Campus edges Andover 14-10

Campus struck early, then had to hold on for dear life against a pass-happy Andover team Friday night, escaping with a 14-10 victory on its homecoming night.
Senior Federico Harvey guided the Campus attack, but it was his brother, junior Cameron, who came up with the play of the night. He intercepted Andover freshman quarterback Eli Fahnstock in the end zone with the Colts clinging to the 14-10 lead and 4:06 left in the game.
After two first-quarter touchdowns, Andover (2-3) kept Campus (3-2) from scoring the rest of the way.
Fahnstock completed 16 of 35 passes in the game, but also threw two interceptions.
The Colts and Trojans traded punts early on, but on Andover’s opening possession, Campus recovered a fumble at the Trojans 35. Federico Harvey wasted no time, hitting sophomore receiver Kevin Williams with a perfect pass for a 7-0 lead after Dalton Rogers’ extra point.
Campus increased its lead to 14-0 toward the end of the first quarter, going 71 yards in nine plays, with junior Quinton Hicks rumbling for the final 3 yards with 1:04 left in the period. A pass interference penalty gave the Colts a key first down at the Trojans 34.
Just before halftime, Rogers’ punt was downed at the Andover 1. But the Trojans got a 59-yard run from freshman quarterback Eli Fahnstock to get the ball to the Campus 40. Fahnstock then hit Parker McCafferty to get the ball to the Colts 11. After a run resulted in a 3-yard loss, Fahnstock found senior Ben Smith for a touchdown with just 2:36 before halftime.
Fahnstock rushed 11 times in the first half for 83 yards, including his 59-yard gallop. He also completed seven of 13 passes for 103 yards and the score to Smith, who had three receptions for 48 yards in the half.
Harvey, who was crowned homecoming king at halftime, rushed six times for 31 yards in the first half and completed six of 11 passes for 89 yards. Five different receivers caught passes for the Colts, led by Williams’ 35-yard score. Junior Tyler Kahmann had two catches for 22 yards.
Andover 0 7 0 3 – 10
Campus 14 0 0 0 – 14
C – Williams 35 pass from Harvey (Rogers kick)
C – Hicks 3 run (Rogers kick)
A – Smith 14 pass from Fahnstock (Kemp kick)
A – Kemp FG 27
