26th.

Friday’s games — Galena at SE-Cherokee, Riverton at Cherryvale.

District 8

Caney Valley

1-0

21

Neodesha

1-0

21

Fredonia

0-1

-21

Eureka

0-1

-21

Outlook — The Neodesha-Caney Valley winner will have a definite advantage in the race.

Friday’s games — Neodesha at Caney Valley, Fredonia at Eureka.

District 9

Team

W-L

Pts

St.

Douglass

1-0

21

Bluestem

1-0

1

Independent

0-1

-1

Belle Plaine

0-1

-21

Outlook — This shapes up to be an interesting race.

Friday’s games — Belle Plaine at Bluestem, Independent at Douglass.

District 10

Cheney

1-0

21

Conway Springs

1-0

20

Garden Plain

0-1

-20

Chaparral

0-1

-21

Outlook — The Cheney-Conway Springs winner will have a definite advantage in the race.

Friday’s games — Cheney at Conway Springs, Garden Plain at Chaparral.

District 11

Hutchinson Trinity

1-0

21

Halstead

1-0

21

Haven

0-1

-21

Sterling

0-1

-21

Outlook — The Hutch Trinity-Halstead winner will have a definite advantage in the race.

Friday’s games — Haven at Sterling, Hutchinson Trinity at Halstead.

District 12

Marion

1-0

21

Hesston

1-0

21

SE-Saline

0-1

-21

Hillsboro

0-1

-21

Outlook —.Marion and Hesston appear to be one win shy of their showdown at Marion on the 26th.

Friday’s games — SE-Saline at Hesston, Marion at Hillsboro.

District 13

Riley County

1-0

21

Marysville

1-0

21

Beloit

0-1

-21

Minneapolis

0-1

-21

Outlook — Riley County and Marysville appear to be one win shy of their showdown in Marysville on the 26th.

Friday’s games — Beloit at Riley County, Minneapolis at Marysville.

District 14

Phillipsburg

1-0

21

Norton

1-0

21

Russell

0-1

-21

Thomas More

0-1

-21

Outlook — The Norton-Phillipsburg winner will have a definite advantage in the race.

Friday’s games — Norton at Phillipsburg, Russell at Thomas More.

District 15

Hoisington

1-0

21

Larned

1-0

21

Ellsworth

0-1

-21

Lyons

0-1

-21

Outlook — The Larned-Hoisington winner will have a definite advantage in the race.

Friday’s games — Larned at Hoisington, Lyons at Ellsworth.

District 16

Cimarron

1-0

21

Syracuse

1-0

13

SW Heights

0-1

-13

Lakin

0-1

-21

Outlook — The Cimarron-Syracuse winner will have a definite advantage in the race.

Friday’s games — Cimarron at Syracuse, Lakin at SW Heights.

Class 2-1A

District 1

Team

W-L

Pts

St.

Jefferson North

2-0

42

Doniphan West

2-1

-6

Troy

1-1

16

Horton

1-2

-10

McLouth

0-2

-42

Outlook — This three-team race will be a lot clearer after Friday.

Friday’s games — Jefferson North at Troy, Doniphan West at McLouth.

District 2

Jackson Heights

3-0

46

Centralia

2-0

42

Valley Heights

1-1

17

Washington County

0-2

-42

X

Wabaunsee

0-3

-63

X

Outlook — If Centralia wins Friday, it will set up a showdown with Jackson Heights in Centralia on the 26th.

Friday’s games — Centralia at Valley Heights, Washington County at Wabaunsee.

District 3

Lyndon

1-0

21

Olpe

1-0

21

Northern Heights

0-1

-21

Chase County

0-1

-21

Outlook — Lyndon and Olpe are one win shy of setting up a showdown at Lyndon on the 27th.

Friday’s games — Lyndon at Chase County, Olpe at Northern Heights.

District 4

Colgan

1-0

21

Uniontown

1-0

16

Oswego

0-1

-16

Yates Center

0-1

-21

Outlook — Colgan and Uniontown are one win shy of setting up their showdown at Colgan on the 27th.

