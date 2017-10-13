Defense, Bugner help Andale kick Buhler 17-6

Seth Bugner had never been asked to kick a field goal in a game. But Andale coach Dylan Smith asked about his range anyway.
Bugner said he had hit from 50 yards in practice. Smith said he felt comfortable with his team attempting a kick from 30 yards. So at a crucial moment in sub-state play Friday night, Smith put Bugner on the field for a 33-yard field goal attempt.
The kick split the uprights, put Andale ahead by two scores and lifted the Indians to a 17-6 win over Buhler.
Bugner knew he had the leg. But aside from kickoffs and point after attempts, Andale had never asked for Bugner’s services. In fact, as best as anyone can remember, the last successful field goal by any Andale kicker came in the 2007 state championship game.
“We’re a team that goes for it on fourth down. But we worked on it all week,” Smith said. “I chatted with Seth Bugner, our kicker, and just said, ‘Hey, if I’m betting the house, what can you make it from?’ And he said 30. So it was a little bit more than that, but he drummed it. It was right down the middle. We felt good from that range.”
Bugner, who had been warming up on the sideline as Andale drove inside the 40, said he was a little nervous trotting out onto the field. He had extra time to think about it as the clock expired on the third quarter and turned Andale into the wind to start the fourth quarter.
“I was just trying to get the accuracy down. I knew I had the power,” he said. “It was a little nerve-racking, because this was the first field goal I’ve kicked through my whole high school.”
The 33-yarder gave Andale a two-score lead on the first play of the fourth quarter. The score left Buhler scrambling to catch up. Buhler’s run-heavy offense was too draining on the clock, which forced the Crusaders to turn to the passing game.
Andale’s defense answered with a pass rush that sent Buhler quarterback Ben Epp running and resulted in three interceptions – all in the second half.
“The three turnovers was absolutely huge for us,” Smith said. “There’s so many big plays in a game like that. There always is, but without a doubt the defense has been stable for us all year.”
Andale’s ability to limit Buhler tailback Dalton Brown was the key to the second-half shutout. Brown carried the ball 24 times but only managed 90 yards and failed to get into the end zone.
“Our plan was to keep him boxed up,” senior linebacker Grant Fairchild said. “If he can’t run the ball, we knew they couldn’t hold us. We just tried to make sure he couldn’t go anywhere.”
Fairchild snagged Andale’s third interception out of the air with under three minutes to play, which sealed the win. The Indians took over and let junior running back Sawyer Simon drain the clock and finish off a 107-yard rushing night on 17 carries.
Though Buhler came into the game ranked No. 3 in Class 4A-I with a 5-game winning streak and 6-1 record, it was No. 5 Andale who answered by extending its undefeated record to 7-0 and, more importantly, 1-0 in sub-state play. The game wrapped up with Andale’s student section sending an “overrated” chant toward the field.
“We’ve got good players too,” Smith said. “That’s the thing early in the season I know that we haven’t gotten a ton of recognition for some of our players individually, but I’m telling you our guys can play. Without a doubt I couldn’t be more excited.”
Buhler 0 6 0 0 – 6
Andale 0 14 3 0 – 17
B – Burkhart 13 run (kick failed)
A – Simon 59 run (Bugner kick)
A – Mohr 11 run (Bugner kick)
A – Bugner 33 field goal
Rushing: Buhler: Da. Brown 24-90, Burkhart 4-27, Epp 11-11. Andale: Simon 17-107, Mohr 5-21, Hunter 3-9, Herbst 4-14, Baalmann 9-18.
Passing: Buhler: Epp 11-18 142. Andale: Baalmann 3-7 19, Hunter 2-3 33.
Receiving: Buhler: Smyres 3-61, Da. Brown 1-4, Burkhart 3-30, Dy. Brown 3-23, Voth 1-24. Andale: Simon 2-5, Herbst 1-21, Urbanek 1-12, Bruce 1-14.
