Carroll knocks off Heights 35-14

Bishop Carroll capitalized on an interception deep in Heights territory to break a 7-7 tie, then took advantage of a loss of composure in rolling to a 35-14 victory Friday night at Heights.
When the Falcons began to clamp down on the Golden Eagles’ passing attack, senior running back Desmond took over, rushing 10 times in the second half for 61 yards and touchdowns of 5 and 6 yards, helping Carroll break the game open.
K’Vonte Baker, finding himself trapped in his end zone, tried to avoid a safety by passing the ball, but Luke Evans intercepted for Carroll at the Heights 8. Zachary Roth then scored his second touchdown of the night out of the “Wildcat” formation to break the tie.
Baker, who had been in a walking boot this week, left the game for good after the interception.
Penalties dogged Heights all night, and a hands-to-the-face penalty and a subsequent dead-ball unsportsmanlike conduct call gave Carroll the ball at the Heights 6, and Smith took it from there for a 35-7 lead that held up until Dejuan Scott scored from 4 yards out with 3.5 seconds to play.
Bishop Carroll took an early 7-0 lead, taking the opening kickoff and driving 61 yards, mixing the run and the pass. Roth, normally a defensive back, ran 9 yards for the touchdown out of the “Wildcat” formation.
Heights was hindered by six penalties that cost the Falcons 59 yards in the first half, but was able to pick off Braden Howell twice – both by junior Jamir Johnson. On the second one, Johnson returned it to the Golden Eagles 5. Two plays later, K’Vonte Baker hit Deante Edwards with a 3-yard touchdown pass with just 28.3 seconds before halftime.
Howell completed 5 of 10 passes for 26 yards in the first half, but often Heights had the tall Carroll receivers covered, forcing Howell to run the ball. He carried seven times for 22 yards in the first half. Desmond Smith was the Golden Eagles’ leading rusher with 29 yards on seven carries.
Baker rushed eight times for 28 yards and passed for another 38, completing three of only seven attempts. A couple of completions were negated by penalties. Baker’s longest completion was to Edwards for 36 yards, but the Falcons couldn’t punch it in until the score just before halftime.
Armaad Hubbard gained 19 yards on seven first-half carries for Heights.
After the Golden Eagles’ opening score, both teams couldn’t move the ball after that until Heights caught a break on Johnson’s second interception.
Bishop Carroll 7 0 28 0 – 35
Heights 0 7 0 7 – 14
BC – Roth 9 run (Steven kick)
H – Edwards 3 pass from Baker (Hatchett kick)
BC – Roth 8 run (Steven kick)
BC – Smith 5 run (Steven kick)
BC – Howell 10 run (Steven kick)
BC – Smith 6 run (Steven kick)
H – Scott 4 run (Hatchett kick)
Comments