Friday’s games — Oswego at Colgan, Yates Center at Uniontown.

District 5

Sedgwick

2-0

42

Moundridge

2-1

1

Remington

1-1

6

Medicine Lodge

1-1

0

Inman

0-3

-49

X

Outlook — Sedgwick can win the title by beating Remington as it will have victories over all the contenders.

Friday’s game — Medicine Lodge at Moundridge, Sedgwick at Remington.

District 6

Smith Center

1-0

21

Ell-Saline

1-0

19

Republic County

0-1

-19

Sacred Heart

0-1

-21

Outlook — Smith Center and Ell-Saline are one win shy of setting up their showdown at Ell-Saline on the 27th.

Thursday’s games — Ell-Saline at Sacred Heart, Smith Center at Republic County.

District 7

Plainville

1-0

21

LaCrosse

1-0

13

Ellis

0-1

-13

Oakley

0-1

-21

Outlook — Plainville and LaCrosse are one win shy of setting up their showdown at Plainville on the 27th.

Friday’s games — LaCrosse at Oakley, Plainville at Ellis.

District 8

Elkhart

1-0

21

Meade

1-0

21

Stanton County

0-1

-21

Sublette

0-1

-21

Outlook — The Meade-Elkhart winner will have a huge advantage in the race.

Friday’s games — Sublette at Stanton County, Meade at Elkhart.

Eight-Man Division I

District 1

Team

W-L

Pts

St.

West Elk

3-0

56

St. Paul

2-1

28

Marmaton Valley

2-1

8

Sedan

1-2

-8

Madison

1-2

-38

Southern Coffey

0-3

-46

X

Outlook — If West Elk defeats Marmaton Valley, it will win the title after having beaten all the contenders.

Friday’s games — West Elk at Marmaton Valley, Southern Coffey at St. Paul, Sedan at Madison.

District 2

Central Burden

2-0

23

Oxford

2-1

22

x-Udall

1-1

18

x-Peabody-Burns

1-1

0

Cedar Vale-Dexter

1-2

-21

Flinthills

0-2

-42

x-missing Friday’s result.

Outlook — This race is expected to be close on points.

Friday’s games — Central Burden at Peabody-Burns, Cedar Vale-Dexter at Udall, Flinthills at Oxford.

District 3

Burlingame

4-0

84

Clifton-Clyde

4-1

62

Rural Vista

3-1

42

Centre

2-2

1

Herington

2-3

-30

X

Onaga

0-4

-75

X

Valley Falls

0-4

-84

X

Outlook — Burlingame will win the title by beating Rural Vista.

Friday’s games — Onaga at Clifton-Clyde, Centre at Valley Falls, Rural Vista at Burlingame.

District 4

Osborne

3-0

45

Victoria

2-1

36

Solomon

2-1

9

Bennington

1-2

-6

Palco

1-2

-21

Lincoln

0-3

-63

X

Outlook — Osborne will win the title by defeating Bennington.

Friday’s games — Solomon at Palco, Lincoln at Victoria, Bennington at Osborne.

District 5

Central Plains

3-0

63

Little River

2-1

21

Goessel

2-1

21

Canton-Galva

1-2

-21

St. John

1-2

-34

Ellinwood

0-3

-50

X

Outlook — Central Plains will win the title by beating St. John.

Friday’s games — Little River at Ellinwood, Central Plains at St. John, Canton-Galva at Goessel.

District 6

Attica-Argonia

3-0

63

South Central

3-0

49

Macksville

2-1

35

Kiowa County

1-2

-21

Skyline

0-3

-63

X

Fairfield

0-3

-63

x

Outlook — Attica-Argonia and South Central are one win shy of setting up a showdown at South Central on the 26th.

Friday’s games — Macksville at Attica-Argonia, South Central at Kiowa County, Skyline at Fairfield.

