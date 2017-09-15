Friday night’s high school football scoreboard (9:45 p.m.)

THURSDAY’S GAME
Goddard 21, Andover 17
FRIDAY’S GAMES
City League
Carroll 45, West 14
Garden City 46, South 0
Heights 65, Dodge City 0
Kapaun 21, East 0
Southeast 49, North 42
Northwest 63, Great Bend 27
AV-CTL
Andale 48, Mulvane 20
Andover Central 41, Abilene 14
Augusta 28, Circle 0 (h)
Buhler 41, Collegiate 21
Clearwater 7, El Dorado 12 (3q)
Campus 3, Salina South 35 (3q)
Derby 60, Maize 28
McPherson 38, Winfield 14
Hutchinson 55, Salina Central 20
Newton 25, Eisenhower 22(3q)
Maize South 58, KC Washington 0
Rose Hill 13, Wellington 20 (3q)
Valley Center 35, Arkansas City 7
Central Plains League
Belle Plaine 0 Chaparral 37 (2q)
Cheney 47, Medicine Lodge 0 (3q)
Conway Springs 54, Douglass 0
Garden Plain at Kearney Catholic, Neb.
Trinity 28, Independent 7 (h)
Central Kansas League
Halstead 48, Kingman 7
Hesston 56, Larned 35
Hoisington 53, Hillsboro 28
Minneapolis at Lyons
Pratt 28, Nickerson 14
Smoky Valley 36, Haven 6
Other area teams
Argonia-Attica 54, Flinthills 8
Caldwell 56, Central-Burden
Caney Valley at Bluestem
Cedar Vale-Dexter 0, West Elk 8 (1q)
Fairfield 0, Norwich 6 (1q)
Hutchinson Trinity 38, Remington 7
Inman 0, Sterling 20 (h)
Life Prep at Destiny Christian, Okla.
Madison 68, Hartford 22
Moundridge at Ell-Saline
Peabody-Burns at Canton-Galva
Pratt Skyline at Pretty Prairie
Sedan 46, Oxford 0
Sedgwick 35, Marion 38 (3q)
Solomon 48, Goessel 0
South Barber 52, Burrton 0
Stafford at Hutchinson Central Christian
Udall 62, South Haven 16
Statewide
Ashland at Kiowa County
Atchison at KC Schlagle
Atchison County 0, Perry-Lecompton 46 (2q)
Atwood 48, Oberlin 0
Axtell 70, Southern Cloud 20
Baldwin 20, Ottawa 12
Basehor-Linwood 42, KC Turner 0 (2q)
Beloit 40, Sacred Heart 14
Bishop Miege 27, St. Thomas Aquinas 14
Blue Valley 34, BV North 33
BV Northwest at BV West
BV Randolph 38, Tescott 34
Burlingame 61, Lebo 0
Cair Paravel at KC East Christian (Missouri)
Central Heights at Lyndon
Central Plains 36, Otis-Bison 12
Centralia at Troy
Chapman at Concordia
Chase at Rock Hills
Chetopa at Altoona-Midway
Cheylin at Golden Plains
Christ Prep Academy o, Valley Heights 20 (2q)
Clay Center at Goodland
Clifton-Clyde 74, Valley Falls 0
Columbus 54, Girard 7
Coffeyville 61, Riverton 0
Council Grove 42, Chase County 15
De Soto 41 Louisburg 0
Deerfield at Hodgeman County
Dighton 46, Leoti-Wichita County 0
Doniphan West at Hiawatha
Elkhart at Lakin
Ellis at Sublette
Ellsworth at Republic County
Eudora at KC Sumner
Eureka 12, Cherryvale 47 (4q)
Fort Scott 34, Chanute 13
Fredonia 28, Erie 8
Galena 41, Baxter Springs 6
Gardner-Edgerton at St. James Academy
Greenfield (Mo.) at Marmaton Valley
Hanover at Southern Coffey County
Hartford 6, Madison 30 (2q)
Hays 20, Liberal 0
Herington at Lost Springs
Holcomb 7, Ulysses 8 (h)
Horton at Maur Hill-Mount Academy
Hoxie at Sharon Springs
Hugoton at Colby
Humboldt 18, Neodesha 7
Independence 34, Parsons 31 (h)
Jackson Heights 28, Oskaloosa 0
Jayhawk-Linn at Oswego
Junction City 21, Topeka West 7 (h)
KC Harmon at Hogan Prep (Mo.)
