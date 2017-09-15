High school footballs.
Varsity Football

Friday night’s high school football scoreboard (9:45 p.m.)

September 15, 2017 5:00 PM

THURSDAY’S GAME

Goddard 21, Andover 17

FRIDAY’S GAMES

City League

Carroll 45, West 14

Garden City 46, South 0

Heights 65, Dodge City 0

Kapaun 21, East 0

Southeast 49, North 42

Northwest 63, Great Bend 27

AV-CTL

Andale 48, Mulvane 20

Andover Central 41, Abilene 14

Augusta 28, Circle 0 (h)

Buhler 41, Collegiate 21

Clearwater 7, El Dorado 12 (3q)

Campus 3, Salina South 35 (3q)

Derby 60, Maize 28

McPherson 38, Winfield 14

Hutchinson 55, Salina Central 20

Newton 25, Eisenhower 22(3q)

Maize South 58, KC Washington 0

Rose Hill 13, Wellington 20 (3q)

Valley Center 35, Arkansas City 7

Central Plains League

Belle Plaine 0 Chaparral 37 (2q)

Cheney 47, Medicine Lodge 0 (3q)

Conway Springs 54, Douglass 0

Garden Plain at Kearney Catholic, Neb.

Trinity 28, Independent 7 (h)

Central Kansas League

Halstead 48, Kingman 7

Hesston 56, Larned 35

Hoisington 53, Hillsboro 28

Minneapolis at Lyons

Pratt 28, Nickerson 14

Smoky Valley 36, Haven 6

Other area teams

Argonia-Attica 54, Flinthills 8

Caldwell 56, Central-Burden

Caney Valley at Bluestem

Cedar Vale-Dexter 0, West Elk 8 (1q)

Fairfield 0, Norwich 6 (1q)

Hutchinson Trinity 38, Remington 7

Inman 0, Sterling 20 (h)

Life Prep at Destiny Christian, Okla.

Madison 68, Hartford 22

Moundridge at Ell-Saline

Peabody-Burns at Canton-Galva

Pratt Skyline at Pretty Prairie

Sedan 46, Oxford 0

Sedgwick 35, Marion 38 (3q)

Solomon 48, Goessel 0

South Barber 52, Burrton 0

Stafford at Hutchinson Central Christian

Udall 62, South Haven 16

Statewide

Ashland at Kiowa County

Atchison at KC Schlagle

Atchison County 0, Perry-Lecompton 46 (2q)

Atwood 48, Oberlin 0

Axtell 70, Southern Cloud 20

Baldwin 20, Ottawa 12

Basehor-Linwood 42, KC Turner 0 (2q)

Beloit 40, Sacred Heart 14

Bishop Miege 27, St. Thomas Aquinas 14

Blue Valley 34, BV North 33

BV Northwest at BV West

BV Randolph 38, Tescott 34

Burlingame 61, Lebo 0

Cair Paravel at KC East Christian (Missouri)

Central Heights at Lyndon

Central Plains 36, Otis-Bison 12

Centralia at Troy

Chapman at Concordia

Chase at Rock Hills

Chetopa at Altoona-Midway

Cheylin at Golden Plains

Christ Prep Academy o, Valley Heights 20 (2q)

Clay Center at Goodland

Clifton-Clyde 74, Valley Falls 0

Columbus 54, Girard 7

Coffeyville 61, Riverton 0

Council Grove 42, Chase County 15

De Soto 41 Louisburg 0

Deerfield at Hodgeman County

Dighton 46, Leoti-Wichita County 0

Doniphan West at Hiawatha

Elkhart at Lakin

Ellis at Sublette

Ellsworth at Republic County

Eudora at KC Sumner

Eureka 12, Cherryvale 47 (4q)

Fort Scott 34, Chanute 13

Fredonia 28, Erie 8

Galena 41, Baxter Springs 6

Gardner-Edgerton at St. James Academy

Greenfield (Mo.) at Marmaton Valley

Hanover at Southern Coffey County

Hartford 6, Madison 30 (2q)

Hays 20, Liberal 0

Herington at Lost Springs

Holcomb 7, Ulysses 8 (h)

Horton at Maur Hill-Mount Academy

Hoxie at Sharon Springs

Hugoton at Colby

Humboldt 18, Neodesha 7

Independence 34, Parsons 31 (h)

Jackson Heights 28, Oskaloosa 0

Jayhawk-Linn at Oswego

Junction City 21, Topeka West 7 (h)

KC Harmon at Hogan Prep (Mo.)

