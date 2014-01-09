2014 Kansas Shrine Bowl roster

By Joanna Chadwick

The Wichita Eagle

Congrats to all the football players who made the 2014 Kansas Shrine Bowl team.

The Shrine Bowl only takes seniors, and the first 22 on each team are chosen by the media, the others by the coaches. Only one player can be taken from each team.

EAST

Khalil Bailey……………………………. Lansing High

Parker Bass……………………..……. Emporia High

Chad Berg……………………..………. Baldwin High

Paul Berry…………………….…………. Turner High

Brendon Blackburn……………….. Fort Scott High

Kenny Brown…………………… Caney Valley High

Jalen cooks…………………….….. Blue Valley High

Trey Ellis…………………….…………. Chanute High

Coltyn Gatton……………………… Mill Valley High

Nathan Guthrie…………………. Olathe East High

Brad Ivey………………….. SM Bishop Miege High

Matt Jones…….. Marais Des Cygnes Valley High

Dailin Kruger………………………. Silver Lake High

Keith Loneker……….. Lawrence Free State High

Earl Mariner………………… Washburn Rural High

Nick McAferty………………….…… McLouth High

Payton Newell……………………… Hiawatha High

James Newton………………… Field Kindley High

Ethan Paul-Davis………………..….. Pittsburg High

Xavi Ramos…………………….……… Hayden High

Jason Randall………………….. Leavenworth High

Jake Riederer………………….………. Holton High

J T Rosine…………………………….. Centralia High

Dustin Rottinghaus……………….…….. B & B High

Justin Scott………………….. Jefferson West High

Cody Snyder……………………… Tonganoxie High

Jaquwan Stone…………….. Blue Valley NW High

Chance Stout…………………….……….. Olpe High

Tristan Thornton…………………. Cherryvale High

Austin Tillman…………………..…….. Topeka High

Tyson Toelkes…………… Shawnee Heights High

Mitchell Tyler…………………….…… SM East High

Joe Walsh…………………….………… Lyndon High

Traevohn Wrench…….. Gardner-Edgerton High

COACHES

Chris Stewart (head)………………. McLouth High

Mike Gillman………… Lawrence Free State High

Joel Applebee………………….…. Mill Valley High

Murray Zogg……………………. Field Kindley High

Harry Hester………………………. Cherryvale High

Rod Stallbaumer……………….…….. Lyndon High

WEST

Riley Allen…………………….…………. Buhler High

Aderio Ammons…………… Wichita Heights High

Scott Beecher……………… Medicine Lodge High

Nick Benford…………………..………… Maize High

Sean Bernard…………………. Wichita North High

Bryce Black…………………….…………. Beloit High

Trever Buckner…………………..……. Andale High

Cole Cruz……………………..…… Hutchinson High

Jose Delgado…………………..……….. Derby High

Patrick Dugan…………………. Bishop Carroll High

Tre Griffin………………… Wichita Southeast High

Trenton Hammond………………….... Liberal High

Alex Jackson…………………..…….. Andover High

Semaj Johnson………………… Junction City High

Warren Kropp……………. Scott City High

Sam LaFleur……………. Kapaun-Mt. Carmel High

Garrett Larson…………………… McPherson High

Michael Mason……………………... Mulvane High

Logan Mays……………………..……. Winfield High

Trevon Mitchell……………….. Wichita West High

Zach Nachbar………………….... Salina South High

Brandon Nowlin…………………. Manhattan High

Morgan Olvera………………………… Meade High

Ethan Roth………………….. Conway Springs High

Ryan Schadler………………….…….. Hesston High

Greyson Temple……………….. Garden City High

Heath Tucker………………………… Holcomb High

Kenton Ubelaker…………………... Osborne High

Malik Veal……………………... Salina Central High

Dalton Walker………………. Wallace County High

Nick Warren……………………… Great Bend High

DeSean Washington………….. Maize South High

Preston Weigel…………………………… Hays High

Morgan Wheeler…………………..…. Marion High

COACHES

Steve Martin (head)….. Wichita Northwest High

Nate Wollenberg………………..….. Newton High

Terry Harrison………………. Wichita Heights High

Steve Werner…………………………… Buhler High

Greg Koenig……………………………… Beloit High

Scott Moshier…………………..……… Meade