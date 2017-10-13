Friday’s high school football scores

THURSDAY GAMES
Northwest 67, North 6
Blue Valley 49, BV Northwest 3
SM East 62, Lawrence 40
Mill Valley 35, BV North 30
Olathe North 21, Olathe Northwest 0
SM Northwest 63, SM North 7
FRIDAY’S GAMES
City League
Carroll at Heights
Kapaun at St. James Academy
South at East
Southeast at West
AV-CTL
Andover Central at Rose Hill
Arkansas City at Newton
Augusta at Maize South
Buhler at Andale
Campus at Hutchinson
Circle at El Dorado
Clearwater at Collegiate
Eisenhower at Andover
Maize at Salina Central
McPherson at Hays
Salina South at Derby
Ulysses at Mulvane
Valley Center at Goddard
Wellington at Winfield
Central Plains League
Bluestem at Independent
Chaparral at Cheney
Christ Prep Academy at Medicine Lodge
Conway Springs at Garden Plain
Douglass at Belle Plaine
Nickerson at Trinity Academy
Central Kansas League
Ellsworth at Hoisington
Haven at Halstead
Hesston at Hillsboro
Holcomb at Kingman
Hugoton at Pratt
Lyons at Larned
Marion at SE-Saline
Rock Creek at Smoky Valley
Other area teams
Dighton at Otis-Bison
Eureka at Caney Valley
Fairfield at South Central
Flinthills at Central-Burden
Hartford at Caldwell
Humboldt at Erie
Kiowa County at Argonia-Attica
Little River at Canton-Galva
Madison at Southern Coffey County
Moundridge at Sedgwick
Norwich at Burrton
Oxford at Cedar Vale-Dexter
Pratt-Skyline at Macksville
Pretty Prairie at Ashland
Sedan at West Elk
South Haven at Central Christian
Goessel 2, St. John 0
Stafford at South Barber
Udall at Peabody-Burns
Whitewater-Remington at Inman
Wichita Homeschool at Sunrise Christian
Statewide
Abilene at Wamego
Altoona-Midway at Lebo
Atchison County at Maranatha
Basehor-Linwood at KC Piper
Baxter Springs at Columbus
Bishop Ward at Baldwin
Bonner Springs at Pittsburg
Cair Paravel at Veritas
Chase at Bucklin
Chase County at Olpe
Cherryvale at Galena
Chetopa at Pleasanton
Clay Center at Chapman
Clifton-Clyde at Lost Springs
Coffeyville at Chanute
Colby at Scott City
Colony-Crest at Marais des Cygnes Valley
De Soto at Spring Hill
Dodge City at Garden City
Doniphan West at Jefferson County North
Elkhart at Sublette
Ellinwood at Central Plains
Ellis at La Crosse
Eudora at Bishop Miege
Fowler at Pawnee Heights
Fredonia at Neodesha
Frontenac at Parsons
Gardner-Edgerton at BV West
Girard at Anderson County
Golden Plains at Wheatland-Grinnell
Goodland at Concordia
Greeley County at Triplains-Brewster
Hanover at Frankfort
Hill City at Decatur County
Hodgeman County at Wallace County
Holton at Jefferson West
Horton at McLouth
Independence at Labette County
Iola at Burlington
KC Northeast, Mo., at KC Schlagle
KC Sumner at KC Wyandotte
KC Turner at Lansing
KC Washington at KC Harmon
Lakin at Cimarron
Liberal at Great Bend
Logan-Palco at Lincoln
Louisburg at Fort Scott
Manhattan at Emporia
Mankato-Rock Hills at Linn
Marysville at Beloit
Minneola at Moscow
Mission Valley at Rossville
Natoma at Cheylin
Ness City at South Gray
NE-Arma at Jayhawk-Linn
Northern Heights at Lyndon
Norton at Russell
Oakley at Plainville
Olathe East at Free State
Olathe South at Leavenworth
Onaga at Waverly
Osage City at WEllsville
Oskaloosa at Silver Lake
Ottawa at Paola
Perry-Lecompton at Royal Valley
Pittsburg-Colgan at Yates Center
Pleasant Ridge at Maur HIll
Prairie View at Osawatomie
Quinter at Rawlins County
Republic County at Ell-Saline
Riley County at Minneapolis
Riverside at Hiawatha
Rolla at Ingalls
Rural Vista at Herington
Sabetha at Nemaha Central
Sacred Heart at Smith Center
Santa Fe Trail at Hayden
Satanta at Spearville
Shawnee Heights at Highland Park
SM Northwest at SM North
SM South at SM West
Solomon at Bennington
SE-Cherokee at Riverton
Southern Cloud at St. Johns-Tipton
St. Johns Military at St. Marys Academy
St. Marys at Council Grove
St. Paul at Marmaton Valley
St. Thomas Aquinas at BV Southwest
Stanton County at Meade
Sylvan-Lucas at Northern Valley
Syracuse at Southwestern Heights
Tescott at Pike Valley
Thomas More Prep at Phillipsburg
Thunder Ridge at Lakeside-Downs
Tonganoxie at Atchison
Topeka West at Topeka
Troy at Washington County
Uniontown at Oswego
Valley Falls at Burlingame
Valley Heights at Jackson Heights
Victoria at Osborne
Wabaunsee at Centralia
WaKeeney-Trego at Hoxie
Wakefield at Axtell
Washburn Rural at Seaman
West Franklin at Central Heights
Western Plains at Weskan
Wetmore at BV Randolph
Wichita County at Kinsley
Wilson at Stockton