KC Piper 0, Bonner Springs 10 (2q)

Kinsley at Macksville

Labette County 49, Osawatomie 0

Lee’s Summit West (Mo.) 2, Lawrence 28 (h)

Lincoln at Sylvan Lucas

Manhattan 55, Highland Park 0

Maranatha Academy at McLouth

Marysville 50, Wamego 13

Meade at Southwestern Heights

Mill Valley 23, BV Southwest 7 (h)

Moscow at Tyrone (Okla.)

Nemaha Central 30, Holton 18

North Kansas City (Mo.) at Leavenworth

Northern Heights 50, Yates Center 12

Northern Valley at Triplains-Brewster

Oakley at Norton

Olathe East at Liberty (Mo.)

Olathe North at Blue Springs South (Mo.)

Olathe Northwest at Lee’s Summit North (Mo.)

Olathe South at Lee’s Summit (Mo.)

Onaga at Rural Vista

Osage City 22, Olpe 13

Osborne 70, Lakeside-Downs 6

Park Hill (Mo.) 2, Free State 21 (h)

Pawnee Heights 1, Natoma 0

Phillipsburg at Plainville

Pike Valley at Stockton

Pittsburg 13, Webb City (Mo.) 28 (2q)

Pleasant Ridge at Jefferson County North

Pleasanton 54, Marais Des Cygnes Valley 8

Prairie View 26, Burlington 24 (h)

Rawlins County 48, Decatur County 0

Riley County 52, Rossville 7

Rockhurst (Mo.) 14, SM East 3 (2q)

Rock Creek 49, Wabaunsee 0

Rolla at Greeley County

Royal Valley at Riverside

Russell 7, SE-Saline 13 (2q)

Sabetha 22, Jefferson West 7

Santa Fe Trail at Anderson County

Sarcoxie (Mo.) at SE-Cherokee

Scott City 14, Cimarron 0 (h)

Shawnee Heights 20, Washburn Rural 15

SM North at Lansing

SM Northwest at Grandview (Mo.)

SM West at Blue Springs (Mo.)

Silver Lake 27, St. Marys 20

Smith Center 21, Thomas More Prep 6 (1q)

South Central 53, Ingalls 6

South Gray at Bucklin

Spearville 64, Minneola 8

Spring Hill 6, Paola 21 (3q)

St. Francis 50, Hill City 4

St. John 0, Ness City 6 (1q)

St. John’s-Tipton 0, Bennington 28 (h)

St. Mary’s Academy at Wichita Homeschool

St. Mary’s-Colgan 20, Frontenac 0 (Thurs.)

St. Paul 48, Frankfort 0

Syracuse at Stanton County

Thunder Ridge at Logan-Palco

Tonganoxie 61, Bishop Ward 6

Topeka Seaman 17, Hayden 6

Topeka 62, Emporia 13

Uniontown 14, NE-Arma 16 (3q)

Veritas Christian at Flint HIlls Christian

Victoria 50, Ellinwood 0

WaKeeney 50, Quinter 0

Wakefield at Little River

Washington County 0, La Crosse 7 (1q)

Waverly 52, Colony-Crest 6

Wellsville 34, Iola 13

Weskan at Fowler

West Franklin at Mission Valley

Wetmore at Linn

Wheatland-Grinnell 48, Western Plains 0

Wilson at Southern Cloud

Winnetonka (Mo.) at SM South

