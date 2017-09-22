Friday’s high school football scoreboard

THURSDAY’S GAMES
Carroll 30, East 0
Heights 40, Southeast 6
FRIDAY’S GAMES
City League
Kapaun at South
Liberal at North
Northwest at West
AV-CTL
Andover Central at Andover
Arkansas City at Winfield
Buhler at Maize South
Campus at Salina Central
Circle at Coffeyville
Clearwater at Rose Hill
Collegiate at Mulvane
Eisenhower at Goddard
Hutchinson at Derby
KC Harmon at El Dorado
Maize South at Buhler
McPherson at Augusta
Salina South at Maize
Valley Center at Newton
Wellington at Andale
Central Plains League
Chaparral at Trinity Academy
Douglass at Cheney
Independent at Garden Plain
Medicine Lodge at Conway Springs.
NE-Arma at Belle Plaine
Central Kansas League
Haven at Kingman
Hoisington at Washington County
Larned at Halstead
Lyons at Pratt
Nickerson at Hesston
Smoky Valley at Hillsboro
Other area teams
Burrton at Pretty Prairie
Bluestem at Eureka
Cair Paravel at Sunrise Christian
Canton-Galva at Wakefield
Central Christian at Fairfield
Ell-Saline at Inman
Flinthills at Caldwell
Flint Hills Christian at Wichita Homeschool
Hutchinson Trinity at Sedgwick
Little River at Solomon
Marion at Remington
Norwich at Pratt-Skyline
Peabody-Burns at Goessel
South Barber at Argonia-Attica
South Haven at Cedar Vale-Dexter
St. Johns Military at Life Prep Academy
Stafford at Oxford
Sterling at Moundridge
Udall at Sedan
West Elk at Central Burden
Wetmore at Madison
Statewide
Abilene at Chapman
Altoona-Midway at Marmaton Valley
Archie, Mo., at Oswego
Atwood at Hoxie
Baldwin at Spring Hill
Baxter Springs at SE-Cherokee
St. Johns-Tipton at Lincoln
Bennington at Thunder Ridge
BV Randolph at Southern Cloud
BV Southwest at Gardner-Edgerton
BV West at St. Thomas Aquinas
Bonner Springs at Tonganoxie
Burlington at Olpe
Caney Valley at Humboldt
Central Plains at Kinsley
Centre-Lost Springs at Burlingame
Chanute at Ottawa
Chase County at Mission Valley
Cheylin at Fowler
Cimarron at Meade
Clay Center at Wamego
Colony-Crest at Chetopa
Columbus at St. Mary’s Colgan
Council Grove at Osage City
Doniphan West at Centralia
Elkhart at Syracuse
Ellsworth at La Crosse
Fredonia at Cherryvale
Galena at Girard
Garden City at Hays
Golden Plains at Western Plains
Goodland at Holcomb
Great Bend at Dodge City
Hanover at Linn
Hiawatha at Atchison County
Highland Park at Emporia
Hill City at Quinter
Hodgeman County at South Central
Horton at Maranatha Academy
Hugoton at Scott City
Independence at Basehor-Linwood
Iola at Santa Fe Trail
KC Turner at Bishop Ward
KC Washington at KC Schlagle
KC Wyandotte at Atchison
Kiowa County at Ingalls
Lakin at Sublette
Lansing at KC Piper
Lawrence at SM West
Leavenworth at SM South (Thurs.)
Leoti-Wichita County at Triplains-Brewster
Louisburg at Eudora
Lyndon at West Franklin
Macksville at St. John
Manhattan at Topeka
Mankato-Rock Hills at Lakeside-Downs
Marysville at Concordia
Maur HiIl-Mount Academy at Jackson Heights
McLouth at Pleasant Ridge
Mill Valley at Blue Valley
Minneola at South Gray
Moscow at Satanta
Nemaha Central at Jefferson West
Neodesha at Erie
Ness City at Ellinwood
Northern Heights at Central Heights
Northern Valley at Dighton
Norton at Smith Center
Oakley at Phillipsburg
Olathe East at Olathe South
Olathe North at SM East (Thurs.)
Onaga at Herington
Osawatomie at Anderson County
Osborne at Pike Valley
Oskaloosa at Jefferson County North
Paola at De Soto
Parsons at Labette County
Pawnee Heights at Weskan
Perry-Lecompton at Troy
Pittsburg at Fort Scott
Pleasanton at Lebo
Prairie View at Wellsville
Republic County at Beloit
Riley County at St. Marys
Riverside at Holton
Riverton at Frontenac
Rock Creek at Silver Lake
Rossville at Wabaunsee
Rural Vista at Clifton-Clyde
Russell at Minneapolis
Sabetha at Royal Valley
Shawnee Heights at Seaman
SM North at Olathe Northwest
SM Northwest at Free State
SE-Saline at Sacred Heart
Southern Coffey County at Hartford
Spearville at Ashland
St. Francis at Decatur County
St. James Academy at BV Northwest
St. Paul at Axtell
Stanton County at Southwestern Heights
Stockton at Logan-Palco
Sylvan-Lucas at Chase
Tescott at Wilson
Thomas More Prep at Plainville
Topeka West at Hayden
Greeley County at Deerfield
Turpin, Okla., at Rolla
Ulysses at Colby
Uniontown at Christ Prep Academy
Valley Falls at Frankfort
Valley Heights at Ellis
Veritas Christian at KC East Christian, Mo.
Victoria at Otis-Bison
WaKeeney-Trego at Wallace County
Washburn Rural at Junction City
Waverly at Marais des Cygnes Valley
Wheatland-Grinnell at Natoma
Yates Center at Jayhawk-Linn
