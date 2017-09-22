High school footballs.
Varsity Football

Friday’s high school football scoreboard

September 22, 2017 6:09 PM

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Carroll 30, East 0

Heights 40, Southeast 6

FRIDAY’S GAMES

City League

Kapaun at South

Liberal at North

Northwest at West

AV-CTL

Andover Central at Andover

Arkansas City at Winfield

Buhler at Maize South

Campus at Salina Central

Circle at Coffeyville

Clearwater at Rose Hill

Collegiate at Mulvane

Eisenhower at Goddard

Hutchinson at Derby

KC Harmon at El Dorado

Maize South at Buhler

McPherson at Augusta

Salina South at Maize

Valley Center at Newton

Wellington at Andale

Central Plains League

Chaparral at Trinity Academy

Douglass at Cheney

Independent at Garden Plain

Medicine Lodge at Conway Springs.

NE-Arma at Belle Plaine

Central Kansas League

Haven at Kingman

Hoisington at Washington County

Larned at Halstead

Lyons at Pratt

Nickerson at Hesston

Smoky Valley at Hillsboro

Other area teams

Burrton at Pretty Prairie

Bluestem at Eureka

Cair Paravel at Sunrise Christian

Canton-Galva at Wakefield

Central Christian at Fairfield

Ell-Saline at Inman

Flinthills at Caldwell

Flint Hills Christian at Wichita Homeschool

Hutchinson Trinity at Sedgwick

Little River at Solomon

Marion at Remington

Norwich at Pratt-Skyline

Peabody-Burns at Goessel

South Barber at Argonia-Attica

South Haven at Cedar Vale-Dexter

St. Johns Military at Life Prep Academy

Stafford at Oxford

Sterling at Moundridge

Udall at Sedan

West Elk at Central Burden

Wetmore at Madison

Statewide

Abilene at Chapman

Altoona-Midway at Marmaton Valley

Archie, Mo., at Oswego

Atwood at Hoxie

Baldwin at Spring Hill

Baxter Springs at SE-Cherokee

St. Johns-Tipton at Lincoln

Bennington at Thunder Ridge

BV Randolph at Southern Cloud

BV Southwest at Gardner-Edgerton

BV West at St. Thomas Aquinas

Bonner Springs at Tonganoxie

Burlington at Olpe

Caney Valley at Humboldt

Central Plains at Kinsley

Centre-Lost Springs at Burlingame

Chanute at Ottawa

Chase County at Mission Valley

Cheylin at Fowler

Cimarron at Meade

Clay Center at Wamego

Colony-Crest at Chetopa

Columbus at St. Mary’s Colgan

Council Grove at Osage City

Doniphan West at Centralia

Elkhart at Syracuse

Ellsworth at La Crosse

Fredonia at Cherryvale

Galena at Girard

Garden City at Hays

Golden Plains at Western Plains

Goodland at Holcomb

Great Bend at Dodge City

Hanover at Linn

Hiawatha at Atchison County

Highland Park at Emporia

Hill City at Quinter

Hodgeman County at South Central

Horton at Maranatha Academy

Hugoton at Scott City

Independence at Basehor-Linwood

Iola at Santa Fe Trail

KC Turner at Bishop Ward

KC Washington at KC Schlagle

KC Wyandotte at Atchison

Kiowa County at Ingalls

Lakin at Sublette

Lansing at KC Piper

Lawrence at SM West

Leavenworth at SM South (Thurs.)

Leoti-Wichita County at Triplains-Brewster

Louisburg at Eudora

Lyndon at West Franklin

Macksville at St. John

Manhattan at Topeka

Mankato-Rock Hills at Lakeside-Downs

Marysville at Concordia

Maur HiIl-Mount Academy at Jackson Heights

McLouth at Pleasant Ridge

Mill Valley at Blue Valley

Minneola at South Gray

Moscow at Satanta

Nemaha Central at Jefferson West

Neodesha at Erie

Ness City at Ellinwood

Northern Heights at Central Heights

Northern Valley at Dighton

Norton at Smith Center

Oakley at Phillipsburg

Olathe East at Olathe South

Olathe North at SM East (Thurs.)

Onaga at Herington

Osawatomie at Anderson County

Osborne at Pike Valley

Oskaloosa at Jefferson County North

Paola at De Soto

Parsons at Labette County

Pawnee Heights at Weskan

Perry-Lecompton at Troy

Pittsburg at Fort Scott

Pleasanton at Lebo

Prairie View at Wellsville

Republic County at Beloit

Riley County at St. Marys

Riverside at Holton

Riverton at Frontenac

Rock Creek at Silver Lake

Rossville at Wabaunsee

Rural Vista at Clifton-Clyde

Russell at Minneapolis

Sabetha at Royal Valley

Shawnee Heights at Seaman

SM North at Olathe Northwest

SM Northwest at Free State

SE-Saline at Sacred Heart

Southern Coffey County at Hartford

Spearville at Ashland

St. Francis at Decatur County

St. James Academy at BV Northwest

St. Paul at Axtell

Stanton County at Southwestern Heights

Stockton at Logan-Palco

Sylvan-Lucas at Chase

Tescott at Wilson

Thomas More Prep at Plainville

Topeka West at Hayden

Greeley County at Deerfield

Turpin, Okla., at Rolla

Ulysses at Colby

Uniontown at Christ Prep Academy

Valley Falls at Frankfort

Valley Heights at Ellis

Veritas Christian at KC East Christian, Mo.

Victoria at Otis-Bison

WaKeeney-Trego at Wallace County

Washburn Rural at Junction City

Waverly at Marais des Cygnes Valley

Wheatland-Grinnell at Natoma

Yates Center at Jayhawk-Linn

