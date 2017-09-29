‘To have people who care about me’: Kansas player has found his home

More Videos 3:31 Week 4: Player of the Year watch list Pause 1:04 Free hummus day at Meddys 3:02 How to make beef and cabbage bierocks 0:47 Wilson family of Valley Center enjoys memorable Friday 3:12 Kansas warden frees young deer caught in hammock 2:01 Redesigned SHS space to host Sheep Show 2:23 “We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.” 0:52 Derby elementary recognized as Blue Ribbon School 1:01 Tree climbing competition comes to Wichita 1:18 Kneaders Bakery & Cafe to open Friday Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Wilson family of Valley Center enjoys memorable Friday Larry Wilson's adoption to Ben and Chelsea Wilson became finalized last Friday morning, Sept. 22. That evening he scored the game-winning touchdown during the Hornet's game against Newton. Larry Wilson's adoption to Ben and Chelsea Wilson became finalized last Friday morning, Sept. 22. That evening he scored the game-winning touchdown during the Hornet's game against Newton. theying@wichitaeagle.com

