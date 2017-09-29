High school footballs.
High school footballs. Fernando Salazar The Wichita Eagle
High school footballs. Fernando Salazar The Wichita Eagle

Varsity Football

Friday’s high school football scoreboard (9 p.m.)

September 29, 2017 4:56 PM

FRIDAY’S GAMES

City League

Derby 40, Carroll 31 (3q)

Dodge City 46, South 0 (3q)

East 7, Southeast 0 (h)

North 0, Heights 65 (3q)

Northwest 26, Kapaun 14 (4q)

West 12, Great Bend 21 (2q)

AV-CTL

Andale 36, Clearwater 0 (h)

Andover 7, Campus 14 (4q)

Augusta 14, Chanute 7 (3q)

Collegiate 21, Wellington 7 (4q)

El Dorado 7, Rose Hill 14 (4q)

Goddard 31, Salina South 0 (4q)

Hays 7, Valley Center 14 (h)

Hutchinson 35, Eisenhower 14

Maize 14, Arkansas City 7 (3q)

McPherson at Circle

Mulvane 0, Maize South 35 (4q)

Pittsburg 12, Andover Central 0 (4q)

Salina Central 20, Newton 42 (4q)

Winfield 0, Buhler 40 (3q)

Central Plains League

Belle Plaine 0, Garden Plain 13 (1q)

Chaparral 47, Douglass 0 (2q)

Cheney 61, Sedgwick 22 (2q)

Conway Springs 29, Trinity Academy 14 (2q)

Kingman 35, Independent 9 (h)

Medicine Lodge at Inman

Central Kansas League

Halstead 56, Hillsboro 17 (3q)

Hesston 6, Smoky Valley 42 (4q)

Larned 7, Nickerson 6

Lyons at Haven

Pratt 28, Hoisington 28 (3q)

Sterling at Marion

Other area teams

Caldwell 14, Burrton 0 (1q)

Cedar Vale-Dexter at Central-Burden

Central Christian 60, Norwich 6

Central Plains at Canton-Galva

Cheney 35, Sedgwick 8 (2q)

Cornerstone, Mo., at Wichita Life Prep

Fairfield at Kiowa County

Flinthills at Peabody-Burns

Fredonia 21, Bluestem 21 (h)

Hartford at South Haven

Humboldt 50, Eureka 14

Hutchinson Trinity 6, Ell-Saline 14 (3q)

Little River at Goessel

Medicine Lodge at Inman

Moundridge at Remington

Oxford at Udall

Pleasanton 20, Wichita Homeschool 34 (h)

Pratt-Skyline at Argonia-Attica

Pretty Prairie at South Barber

Sedan 22, Marmaton Valley 22 (2q)

Solomon at Osborne

Southern Coffey County 0, West Elk 38 (2q)

St. Paul 54, Madison 8

Sunrise Christian at Flint HIlls Christian

Statewide

Altoona-Midway 0, Colony-Crest 8 (h)

Anderson County 0, Independence 26 (h)

Atchison at KC Washington

Atchison County at Riverside

Baxter Springs 33, Riverton 0 (3q)

Beloit at Russell

Bishop Miege 51, BV West 7 (Thurs.)

Bishop Ward at Sumner Academy

Blue Valley 7, St. James Academy 21 (2q)

Bonner Springs 29, Basehor-Linwood 14 (3q)

Bucklin at Ashland

Burlingame 59, Onaga 0

Burlington at Osawatomie

BV North 34, Gardner-Edgerton 12 (Thurs.)

BV Southwest 52, BV Northwest 27 (Thurs.)

Chapman at Wamego

Chase County 49, Central Heights 8

Cherryvale 34, Neodesha 7 (h)

Christ Prep Academy at McLouth

Cimarron at Thomas More Prep

Clayton, N.M., at Elkhart

Clifton-Clyde 52, Herington 0

Colby at Herington

Columbus 47, Prairie View 14

Concordia at Abilene

Council Grove 6, Lyndon 41 (h)

De Soto 42, Nevada, Mo. 14 (h)

Deerfield at Rolla

Dighton at Triplains-Brewster

Ellinwood at St. John

Ellis 0, Phillipsburg 14 (1q)

Emporia 34, Topeka West 6 (h)

Erie 0, Caney Valley 14 (1q)

Eudora 6, Paola 35 (4q)

Fort Scott 7, Labette County 20 (3q)

Fowler at Golden Plains

Frankfort at Axtell

Free State 31, Olathe South 6 (Thurs.)

