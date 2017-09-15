Andale defense dominates Mulvane

Andale forcecd five Mulvane turnovers in the first half en route to a 48-20 victory on Friday night.
Andale improves to 3-0 on the year.
“Turnovers were huge,” Andale coach Dylan Schimdt said. “Being able to capitalize on them was the biggest thing.”
Two interceptions from Parker Bruce fueled the Andale victory.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our defense,” Schmidt said. “They were key for us tonight.”
Junior Ethan Baalmann found teammate Sawyer Simon wide open for an early score, putting Andale up 7-0 with 9:58 left in the first quarter.
Simon would enter the end zone two more times in the first half as the Indians scored 28 unanswered points in the second quarter.
The turnovers came in waves, a fumble in which led to a short field and a quick score for Andale. Then, Price’s first interception set up another Simon score, putting Andale up 21-6 with 8:10 left in the second quarter.
Mulvane’s Jaylen Price, the North Dakota State commit, finished 7 of 17 for 116 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. He did run for two scores and 77 yards.
“We were worried about him,” Schmidt said. “After last season (a 61-52 Andale win), I thought our defense came to play tonight.”
Andale racked up 269 yards on the ground. Baalmann finished 172 yards passing. While the Indians rotating quarterbacks, sophomore Easton Hunter ran and threw for 45 yards.
Jeremy Jansen scored with 3:40 remaining in the second breaking five tackles and walking into the end zone. Jansen finished with 92 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns.
“I know we get the attention but it’s really our O-Line that gets the credit,” Baalmann said.
Baalmann found Simon for an 80-yard touchdown to start the second half. Baalmann kept it on the ensuing possession from 45 yards out to push the lead to 48-13 in the third quarter with 2:21 remaining.
Mulvane will now get ready for Collegiate on Sept. 23 and Andale will host Wellington on Friday, Sept. 22.
