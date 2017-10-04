KSHSAA releases football district assignments for 2018-19 seasons

A week after the football classification list for the 2018-19 seasons was published, the KSHSAA released the district assignments on Wednesday morning.

Under the new postseason model, beginning next season, Class 4A will join 6A and 5A as a 32-team division divided into an East and West bracket seeded 1-16. In the smaller classes, 3A and 2A will now feature 48 teams with six teams in eight districts and the top two qualifying for the state tournament.

The 5A West bracket could be a fun one to watch with traditional powerhouses Northwest and Maize South joining the fray to compete against the likes of Andover, Carroll, Heights, Kapaun, Maize, and Valley Center.

Meanwhile, the 4A West looks drastically different with Goddard, the current No. 1 team in 5A, falling into the division. But how much fun could a Goddard-Buhler or Goddard-McPherson game be for a chance to go to the title game?

The vaunted Chaparral-Cheney-Conway Springs-Garden Plain district in 3A has finally been broken up. Cheney will now compete against Andale and Collegiate for a state berth, while Chaparral, Conway Springs, and Garden Plain will do the same down in 2A.

The complete assignements can be found here.

Class 6A West

Campus, Derby, Dodge City, East, Free State, Garden City, Hutchinson, Junction City, Lawrence, Manhattan, North, South, Southwest, Topeka, Washburn Rural, West.

Class 5A West

Andover, Carroll, Eisenhower, Emporia, Great Bend, Hays, Heights, Kapaun, Liberal, Maize, Maize South, Newton, Northwest, Salina Central, Salina South, Valley Center.

Class 4A West

Abilene, Andover Central, Arkansas City, Augusta, Buhler, Circle, Coffeyville, El Dorado, Goddard, Independence, McPherson, Mulvane, Rose Hill, Ulysses, Wellington, Winfield.

Class 3A

District 5: Chapman, Clay Center, Halstead, Hesston, Rock Creek, Smoky Valley.

District 6: Andale, Cheney, Clearwater, Collegiate, Haven, Trinity.

District 7: Holcomb, Hugoton, Kingman, Larned, Nickerson, Pratt.

Class 2A

District 5: Belle Plaine, Cherryvale, Douglass, Eureka, Fredonia, Neodesha.

District 6: Chaparral, Conway Springs, Garden Plain, Hutch Trinity, Independent, Remington.

Class 1A

District 2: Bluestem, Hillsboro, Marion, Olpe.

District 7: Inman, Meade, Sedgwick, Sublette.