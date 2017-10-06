Heights rallies for 34-24 win over Kapaun

More Videos 0:18 Photographer sticks perfect landing after getting mowed down by high school football player Pause 3:23 Week 5: Player of the Year watch list 1:29 Andale beats Collegiate 35-7 4:25 Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff 2:05 Famous Wichita mansion opening up for tours 6:49 First-timer previews the Prairie Fire Marathon course 0:43 Man shot in east Wichita 0:51 Annual Oktoberfest party at Whiskey Dicks 6:53 My Home: This WaterWalk condo has double the space 3:29 Twin Lakes shooting suspect pleads not guilty Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Heights overcomes halftime deficit to beat Kapaun Before halftime, things were looking bleak for Heights. Their starting quarterback was on the bench with an injured ankle and Kapaun took 17-14 lead on a 55 yard field goal. The second half was a different story, and Heights went on to win 34-24. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) Before halftime, things were looking bleak for Heights. Their starting quarterback was on the bench with an injured ankle and Kapaun took 17-14 lead on a 55 yard field goal. The second half was a different story, and Heights went on to win 34-24. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com

Before halftime, things were looking bleak for Heights. Their starting quarterback was on the bench with an injured ankle and Kapaun took 17-14 lead on a 55 yard field goal. The second half was a different story, and Heights went on to win 34-24. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com