District 7

Spearville

3-0

63

Satanta

2-1

21

South Gray

2-1

1

Ness City

1-2

-8

Leoti

1-2

-27

Kinsley

0-3

-50

X

Outlook — Spearville will win the title by beating Leoit.

Friday’s games — South Gray at Kinsley, Spearville at Leoti, Ness City at Satanta.

District 8

Hoxie

3-1

50

St. Francis

3-1

42

Rawlins County

3-1

34

Hill City

3-1

24

Oberlin

2-3

-6

X

WaKeeney

1-3

-39

X

Quinter

0-4

-84

X

Outlook — This is one of the best races in the state.

Friday’s games — Quinter at St. Francis, Rawlins County at WaKeeney, Hoxie at Hill City.

Eight-Man Division II

District 1

Team

W-L

Pts

St.

Waverly

4-0

79

Pleasanton

3-1

47

Colony-Crest

3-1

29

Lebo

2-2

0

Altoona-Midway

2-2

-20

Marais des Cygnes

1-4

-33

X

Chetopa

0-5

-102

X

Outlook — Waverly can win the title by beating Chetopa.

Friday’s games — Waverly at Chetopa, Altoona at Pleasanton, Lebo at Colony-Crest.

District 2

Caldwell

3-0

63

Hutch Central Chrsitian

3-0

63

Norwich

1-2

-21

Hartford

1-2

-21

South Haven

1-2

-26

Burrton

0-3

-58

X

Outlook — Central Christian and Caldwell need one win to set up their showdown at Caldwell on the 26th.

Friday’s games — Burrton at Hutch Central Christian, Caldwell at South Haven, Norwich at Hartford.

District 3

Hanover

3-0

63

Axtell

3-0

41

Wakefield

2-1

36

Wetmore

1-2

-21

Frankfort

0-3

-56

X

BV Randolph

0-3

-63

X

Outlook — Hanover and Axtell need one win to set up their showdown at Axtell on the 26th

Friday’s games — Frankfort at Wetmore, Axtell at BV Randolph, Wakefield at Hanover.

District 4

Beloit-St. John’s

3-0

63

Pike Valley

3-0

43

Rock Hills

2-1

41

Linn

1-2

-21

Southern Cloud

0-3

-63

X

Tescott

0-3

-63

X

Outlook — Beloit-St. John’s and Pike Valley battle for the lead on Friday.

Friday’s games — Linn at Tescott, Southern Cloud at Rock Hills, Beloit-St. John’s at Pike Valley.

District 5

Northern Valley

3-0

63

Sylvan-Lucas

2-1

21

Thunder Ridge

2-1

17

Stockton

1-2

-10

Lakeside

1-2

-28

Wilson

0-3

-63

X

Outlook — Northern Valley can win the title with beating Stockton and Thunder Ridge.

Friday’s games — Lakeside at Wilson, Northern Valley at Stockton, Sylvan-Lucas at Thunder Ridge.

District 6

Otis-Bison

3-0

63

x-Hodgeman County

2-0

42

Dighton

2-1

12

Tribune

1-2

-28

x-Sharon Springs

0-2

-33

Triplains

0-3

-56

X

x-missing Friday’s result.

Outlook — Otis-Bison and Hodgeman County battle at Otis-Bison on the 26th.

Friday’s games — Otis-Bison at Triplains, Sharon Springs at Tribune, Dighton at Hodgeman County.

District 7

South Barber

3-0

62

Pretty Prairie

2-1

21

Stafford

2-1

6

Chase

1-2

-5

Bucklin

1-2

-38

X

Ashland

0-3

-46

X

Outlook — South Barber can win the title by beating Ashland.

Friday’s games — Pretty Prairie at Chase, Ashland at South Barber, Bucklin at Stafford.

District 8

Ingalls

3-0

63

1st

Moscow

2-1

21

Rolla

1-1

0

Deerfield

0-2

-42

Minneola

0-2

-42

Outlook — Ingalls has clinched the title.

Friday’s games — Ingalls at Deerfield, Minneola at Rolla.

