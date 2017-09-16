Kansas high school student with spina bifida scores a TD in his wheelchair

More Videos 0:20 Watch Zach Jellison, born with spina bifida, score his touchdown Pause 1:55 Buhler dominates Collegiate 2:07 Derby bounces back with a 60-28 victory over Maize 1:30 Andale beats Mulvane 48-20 1:50 Police discuss homicide of Wichita doctor 0:44 Watch this germ-zapping robot in action 8:02 911 call from Emprise Bank about check 0:47 Police talk about fatal stabbing in east Wichita 1:08 Kansan John Musgrave talks about Vietnam 1:08 Watch flight test pilots push their Cessna planes to the limit Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch Zach Jellison, born with spina bifida, score his touchdown South Central senior Zach Jellison scores a touchdown in his wheelchair Friday night. Video courtesy of Mike Jellison. South Central senior Zach Jellison scores a touchdown in his wheelchair Friday night. Video courtesy of Mike Jellison. teldridge@wichitaeagle.com

South Central senior Zach Jellison scores a touchdown in his wheelchair Friday night. Video courtesy of Mike Jellison. teldridge@wichitaeagle.com