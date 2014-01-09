2014 Kansas Shrine Bowl roster

By Joanna Chadwick
The Wichita Eagle
Congrats to all the football players who made the 2014 Kansas Shrine Bowl team.
The Shrine Bowl only takes seniors, and the first 22 on each team are chosen by the media, the others by the coaches. Only one player can be taken from each team.
EAST
Khalil Bailey……………………………. Lansing High
Parker Bass……………………..……. Emporia High
Chad Berg……………………..………. Baldwin High
Paul Berry…………………….…………. Turner High
Brendon Blackburn……………….. Fort Scott High
Kenny Brown…………………… Caney Valley High
Jalen cooks…………………….….. Blue Valley High
Trey Ellis…………………….…………. Chanute High
Coltyn Gatton……………………… Mill Valley High
Nathan Guthrie…………………. Olathe East High
Brad Ivey………………….. SM Bishop Miege High
Matt Jones…….. Marais Des Cygnes Valley High
Dailin Kruger………………………. Silver Lake High
Keith Loneker……….. Lawrence Free State High
Earl Mariner………………… Washburn Rural High
Nick McAferty………………….…… McLouth High
Payton Newell……………………… Hiawatha High
James Newton………………… Field Kindley High
Ethan Paul-Davis………………..….. Pittsburg High
Xavi Ramos…………………….……… Hayden High
Jason Randall………………….. Leavenworth High
Jake Riederer………………….………. Holton High
J T Rosine…………………………….. Centralia High
Dustin Rottinghaus……………….…….. B & B High
Justin Scott………………….. Jefferson West High
Cody Snyder……………………… Tonganoxie High
Jaquwan Stone…………….. Blue Valley NW High
Chance Stout…………………….……….. Olpe High
Tristan Thornton…………………. Cherryvale High
Austin Tillman…………………..…….. Topeka High
Tyson Toelkes…………… Shawnee Heights High
Mitchell Tyler…………………….…… SM East High
Joe Walsh…………………….………… Lyndon High
Traevohn Wrench…….. Gardner-Edgerton High
COACHES
Chris Stewart (head)………………. McLouth High
Mike Gillman………… Lawrence Free State High
Joel Applebee………………….…. Mill Valley High
Murray Zogg……………………. Field Kindley High
Harry Hester………………………. Cherryvale High
Rod Stallbaumer……………….…….. Lyndon High
WEST
Riley Allen…………………….…………. Buhler High
Aderio Ammons…………… Wichita Heights High
Scott Beecher……………… Medicine Lodge High
Nick Benford…………………..………… Maize High
Sean Bernard…………………. Wichita North High
Bryce Black…………………….…………. Beloit High
Trever Buckner…………………..……. Andale High
Cole Cruz……………………..…… Hutchinson High
Jose Delgado…………………..……….. Derby High
Patrick Dugan…………………. Bishop Carroll High
Tre Griffin………………… Wichita Southeast High
Trenton Hammond………………….... Liberal High
Alex Jackson…………………..…….. Andover High
Semaj Johnson………………… Junction City High
Warren Kropp……………. Scott City High
Sam LaFleur……………. Kapaun-Mt. Carmel High
Garrett Larson…………………… McPherson High
Michael Mason……………………... Mulvane High
Logan Mays……………………..……. Winfield High
Trevon Mitchell……………….. Wichita West High
Zach Nachbar………………….... Salina South High
Brandon Nowlin…………………. Manhattan High
Morgan Olvera………………………… Meade High
Ethan Roth………………….. Conway Springs High
Ryan Schadler………………….…….. Hesston High
Greyson Temple……………….. Garden City High
Heath Tucker………………………… Holcomb High
Kenton Ubelaker…………………... Osborne High
Malik Veal……………………... Salina Central High
Dalton Walker………………. Wallace County High
Nick Warren……………………… Great Bend High
DeSean Washington………….. Maize South High
Preston Weigel…………………………… Hays High
Morgan Wheeler…………………..…. Marion High
COACHES
Steve Martin (head)….. Wichita Northwest High
Nate Wollenberg………………..….. Newton High
Terry Harrison………………. Wichita Heights High
Steve Werner…………………………… Buhler High
Greg Koenig……………………………… Beloit High
Scott Moshier…………………..……… Meade
