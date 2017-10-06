Dalyn Johnson's four TDs lead Maize to win over Campus

Maize began the season with talented running backs behind a relatively inexperienced offensive line.
Having crossed the halfway point in the season, Maize’s offensive line has been able to get that experience and that has allowed team chemistry to grow even stronger.
The Eagles relied heavily on the running game once again Friday in a 36=26 win over Campus, rushing for 254 yards. Dalyn Johnson ran for 133 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Eagles’ charge to a 5-1 with their third straight win.
“We’ve just been showing each other love,” Johnson said. “It’s just a thing where if we all click together and fight as a team than we’re going to become one unit. We’ve just been stressing the fact that we’re a family.”
A fumble recovery by Maize after Campus started the game with two false start penalties resulted in a field goal 1:30 into the game. Then Johnson capitalized on the Eagles’ next drive with his first trip in the end zone to give Maize a 10-point lead after the first quarter.
When Campus’ defense focused on Johnson, Maize used their other running weapon to get the job done. Camden Jurgensen, who came in at quarterback for Caleb Grill in select possessions during the game, sliced through the Campus defense and dashed through the secondary.
Following a touchdown from Campus’ Cameron Harvey, Jurgensen used one play to sprint 85 yards for a score that put Maize’s lead two possessions. Jurgensen finished the game as Maize’s second leading rusher with 119 yards on eight carries.
“He’s got the speed, he can run the football and he understands the offense very well,” Maize coach Gary Guzman said. “When they start keying in on (Johnson), we have the ability to run Camden. If you key in on one, the other one is going to get an opening and go. It helps to have someone that can be a dual threat back there.”
Campus got within 22-20 when Luke Snitchler intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown. Maize stuck with the gameplan and Johnson scoring two rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
“The gameplan was to get the running game going because our passing game is there,” Johnson said. “If we get the running game going, it’s going to open up our passing game even more. Next week, I’ll guarantee you they’ll focus on the running game and it’ll open up our passing game.”
Campus 0 13 7 6 – 26
Maize 10 12 0 14 – 36
M-- FG
M-- Johnson run
C-- C. Harvey run
M-- Jurgensen run
C-- Kahmann pass from F. Harvey
M-- Johnson rim
C-- Snitchler interception return
M-- Johnson run
M-- Johnson run
C-- Kahmann pass from F. Harvey
Rushing: Campus, C. Harvey 10-38, F. Harvey 16-36. Maize, Johnson 28-133, Jurgensen 8-119.
Passing: Campus, F. Harvey 19-29-203-2; Maize, Grill 10-15-141-0-1.
Receiving: Campus,C. Harvey 8-62 Kahmann 5-41. Maize, Christon 2-49, Payne 4-39, Pieschl 1-23, Grimes 1-14, Johnson 1-13, Doty 1-3.
Comments