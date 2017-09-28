Bo Rader The Wichita Eagle
Varsity Football

Halfway through the regular season, a look at the Class 6A and 5A football playoffs race

By Taylor Eldridge

teldridge@wichitaeagle.com

September 28, 2017 4:51 PM

CLASS 6A WEST

REC

PTS

WEEK 5

1.

Lawrence Free State

4-0

44

at Olathe South

2.

Garden City

4-0

39

at Liberal

3.

Wichita Northwest

3-1

34

at Kapaun

4.

Topeka

3-1

32

at Shawnee Heights

5.

Manhattan

3-1

30

Topeka Seaman

6.

Derby

3-1

26

Carroll

7.

Hutchinson

3-1

14

at Eisenhower

8.

Campus

2-2

12

Andover

9.

Junction City

2-2

8

at Highland Park

10.

Wichita West

2-2

-7

at Great Bend

11.

Washburn Rural

1-3

-18

Topeka Hayden

12.

Dodge City

1-3

-19

at Wichita South

13.

Wichita East

1-3

-26

at Wichita Southeast

14.

Wichita South

1-3

-26

Dodge City

15.

Wichita Southeast

1-3

-32

Wichita East

16.

Wichita North

0-4

-46

at Wichita Heights

class 5a west

CLASS 5A WEST

REC

PTS

WEEK 5

1.

Kapaun

4-0

52

Wichita Northwest

2.

Carroll

4-0

44

at Derby

3.

Goddard

4-0

43

at Salina South

4.

Valley Center

4-0

25

Hays

5.

Liberal

3-1

22

Garden City

6.

Maize

3-1

6

at Arkansas City

7.

Great Bend

2-2

12

Wichita West

8.

Andover

2-2

8

at Campus

9.

Wichita Heights

2-2

0

Wichita North

10.

Emporia

2-2

-2

at Topeka West

11.

Salina South

1-3

-18

Goddard

12.

Newton

1-3

-20

Salina Central

13.

Arkansas City

1-3

-33

Maize

14.

Eisenhower

0-4

-31

Hutchinson

15.

Salina Central

0-4

-41

at Newton

16.

Topeka West

0-4

-52

Emporia

CLASS 6A EAST

REC

PTS

WEEK 5

1.

SM East

3-1

35

at SM North

2.

Lawrence

3-1

20

Olathe North

3.

Blue Valley

3-1

14

at St. James

4.

Olathe East

2-2

9

SM South

5.

SM South

2-2

2

at Olathe East

6.

KC Wyandotte

1-2

-12

at KC Schlagle

7.

BV North

1-3

-14

at Gardner-Edgerton

8.

Olathe Northwest

1-3

-14

at Leavenworth

9.

SM North

1-3

-20

SM East

10.

BV Northwest

1-3

-22

at BV Southwest

11.

Olathe South

1-3

-23

Free State

12.

Olathe North

1-3

-26

at Lawrence

13.

SM Northwest

1-3

-32

SM West

14.

SM West

0-4

-35

at SM Northwest

15.

BV West

0-4

-46

Miege

16.

Gardner-Edgerton

0-4

-50

BV North

CLASS 5A EAST

REC

PTS

WEEK 5

1.

KC Schlagle

4-0

49

KC Wyandotte

2.

St. James

4-0

39

Blue Valley

3.

Shawnee Heights

4-0

28

Topeka

4.

Topeka Seaman

3-1

30

at Manhattan

5.

Pittsburg

3-1

26

at Andover Central

6.

Aquinas

3-1

26

at Mill Valley

7.

Bonner Springs

2-2

3

at Basehor-Linwood

8.

BV Southwest

2-2

1

BV Northwest

9.

KC Turner

2-2

0

KC Piper

10.

Mill Valley

2-2

0

Aquinas

11.

Leavenworth

2-2

-17

Olathe Northwest

12.

KC Sumner

1-2

-13

Bishop Ward

13.

Lansing

1-3

-4

Tonganoxie

14.

KC Harmon

0-4

-52

Frontenac

15.

KC Washington

0-4

-52

Atchison

16.

Highland Park

0-4

-52

Junction City

