Varsity Football

September 26, 2017 10:59 AM

Northwest, Goddard, Maize South, Andale football teams to change classes

By Taylor Eldridge

teldridge@wichitaeagle.com

The football classification list for the 2018-19 seasons, published by the KSHSAA on Tuesday morning, has several area teams on the move for the next two-year cycle.

Among the most important changes involved four of the area’s best football programs, as Northwest will fall to Class 5A, Goddard will fall to Class 4A, Andale will fall to Class 3A, and Maize South will jump up to Class 5A.

Did your high school’s enrollment grow for the 2017-18 school year?

 

The Central Plains League was also drastically changed, as the majority of the league — Belle Plaine, Chaparral, Conway Springs, Douglass, Garden Plain, and Independent — will drop to 2A and Medicine Lodge will transition to 8-man football.

The new format for football classifications was adopted after member schools in the KSHSAA voted to change the model starting in 2018. Instead of two division in 4A, there is a lone 32-team division in 4A, while 3A and 2A now have 48 teams each and 1A has been resurrected and will have 31 teams.

Also released on Tuesday by the KSHSAA were the classifications for all sports except football for the current school year. There were only a handful of changes across the state with the only one in the area being Maize South moving up to 5A and Arkansas City moving down to 4A.

A complete copy of the football classifications for the 2018-19 seasons can be viewed here. A complete copy of the all-sports classifications for the current school year can be found here.

Football changes for 2018-19 seasons

New to Class 6A

Kansas City Harmon (5A)

New to Class 5A

De Soto (4A I)

Hays (4A I)

Maize South (4A I)

Wichita Northwest (6A)

New to Class 4A

Arkansas City (5A)

Baldwin (4A II)

Bonner Springs (5A)

Goddard (5A)

Pittsburg (5A)

New to Class 3A (Local)

Andale (4A I)

Clearwater (4A II)

Kingman (4A II)

Nickerson (4A II)

Pratt (4A II)

Smoky Valley (4A II)

Wichita Collegiate (4A II)

Wichita Trinity Academy (4A II)

New to Class 2A (Local)

Belle Plaine (3A)

Chaparral (3A)

Conway Springs (3A)

Douglass (3A)

Garden Plain (3A)

Hoisington (3A)

Hutch Trinity (3A)

Lyons (3A)

Wichita Independent (3A)

New to Class 1A (Local)

Bluestem (3A)

Ell Saline (2A)

Hillsboro (2A)

Inman (2A)

Marion (2A)

Sedgwick (2A)

Related content

Varsity Football

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Buhler dominates Collegiate 1:55

Buhler dominates Collegiate

Pause
Video highlights: Andover defeats Central 3:03

Video highlights: Andover defeats Central

AAC commissioner visits Wichita State 1:35

AAC commissioner visits Wichita State

Chip and Joanna Gaines announce the end of 'Fixer Upper' 3:05

Chip and Joanna Gaines announce the end of 'Fixer Upper'

“We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.” 2:23

“We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.”

Miri's Minis to open in College Hill 0:53

Miri's Minis to open in College Hill

Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting 1:31

Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting

Wichita doctor in St. Thomas during Hurricane Irma 0:17

Wichita doctor in St. Thomas during Hurricane Irma

New jobs in Wichita, mayor announces 0:59

New jobs in Wichita, mayor announces

Suspect asked for shooting victim by name 2:00

Suspect asked for shooting victim by name

  • Week 4: Player of the Year watch list

    Check out Taylor Eldridge’s top 10 Wichita-area high school football players chosen after Week Four.

Week 4: Player of the Year watch list

View more video

Varsity Football