Frontenac 47, KC Harmon 6 (h)

Galena 20, Coffeyville 0 (3q)

Garden City 14, Liberal 21 (h)

Girard 6, St. Mary’s Colgan 21 (h)

Goodland at Hugoton

Hanover 48, Wetmore 0

Hodgeman County at Greeley County

Holton 30, Royal Valley 0 (3q)

Hoxie at St. Francis

Iola 21, Parsons 19 (3q)

Jayhawk-Linn at Pleasant Ridge

Jefferson County North at Pleasant Ridge

Jefferson West at Hiawatha

Junction City at Highland Park

KC Piper 14, KC Turner 0 (3q)

KC Wyandotte at KC Schlagle

La Crosse 56, Sublette 8

Lakin at Stanton County

Lebo 20, Waverly 20 (h)

Lincoln at Bennington

Linn at St. Johns-Tipton

Logan-Palco 14, Victoria 24 (h)

Louisburg 21, Baldwin 0 (2q)

Rock Hills at Tescott

Marais Des Cygnes 54, Chetopa 0

Marysville at Clay Center

Meade at Syracuse

Minneapolis at SE-Saline

Missouri Military Academy at Maur HIll

Moscow at Ingalls

Natoma 51, Western Plains 0

Nemaha Central 13, Centralia 0

Ness City 53, Kinsley 0

Northern Valley 46, Lakeside-Downs 0

Olathe East 42, SM South 14 (Thurs.)

Olathe North 14, Lawrence 7 (h)

Olathe Northwest at Leavenworth

Olpe 47, Uniontown 0 )3q)

Osage City at Mission Valley

Oskaloosa at Maranatha Academy

Oswego 28, NE-Arma 16 (h)

Pawnee Heights 52, Cheylin 26

Perry-Lecompton 7, Sabetha 28 (3q)

Quinter at Decatur County

Republic County 6, Plainville 50 (3q)

Rock Creek at Riley County

Rossville 0, Silver Lake 6 (4q)

Sacred Heart 15, Ellsworth 30 (3q)

Satanta at Wichita County

Scott City at Ulysses

Wallace County at Otis-Bison

SM East 35, SM North 0 (2q)

SM West 0, SM Northwest 7 (1q)

Smith Center at Oakley

Solomon at Osborne

South Central 11, Macksville 6 (h)

Pike Valley 56, Southern Cloud 0

Southwestern Heights at Norton

Spearville 48, South Gray 2

Spring Hill 20, Ottawa 6 (h)

St. John Military at Veritas Christian

St. Mary’s at Yates Center

St. Mary’s Academy at Cair Paravel

St. Thomas Aquinas 25, Mill Valley 7 (3q)

Stafford at Chase

Sylvan-Lucas at Stockton

Thunder Ridge at Wilson

Tonganoxie at Lansing

Topeka Hayden 7, Washburn Rural 30 (h)

Topeka 42, Shawnee Heights 0 (3q)

Topeka Seaman 9, Manhattan 24 (4q)

Trego at Hill City

Troy 6, Doniphan West 6 (h)

Valley Falls at Rural Vista

Wabaunsee at Valley Heights

Wakefield 56, BV Randolph 6

Washington County at Jackson Heights

Wellsville at Santa Fe Trail

West Franklin at Northern Heights

Wheatland-Grinnell at Weskan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Week 4: Player of the Year watch list

Week 4: Player of the Year watch list 3:31

Week 4: Player of the Year watch list
Video highlights of Mulvane's win over Collegiate 2:07

Video highlights of Mulvane's win over Collegiate
Video highlights: Andale shuts out Wellington 38-0 1:28

Video highlights: Andale shuts out Wellington 38-0

View More Video