KC Piper 0, Bonner Springs 10 (2q)
Kinsley at Macksville
Labette County 49, Osawatomie 0
Lee’s Summit West (Mo.) 2, Lawrence 28 (h)
Lincoln at Sylvan Lucas
Manhattan 55, Highland Park 0
Maranatha Academy at McLouth
Marysville 50, Wamego 13
Meade at Southwestern Heights
Mill Valley 23, BV Southwest 7 (h)
Moscow at Tyrone (Okla.)
Nemaha Central 30, Holton 18
North Kansas City (Mo.) at Leavenworth
Northern Heights 50, Yates Center 12
Northern Valley at Triplains-Brewster
Oakley at Norton
Olathe East at Liberty (Mo.)
Olathe North at Blue Springs South (Mo.)
Olathe Northwest at Lee’s Summit North (Mo.)
Olathe South at Lee’s Summit (Mo.)
Onaga at Rural Vista
Osage City 22, Olpe 13
Osborne 70, Lakeside-Downs 6
Park Hill (Mo.) 2, Free State 21 (h)
Pawnee Heights 1, Natoma 0
Phillipsburg at Plainville
Pike Valley at Stockton
Pittsburg 13, Webb City (Mo.) 28 (2q)
Pleasant Ridge at Jefferson County North
Pleasanton 54, Marais Des Cygnes Valley 8
Prairie View 26, Burlington 24 (h)
Rawlins County 48, Decatur County 0
Riley County 52, Rossville 7
Rockhurst (Mo.) 14, SM East 3 (2q)
Rock Creek 49, Wabaunsee 0
Rolla at Greeley County
Royal Valley at Riverside
Russell 7, SE-Saline 13 (2q)
Sabetha 22, Jefferson West 7
Santa Fe Trail at Anderson County
Sarcoxie (Mo.) at SE-Cherokee
Scott City 14, Cimarron 0 (h)
Shawnee Heights 20, Washburn Rural 15
SM North at Lansing
SM Northwest at Grandview (Mo.)
SM West at Blue Springs (Mo.)
Silver Lake 27, St. Marys 20
Smith Center 21, Thomas More Prep 6 (1q)
South Central 53, Ingalls 6
South Gray at Bucklin
Spearville 64, Minneola 8
Spring Hill 6, Paola 21 (3q)
St. Francis 50, Hill City 4
St. John 0, Ness City 6 (1q)
St. John’s-Tipton 0, Bennington 28 (h)
St. Mary’s Academy at Wichita Homeschool
St. Mary’s-Colgan 20, Frontenac 0 (Thurs.)
St. Paul 48, Frankfort 0
Syracuse at Stanton County
Thunder Ridge at Logan-Palco
Tonganoxie 61, Bishop Ward 6
Topeka Seaman 17, Hayden 6
Topeka 62, Emporia 13
Uniontown 14, NE-Arma 16 (3q)
Veritas Christian at Flint HIlls Christian
Victoria 50, Ellinwood 0
WaKeeney 50, Quinter 0
Wakefield at Little River
Washington County 0, La Crosse 7 (1q)
Waverly 52, Colony-Crest 6
Wellsville 34, Iola 13
Weskan at Fowler
West Franklin at Mission Valley
Wetmore at Linn
Wheatland-Grinnell 48, Western Plains 0
Wilson at Southern Cloud
Winnetonka (Mo.) at SM South
