Northwest, Goddard, Maize South, Andale football teams to change classes

The football classification list for the 2018-19 seasons, published by the KSHSAA on Tuesday morning, has several area teams on the move for the next two-year cycle.
Among the most important changes involved four of the area’s best football programs, as Northwest will fall to Class 5A, Goddard will fall to Class 4A, Andale will fall to Class 3A, and Maize South will jump up to Class 5A.
The Central Plains League was also drastically changed, as the majority of the league — Belle Plaine, Chaparral, Conway Springs, Douglass, Garden Plain, and Independent — will drop to 2A and Medicine Lodge will transition to 8-man football.
The new format for football classifications was adopted after member schools in the KSHSAA voted to change the model starting in 2018. Instead of two division in 4A, there is a lone 32-team division in 4A, while 3A and 2A now have 48 teams each and 1A has been resurrected and will have 31 teams.
Also released on Tuesday by the KSHSAA were the classifications for all sports except football for the current school year. There were only a handful of changes across the state with the only one in the area being Maize South moving up to 5A and Arkansas City moving down to 4A.
A complete copy of the football classifications for the 2018-19 seasons can be viewed here. A complete copy of the all-sports classifications for the current school year can be found here.
Football changes for 2018-19 seasons
New to Class 6A
Kansas City Harmon (5A)
New to Class 5A
De Soto (4A I)
Hays (4A I)
Maize South (4A I)
Wichita Northwest (6A)
New to Class 4A
Arkansas City (5A)
Baldwin (4A II)
Bonner Springs (5A)
Goddard (5A)
Pittsburg (5A)
New to Class 3A (Local)
Andale (4A I)
Clearwater (4A II)
Kingman (4A II)
Nickerson (4A II)
Pratt (4A II)
Smoky Valley (4A II)
Wichita Collegiate (4A II)
Wichita Trinity Academy (4A II)
New to Class 2A (Local)
Belle Plaine (3A)
Chaparral (3A)
Conway Springs (3A)
Douglass (3A)
Garden Plain (3A)
Hoisington (3A)
Hutch Trinity (3A)
Lyons (3A)
Wichita Independent (3A)
New to Class 1A (Local)
Bluestem (3A)
Ell Saline (2A)
Hillsboro (2A)
Inman (2A)
Marion (2A)
Sedgwick (2A)
