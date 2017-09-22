McPherson shuts out Augusta 40-0

McPherson raced to a big halftime lead, then its defense kept Augusta off the scorebard in the second half for a 40-0 AVCTL Division III victory at Augusta.
The Bullpups defense kept Augusta from even threatening to score in handing the Orioles (3-1, 2-1) their first loss of the season.
McPherson established its dominance early, forcing a three-and-out while putting Augusta in a hole at its 1, and a punt against the wind allowed the Bullpups to start at the Orioles 19. McPherson needed just seven plays to find the end zone, with Hoppes scoring on a 4-yard quarterback draw.
But in the second quarter, McPherson was as effective on offense as Augusta was ineffective.
The Bullpups scored on the last three second-quarter drives. Two scores came on passes from junior quarterback Kyler Hoppes to senior Tayln Huff for 45 and 64 yards. With 5:05 left in the quarter, Hoppes hit Huff in stride on a 45-yard scoring play. Then, after Kinnamon capped a 36-yard drive with a 1-yard scoring run with 1:56 left, Hoppes hit Huff with a screen pass, and the receiver darted his way to the end zone with just 24 seconds before halftime.
Junior Jace Kinnamon was McPherson’s rushing workhorse, carrying 17 times for 81 yards and the score. Hoppes completed 5 of 11 passes for 158 yards and the two scores to Huff. Huff also had a 39-yard catch for 148 receiving yards in the first half.
Roman Swartz was Augusta’s leading rusher with 8 yards on two carries – 7 on the final play of the first half. Whitehead finished with minus-26 yards rushing in the half, followed up by his first two carries for a total of minus-13 after halftime.
McPherson 7 21 6 6 – 40
Augusta 0 0 0 0 – 0
McP – Hoppes 4 run (Labertew kick)
McP – Huff 45 pass from Hoppes (Labertew kick)
McP – Kinnamon 1 run (Labertew kick)
McP – Huff 64 pass from Hoppes (Labertew kick)
McP – Wiard 27 pass from Hoppes (kick failed)
McP – Hoppes 8 run (kick failed)
