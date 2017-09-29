Friday’s high school football scoreboard (9 p.m.)

FRIDAY’S GAMES
City League
Derby 40, Carroll 31 (3q)
Dodge City 46, South 0 (3q)
East 7, Southeast 0 (h)
North 0, Heights 65 (3q)
Northwest 26, Kapaun 14 (4q)
West 12, Great Bend 21 (2q)
AV-CTL
Andale 36, Clearwater 0 (h)
Andover 7, Campus 14 (4q)
Augusta 14, Chanute 7 (3q)
Collegiate 21, Wellington 7 (4q)
El Dorado 7, Rose Hill 14 (4q)
Goddard 31, Salina South 0 (4q)
Hays 7, Valley Center 14 (h)
Hutchinson 35, Eisenhower 14
Maize 14, Arkansas City 7 (3q)
McPherson at Circle
Mulvane 0, Maize South 35 (4q)
Pittsburg 12, Andover Central 0 (4q)
Salina Central 20, Newton 42 (4q)
Winfield 0, Buhler 40 (3q)
Central Plains League
Belle Plaine 0, Garden Plain 13 (1q)
Chaparral 47, Douglass 0 (2q)
Cheney 61, Sedgwick 22 (2q)
Conway Springs 29, Trinity Academy 14 (2q)
Kingman 35, Independent 9 (h)
Medicine Lodge at Inman
Central Kansas League
Halstead 56, Hillsboro 17 (3q)
Hesston 6, Smoky Valley 42 (4q)
Larned 7, Nickerson 6
Lyons at Haven
Pratt 28, Hoisington 28 (3q)
Sterling at Marion
Other area teams
Caldwell 14, Burrton 0 (1q)
Cedar Vale-Dexter at Central-Burden
Central Christian 60, Norwich 6
Central Plains at Canton-Galva
Cheney 35, Sedgwick 8 (2q)
Cornerstone, Mo., at Wichita Life Prep
Fairfield at Kiowa County
Flinthills at Peabody-Burns
Fredonia 21, Bluestem 21 (h)
Hartford at South Haven
Humboldt 50, Eureka 14
Hutchinson Trinity 6, Ell-Saline 14 (3q)
Little River at Goessel
Medicine Lodge at Inman
Moundridge at Remington
Oxford at Udall
Pleasanton 20, Wichita Homeschool 34 (h)
Pratt-Skyline at Argonia-Attica
Pretty Prairie at South Barber
Sedan 22, Marmaton Valley 22 (2q)
Solomon at Osborne
Southern Coffey County 0, West Elk 38 (2q)
St. Paul 54, Madison 8
Sunrise Christian at Flint HIlls Christian
Statewide
Altoona-Midway 0, Colony-Crest 8 (h)
Anderson County 0, Independence 26 (h)
Atchison at KC Washington
Atchison County at Riverside
Baxter Springs 33, Riverton 0 (3q)
Beloit at Russell
Bishop Miege 51, BV West 7 (Thurs.)
Bishop Ward at Sumner Academy
Blue Valley 7, St. James Academy 21 (2q)
Bonner Springs 29, Basehor-Linwood 14 (3q)
Bucklin at Ashland
Burlingame 59, Onaga 0
Burlington at Osawatomie
BV North 34, Gardner-Edgerton 12 (Thurs.)
BV Southwest 52, BV Northwest 27 (Thurs.)
Chapman at Wamego
Chase County 49, Central Heights 8
Cherryvale 34, Neodesha 7 (h)
Christ Prep Academy at McLouth
Cimarron at Thomas More Prep
Clayton, N.M., at Elkhart
Clifton-Clyde 52, Herington 0
Colby at Herington
Columbus 47, Prairie View 14
Concordia at Abilene
Council Grove 6, Lyndon 41 (h)
De Soto 42, Nevada, Mo. 14 (h)
Deerfield at Rolla
Dighton at Triplains-Brewster
Ellinwood at St. John
Ellis 0, Phillipsburg 14 (1q)
Emporia 34, Topeka West 6 (h)
Erie 0, Caney Valley 14 (1q)
Eudora 6, Paola 35 (4q)
Fort Scott 7, Labette County 20 (3q)
Fowler at Golden Plains
Frankfort at Axtell
Free State 31, Olathe South 6 (Thurs.)
Frontenac 47, KC Harmon 6 (h)
Galena 20, Coffeyville 0 (3q)
Garden City 14, Liberal 21 (h)
Girard 6, St. Mary’s Colgan 21 (h)
Goodland at Hugoton
Hanover 48, Wetmore 0
Hodgeman County at Greeley County
Holton 30, Royal Valley 0 (3q)
Hoxie at St. Francis
Iola 21, Parsons 19 (3q)
Jayhawk-Linn at Pleasant Ridge
Jefferson County North at Pleasant Ridge
Jefferson West at Hiawatha
Junction City at Highland Park
KC Piper 14, KC Turner 0 (3q)
KC Wyandotte at KC Schlagle
La Crosse 56, Sublette 8
Lakin at Stanton County
Lebo 20, Waverly 20 (h)
Lincoln at Bennington
Linn at St. Johns-Tipton
Logan-Palco 14, Victoria 24 (h)
Louisburg 21, Baldwin 0 (2q)
Rock Hills at Tescott
Marais Des Cygnes 54, Chetopa 0
Marysville at Clay Center
Meade at Syracuse
Minneapolis at SE-Saline
Missouri Military Academy at Maur HIll
Moscow at Ingalls
Natoma 51, Western Plains 0
Nemaha Central 13, Centralia 0
Ness City 53, Kinsley 0
Northern Valley 46, Lakeside-Downs 0
Olathe East 42, SM South 14 (Thurs.)
Olathe North 14, Lawrence 7 (h)
Olathe Northwest at Leavenworth
Olpe 47, Uniontown 0 )3q)
Osage City at Mission Valley
Oskaloosa at Maranatha Academy
Oswego 28, NE-Arma 16 (h)
Pawnee Heights 52, Cheylin 26
Perry-Lecompton 7, Sabetha 28 (3q)
Quinter at Decatur County
Republic County 6, Plainville 50 (3q)
Rock Creek at Riley County
Rossville 0, Silver Lake 6 (4q)
Sacred Heart 15, Ellsworth 30 (3q)
Satanta at Wichita County
Scott City at Ulysses
Wallace County at Otis-Bison
SM East 35, SM North 0 (2q)
SM West 0, SM Northwest 7 (1q)
Smith Center at Oakley
Solomon at Osborne
South Central 11, Macksville 6 (h)
Pike Valley 56, Southern Cloud 0
Southwestern Heights at Norton
Spearville 48, South Gray 2
Spring Hill 20, Ottawa 6 (h)
St. John Military at Veritas Christian
St. Mary’s at Yates Center
St. Mary’s Academy at Cair Paravel
St. Thomas Aquinas 25, Mill Valley 7 (3q)
Stafford at Chase
Sylvan-Lucas at Stockton
Thunder Ridge at Wilson
Tonganoxie at Lansing
Topeka Hayden 7, Washburn Rural 30 (h)
Topeka 42, Shawnee Heights 0 (3q)
Topeka Seaman 9, Manhattan 24 (4q)
Trego at Hill City
Troy 6, Doniphan West 6 (h)
Valley Falls at Rural Vista
Wabaunsee at Valley Heights
Wakefield 56, BV Randolph 6
Washington County at Jackson Heights
Wellsville at Santa Fe Trail
West Franklin at Northern Heights
Wheatland-Grinnell at Weskan
