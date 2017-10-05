How a high school kicker turned into the big man on campus

More Videos 2:20 Famous Wichita mansion opening up for tours Pause 2:01 Ol' Crow Tattoo to move downtown 6:49 First-timer previews the Prairie Fire Marathon course 4:25 Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff 0:37 D.J. Reed gives an answer that would make Coach Bill Snyder proud 0:43 Lutherans imbibe and sing in celebration at River City Brewing Co. 0:43 Man shot in east Wichita 0:38 Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop 1:43 K-State WR Dalton Schoen talks about upcoming Texas game 2:46 Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch: Shawnee Mission East High School kicker connects on 56 yard field goal A week ago, Parker Willis drilled a 56-yard field goal as time expired in the first half of Shawnee Mission East’s 59-6 win against Shawnee Mission North. A week ago, Parker Willis drilled a 56-yard field goal as time expired in the first half of Shawnee Mission East’s 59-6 win against Shawnee Mission North. Shane Keyser and Sam McDowell The Kansas City Star

