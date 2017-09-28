Halfway through the regular season, a look at the Class 6A and 5A football playoffs race

CLASS 6A WEST
REC
PTS
WEEK 5
1.
Lawrence Free State
4-0
44
at Olathe South
2.
Garden City
4-0
39
at Liberal
3.
Wichita Northwest
3-1
34
at Kapaun
4.
Topeka
3-1
32
at Shawnee Heights
5.
Manhattan
3-1
30
Topeka Seaman
6.
Derby
3-1
26
Carroll
7.
Hutchinson
3-1
14
at Eisenhower
8.
Campus
2-2
12
Andover
9.
Junction City
2-2
8
at Highland Park
10.
Wichita West
2-2
-7
at Great Bend
11.
Washburn Rural
1-3
-18
Topeka Hayden
12.
Dodge City
1-3
-19
at Wichita South
13.
Wichita East
1-3
-26
at Wichita Southeast
14.
Wichita South
1-3
-26
Dodge City
15.
Wichita Southeast
1-3
-32
Wichita East
16.
Wichita North
0-4
-46
at Wichita Heights
.
CLASS 5A WEST
REC
PTS
WEEK 5
1.
Kapaun
4-0
52
Wichita Northwest
2.
Carroll
4-0
44
at Derby
3.
Goddard
4-0
43
at Salina South
4.
Valley Center
4-0
25
Hays
5.
Liberal
3-1
22
Garden City
6.
Maize
3-1
6
at Arkansas City
7.
Great Bend
2-2
12
Wichita West
8.
Andover
2-2
8
at Campus
9.
Wichita Heights
2-2
0
Wichita North
10.
Emporia
2-2
-2
at Topeka West
11.
Salina South
1-3
-18
Goddard
12.
Newton
1-3
-20
Salina Central
13.
Arkansas City
1-3
-33
Maize
14.
Eisenhower
0-4
-31
Hutchinson
15.
Salina Central
0-4
-41
at Newton
16.
Topeka West
0-4
-52
Emporia
.
CLASS 6A EAST
REC
PTS
WEEK 5
1.
SM East
3-1
35
at SM North
2.
Lawrence
3-1
20
Olathe North
3.
Blue Valley
3-1
14
at St. James
4.
Olathe East
2-2
9
SM South
5.
SM South
2-2
2
at Olathe East
6.
KC Wyandotte
1-2
-12
at KC Schlagle
7.
BV North
1-3
-14
at Gardner-Edgerton
8.
Olathe Northwest
1-3
-14
at Leavenworth
9.
SM North
1-3
-20
SM East
10.
BV Northwest
1-3
-22
at BV Southwest
11.
Olathe South
1-3
-23
Free State
12.
Olathe North
1-3
-26
at Lawrence
13.
SM Northwest
1-3
-32
SM West
14.
SM West
0-4
-35
at SM Northwest
15.
BV West
0-4
-46
Miege
16.
Gardner-Edgerton
0-4
-50
BV North
.
CLASS 5A EAST
REC
PTS
WEEK 5
1.
KC Schlagle
4-0
49
KC Wyandotte
2.
St. James
4-0
39
Blue Valley
3.
Shawnee Heights
4-0
28
Topeka
4.
Topeka Seaman
3-1
30
at Manhattan
5.
Pittsburg
3-1
26
at Andover Central
6.
Aquinas
3-1
26
at Mill Valley
7.
Bonner Springs
2-2
3
at Basehor-Linwood
8.
BV Southwest
2-2
1
BV Northwest
9.
KC Turner
2-2
0
KC Piper
10.
Mill Valley
2-2
0
Aquinas
11.
Leavenworth
2-2
-17
Olathe Northwest
12.
KC Sumner
1-2
-13
Bishop Ward
13.
Lansing
1-3
-4
Tonganoxie
14.
KC Harmon
0-4
-52
Frontenac
15.
KC Washington
0-4
-52
Atchison
16.
Highland Park
0-4
-52
Junction City
Comments