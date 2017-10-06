More Videos

Photographer sticks perfect landing after getting mowed down by high school football player

Week 5: Player of the Year watch list

Andale beats Collegiate 35-7

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff

Famous Wichita mansion opening up for tours

First-timer previews the Prairie Fire Marathon course

Man shot in east Wichita

Annual Oktoberfest party at Whiskey Dicks

My Home: This WaterWalk condo has double the space

Twin Lakes shooting suspect pleads not guilty

  • Heights overcomes halftime deficit to beat Kapaun

    Before halftime, things were looking bleak for Heights. Their starting quarterback was on the bench with an injured ankle and Kapaun took 17-14 lead on a 55 yard field goal. The second half was a different story, and Heights went on to win 34-24. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)

Varsity Football

Heights rallies for 34-24 win over Kapaun

By Taylor Eldridge

teldridge@wichitaeagle.com

October 06, 2017 9:23 PM

Heights appeared to be in danger, trailing Kapaun Mount Carmel by four points to begin the fourth quarter and its star quarterback, K'Vonte Baker, limping around on an injured leg.

But momentum shifted immediately and completely when Heights senior linebacker Ja'Veon Johnson jumped a route and returned an interception near the goal-line. The turnover would spark a 14-0 rally in the fourth quarter that would result in a 34-24 victory for Heights.

It marked the fourth straight victory for the Falcons (4-2) since and 0-2 start and since the return of Baker, who missed the first two games of the season due to unspecified reasons.

After injuring his leg near the end of the second quarter, Baker returned after halftime and did not appear to be close to 100 percent. He limped after plays and started handing the ball off more than he kept it on option-reads.

But as thee game wore on, Baker began to regain his strength.

On the second play after Johnson's game-changing interception, Baker danced in from eight yards out flying through the air on the final few yards into the end zone to give Heights a 27-24 lead with 9:11 remaining in the game.

Heights' defense would once again provide the spark, as Hagen Henderson came up with a critical sack on third down to force a Kapaun punt. On the punt, Dalen Williams broke through the blocking and smothered the kick.

Heights took over close to the goal-line again and Baker once again delivered the blow, this time a knockout one, on a 12-yard cut-back that only Baker could have engineered to put the Falcons up 34-24.

After a 4-0 start, Kapaun (4-2) lost its second straight game.

