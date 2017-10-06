High school footballs.
Varsity Football

Friday’s high school football scores

October 06, 2017 3:29 PM

FRIDAY’S GAMES

City League

East at Great Bend

Garden City at Northwest

Heights at Kapaun

North at West

South at Carroll

Southeast at Liberal

AV-CTL

Andale at Collegiate

Andover Central at Circle

Buhler at Augusta

Campus at Maize

Clearwater at Chaparral

Derby at Salina Central

Goddard at Arkansas City

Independence at El Dorado

Maize South at Winfield

Mulvane at Conway Springs

Newton at Andover

Rose Hill at McPherson

Salina South at Hutchinson

Valley Center at Eisenhower

Wellington at Scott City

Central Plains League

Garden Plain at Douglass

Independent at Cheney

Sedgwick at Medicine Lodge

Trinity at Belle Plaine

Central Kansas League

Ell-Saline at Sterling

Hesston at Kingman

Hillsboro at Haven

Hoisington at Nickerson

Phillipsburg at Larned

Pratt at Halstead

Smoky Valley at Lyons

Other area teams

Argonia-Attica at Fairfield

Ashland at Stafford

Bucklin at Pretty Prairie

Burrton at South Haven

Caldwell at Norwich

Canton-Galva at St. John

Cedar Vale-Dexter at Flinthills

Central-Burden at Udall

Central Christian at Hartford

Central Plains at Little River

Erie at Eureka

Goessel at Ellinwood

Inman at Moundridge

Life Prep Academy at Cair Paravel

Neodesha at Bluestem

Peabody-Burns at Oxford

South Barber at Chase

South Central at Pratt-Skyline

Southern Coffey County at Sedan

West Elk at St. Paul

Statewide

Anderson County at Wellsville

Ashland at Stafford

Axtell at Wetmore

Baldwin at De Soto

Bennington at Victoria

Bishop Miege at Mill Valley

Bishop Ward at KC Piper

BV Northwest 25, Gardner-Edgerton 28 (Thurs.)

BV Randolph at Hanover

BV Southwest at Blue Valley

BV West at BV North

Burlingame at Clifton-Clyde

Caney Valley at Cherryvale

Carl Junction, Mo., at Pittsburg

Central Heights at Council Grove

Centralia at Washington County

Chapman at Marysville

Chase County at West Franklin

Cheylin at Western Plains

Christ Prep at Jefferson County North

Clay Center at Abilene

Colby at Norton

Colony-Crest at Greenfield, Mo.

Columbus at Galena

Drexel, Mo., at Jayhawk-Linn

Elkhart at Cimarron

Ellsworth at Minneapolis

Fort Scott at Coffeyville

Fowler at Natoma

Frankfort at Wakefield

Free State 42, Olathe Northwest 14 (Thurs.)

Hays at Dodge City

Herington at Valley Falls

Hiawatha at Holton

Holcomb at Lakin

Horton at Doniphan West

Hoxie at Quinter

Hugoton at Southwestern Heights

Ingalls at Minneola

Jackson Heights at Wabaunsee

Junction City at Manhattan

KC Harmon at Atchison

KC Schlagle at Sumner Academy

KC Turner at Tonganoxie

KC Wyandotte at KC Washington

Kinsley at Satanta

La Crosse at Stanton County

Labette County at Frontenac

Lakeside-Downs at Sylvan-Lucas

Lansing at Basehor-Linwood

Lebo at Chetopa

Lincoln at Solomon

Linn at Southern Cloud

Lost Springs at Onaga

Lyndon at Osage City

Macksville at Kiowa County

Marais des Cygnes Valley at Altoona-Midway

Maranatha Academy at Uniontown

Marion at Hutchinson Trinity

Marmaton Valley at Madison

McLouth at Troy

Mission Valley at Northern Heights

Moscow 86, Deerfield 0 (Thurs.)

Nemaha Central at Perry-Lecompton

NE-Arma at Baxter Springs

Northern Valley at Wilson

Oakley at Thomas More Prep

Decatur County at WaKeeney-Trego

Olathe South at Lawrence

Osawatomie at Iola

Osborne at Logan-Palco

Oswego at Valley Heights

Otis-Bison at Greeley County

Ottawa at Eudora

Paola at Bonner Springs

Parsons at Chanute

Pawnee Heights at Wheatland-Grinnell

Pike Valley at Rock Hills

Plainville at Sacred Heart

Pleasant Ridge at Oskaloosa

Pleasanton at Waverly

Rawlins County at St. Francis

Remington at Meade

Riverside at Maur Hill

Rossville at Burlington

Royal Valley at Jefferson West

Rural Vista at Hill City

Russell at Republic County

Sabetha at Atchison County

Santa Fe Trail at Prairie View

Shawnee Heights at Hayden

SM East at Olathe East

SM North at Leavenworth

SM Northwest at SM South

SM West at Olathe North

Silver Lake at Riley County

Smith Center at Ellis

South Gray at Wichita County

SE-Saline at Beloit

SE-Cherokee at Girard

Spearville at Ness City

Spring HIll at Louisburg

St. James Academy at St. Thomas Aquinas

St. John’s-Tipton at Tescott

St. Marys at Rock Creek

St. Marys Academy at Flint HIlls Christian

St. Mary’s Colgan at Riverton

Stockton at Thunder Ridge

Syracuse at Sublette

Topeka at Washburn Rural

Topeka Highland Park at Topeka West

Topeka Seaman at Emporia

Triplains-Brewster at Hodgeman County

Ulysses at Goodland

Wallace County at Dighton

Wamego at Concordia

Weskan at Golden Plains

Yates Center at Olpe

