Varsity Football

Friday’s high school football scores

October 13, 2017 5:08 PM

THURSDAY GAMES

Northwest 67, North 6

Blue Valley 49, BV Northwest 3

SM East 62, Lawrence 40

Mill Valley 35, BV North 30

Olathe North 21, Olathe Northwest 0

SM Northwest 63, SM North 7

FRIDAY’S GAMES

City League

Carroll at Heights

Kapaun at St. James Academy

South at East

Southeast at West

AV-CTL

Andover Central at Rose Hill

Arkansas City at Newton

Augusta at Maize South

Buhler at Andale

Campus at Hutchinson

Circle at El Dorado

Clearwater at Collegiate

Eisenhower at Andover

Maize at Salina Central

McPherson at Hays

Salina South at Derby

Ulysses at Mulvane

Valley Center at Goddard

Wellington at Winfield

Central Plains League

Bluestem at Independent

Chaparral at Cheney

Christ Prep Academy at Medicine Lodge

Conway Springs at Garden Plain

Douglass at Belle Plaine

Nickerson at Trinity Academy

Central Kansas League

Ellsworth at Hoisington

Haven at Halstead

Hesston at Hillsboro

Holcomb at Kingman

Hugoton at Pratt

Lyons at Larned

Marion at SE-Saline

Rock Creek at Smoky Valley

Other area teams

Dighton at Otis-Bison

Eureka at Caney Valley

Fairfield at South Central

Flinthills at Central-Burden

Hartford at Caldwell

Hugoton at Pratt

Humboldt at Erie

Kiowa County at Argonia-Attica

Little River at Canton-Galva

Madison at Southern Coffey County

Moundridge at Sedgwick

Norwich at Burrton

Oxford at Cedar Vale-Dexter

Pratt-Skyline at Macksville

Pretty Prairie at Ashland

Sedan at West Elk

South Haven at Central Christian

Goessel 2, St. John 0

Stafford at South Barber

Udall at Peabody-Burns

Whitewater-Remington at Inman

Wichita Homeschool at Sunrise Christian

Statewide

Abilene at Wamego

Altoona-Midway at Lebo

Atchison County at Maranatha

Basehor-Linwood at KC Piper

Baxter Springs at Columbus

Bishop Ward at Baldwin

Bonner Springs at Pittsburg

Cair Paravel at Veritas

Chase at Bucklin

Chase County at Olpe

Cherryvale at Galena

Chetopa at Pleasanton

Clay Center at Chapman

Clifton-Clyde at Lost Springs

Coffeyville at Chanute

Colby at Scott City

Colony-Crest at Marais des Cygnes Valley

De Soto at Spring Hill

Dodge City at Garden City

Doniphan West at Jefferson County North

Elkhart at Sublette

Ellinwood at Central Plains

Ellis at La Crosse

Eudora at Bishop Miege

Fowler at Pawnee Heights

Fredonia at Neodesha

Frontenac at Parsons

Gardner-Edgerton at BV West

Girard at Anderson County

Golden Plains at Wheatland-Grinnell

Goodland at Concordia

Greeley County at Triplains-Brewster

Hanover at Frankfort

Hill City at Decatur County

Hodgeman County at Wallace County

Holton at Jefferson West

Horton at McLouth

Independence at Labette County

Iola at Burlington

KC Northeast, Mo., at KC Schlagle

KC Sumner at KC Wyandotte

KC Turner at Lansing

KC Washington at KC Harmon

Lakin at Cimarron

Liberal at Great Bend

Logan-Palco at Lincoln

Louisburg at Fort Scott

Manhattan at Emporia

Mankato-Rock Hills at Linn

Marysville at Beloit

Minneola at Moscow

Mission Valley at Rossville

Natoma at Cheylin

Ness City at South Gray

NE-Arma at Jayhawk-Linn

Northern Heights at Lyndon

Norton at Russell

Oakley at Plainville

Olathe East at Free State

Olathe South at Leavenworth

Onaga at Waverly

Osage City at WEllsville

Oskaloosa at Silver Lake

Ottawa at Paola

Perry-Lecompton at Royal Valley

Pittsburg-Colgan at Yates Center

Pleasant Ridge at Maur HIll

Prairie View at Osawatomie

Quinter at Rawlins County

Republic County at Ell-Saline

Riley County at Minneapolis

Riverside at Hiawatha

Rolla at Ingalls

Rural Vista at Herington

Sabetha at Nemaha Central

Sacred Heart at Smith Center

Santa Fe Trail at Hayden

Satanta at Spearville

Shawnee Heights at Highland Park

SM Northwest at SM North

SM South at SM West

Solomon at Bennington

SE-Cherokee at Riverton

Southern Cloud at St. Johns-Tipton

St. Johns Military at St. Marys Academy

St. Marys at Council Grove

St. Paul at Marmaton Valley

St. Thomas Aquinas at BV Southwest

Stanton County at Meade

Sylvan-Lucas at Northern Valley

Syracuse at Southwestern Heights

Tescott at Pike Valley

Thomas More Prep at Phillipsburg

Thunder Ridge at Lakeside-Downs

Tonganoxie at Atchison

Topeka West at Topeka

Troy at Washington County

Uniontown at Oswego

Valley Falls at Burlingame

Valley Heights at Jackson Heights

Victoria at Osborne

Wabaunsee at Centralia

WaKeeney-Trego at Hoxie

Wakefield at Axtell

Washburn Rural at Seaman

West Franklin at Central Heights

Western Plains at Weskan

Wetmore at BV Randolph

Wichita County at Kinsley

Wilson at Stockton

  Comments  

  • Campus vs. Maize Highlights

    Behind Dalyn Johnson's four touchdowns, Maize ran away from Campus in the fourth quarter to win 36-26.

Campus vs. Maize Highlights

Campus vs. Maize Highlights 1:50

Campus vs. Maize Highlights
Andale beats Collegiate 35-7 1:29

Andale beats Collegiate 35-7
Heights overcomes halftime deficit to beat Kapaun 2:24

Heights overcomes halftime deficit to beat Kapaun

