Northwest comes up big in fourth quarter, beats Garden City 36-23

What seemed improbable in a sloppy first half came to pass literally for Northwest, as Austin Anderson hit Jalen Smith for the go-ahaed touchdown, and the Grizzlies went on to a 36-23 victory Friday night.
Smith’s TD put Northwest ahead 27-23. Jordan Herrman picked off Garret Doll with 1:40 left and returned it 46 yards to seal the victory.
Josh Benoit hit a 45-yard field goal as time ran out to give Northwest the 13-point margin of victory.
It might have been a larger margin of victory had it not been for 18 penalties on Northwest (5-1), one of which negated a thrilling touchdown run by Roy Johnson.
But two Anderson touchdown passes, a Breece Hall run and an key interception return gave Northwest as many points in the fourth quarter as Garden City (5-1) had all night.
Garden City struck first on the potent leg of senior kicker-punter Anthony Flores, who hit first-half field goals of 32, 32 and 36 yards. The last field goal came with time having expired. However, a holding penalty with just 00.1 before halftime gave the Buffaloes another shot, and Flores converted.
The Grizzlies were thwarted time and again by costly penalties – 13 of them – in the opening half.
Also troubling for Northwest were a couple of short punts that gave Garden City short fields, and the Buffaloes took advantage, with senior quarterback Garret Doll twice hitting 6-foot-3 junior receiver Tye Davis for scoring passes of 19 and 28 yards.
Doll was pass-happy in the opening half, hitting five of 16 for 131 yards and the two scores. Senior Derrick Sexton, also standing 6-3, had a 27-yard reception, and 5-8 David Arteaga caught one for 36.
Northwest was led by junior running back Roy Johnson, who carried 15 times for 46 yards in the first half.
But the Grizzlies’ lone score came on a 66-yard scamper by junior Breece Hall. The extra point was blocked.
Junior linebacker Ethan Crone set up Flores’ second field goal, picking off Northwest quarterback Austin Anderson after tipping the ball at the Grizzlies 28. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Northwest pushed the ball to the 13.
The Grizzlies lost a number of yards on bad snaps, which put quarterback Austin Anderson in negative yardage rushing for his recovering them for losses.
Northwest improved in the second half, forcing a number of Garden City punts.
Doll’s fumble in the fourth quarter was recovered by Austin Zaring at the Buffaloes 23. Two plays and a Garden City penalty later, Hall ran in from 5 yards out to pull Northwest to within 23-20 with 8:20 to play, setting up the Grizzlies’ amazing finish.
Garden City 3 20 0 0 – 23
Northwest 0 6 7 23 – 36
GC – FG Flores 32
GC – Davis 19 pass from Doll (Flores kick)
NW – Hall 66 run (kick blocked)
GC – Davis 28 pass from Doll (Flores kick)
GC – FG Flores 32
GC – FG Flores 36
NW – Reynolds 18 pass from Anderson (Benoit kick)
NW – Hall 5 run (Benoit kick)
NW – Smith 34 pass from Anderson (Benoit kick)
NW – Herrman 46 interception return (Benoit kick)
NW – FG Benoit 45
