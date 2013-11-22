Kansas high school football playoffs (Nov. 30)

All games in bracket order
Class 6A
First Round
Free State 40, SM Northwest 14
Olathe North 14, BV Northwest 3
Olathe East 19, Gardner-Edgerton 7
SM East 36, Leavenworth 14
Derby 56, Wichita North 7
Manhattan 60, Maize 59, 5OT
Wichita Heights 55, Topeka 48
Garden City 40, Wichita Northwest 36
Quarterfinals
Olathe North 22, Lawrence Free State 18
SM East 20, Olathe East 13
Derby 55, Manhattan 20
Garden City 35, Wichita Heights 28
Friday’s Semifinals
SM East 37, Olathe North 27
Derby 55, Garden City 17
Next Saturday’s Final
SM East (11-1) vs. Derby (11-1), 1 p.m. in Topeka
Class 5A
First Round
Mill Valley 38, St. Thomas Aquinas 6
Blue Valley 42, Shawnee Heights 14
BV West 42, Topeka Seaman 6
Bishop Miege 52, Lansing 12
Bishop Carroll 70, Newton 13
Salina South 56, Wichita West 15
Kapaun Mount Carmel 55, Liberal 40
Salina Central 48, Andover 12
Quarterfinals
Blue Valley 38, Mill Valley 0
BV West 38, Miege 24
Salina South 21, Carroll 19
Kapaun 44, Salina Central 42
Friday’s Semifinals
Blue Valley 38, BV West 33
Salina South 34, Kapaun 24
Next Saturday’s Final
Blue Valley (9-3) vs. Salina South (10-2), 1 p.m. in Emporia
Class 4A
First Round
KC Piper 28, Jefferson West 24
Spring Hill 33, Ottawa 15
Paola 24, Fort Scott 7
Independence 33, Columbus 14
Tonganoxie 52, KC Ward 6
Baldwin 19, St. James Academy 0
Chanute 28, Louisburg 14
Coffeyville 47, Frontenac 12
Holton 45, Hesston 0
Mulvane 47, Wichita Collegiate 45
Andale 60, Larned 0
McPherson 47, Clay Center 7
Topeka Hayden 48, Maize South 45, OT
Winfield 14, Rose Hill 12
Buhler 14, Ulysses 7
Abilene 27, Goodland 26
Second Round
KC Piper 20, Spring Hill 14
Paola 42, Independence 13
Baldwin 28, Tonganoxie 10
Coffeyville 42, Chanute 21
Holton 35, Mulvane 14
Andale 36, McPherson 7
Topeka Hayden 35, Winfield 27
Buhler 56, Abilene 22
Quarterfinals
Paola 27, KC Piper 21
Coffeyville 35, Baldwin 27
Holton 24, Andale 14
Buhler 27, Topeka Hayden 18
Friday’s Semifinals
Coffeyville 36, Paola 15
Buhler 28, Holton 14
Next Saturday’s Final
Coffeyville (12-1) vs. Buhler (12-1), 1 p.m. in Salina
Class 3A
First Round
Hiawatha 25, Riley County 8
Silver Lake 35, St. Marys 0
Wellsville 32, Eureka 12
Pittsburg Colgan 30, Caney Valley 22
Nemaha Valley 6, Sabetha 0
Rossville 49, Pleasant Ridge 0
Humboldt 13, Central Heights 6
Cherryvale 32, Galena 18
Conway Springs 54, Wichita Independent 12
Kingman 12, Halstead 0
Phillipsburg 27, Sacred Heart 20
Scott City 43, Lakin 0
Sedgwick 36, Douglass 14
Marion 10, Hutchinson Trinity 0
Beloit 50, SE-Saline 7
Holcomb 21, Hoisington 6
Second Round
Silver Lake 41, Hiawatha 7
Pittsburg Colgan 17, Wellsville 8
Rossville 25, Nemaha Valley 15
Cherryvale 31, Humboldt 0
Conway Springs 34, Kingman 23
Scott City 24, Phillipsburg 21
Sedgwick 35, Marion 0
Beloit 57, Holcomb 30
Quarterfinals
Silver Lake 41, Pittsburg Colgan 7
Rossville 48, Cherryvale 0
Scott City 20, Conway Springs 7
Beloit 66, Sedgwick 41
Friday’s Semifinals
Silver Lake 27, Rossville 13
Beloit 36, Scott City 13
Next Saturday’s Final
Silver Lake (12-1) vs. Beloit (13-0), 1 p.m. in Hutchinson
Class 2-1A
First Round
Centralia 56, Oskaloosa 8
Olpe 21, Wabaunsee 13
Troy 26, McLouth 14
Lyndon 49, Northern Heights 44
LaCrosse 41, Plainville 14
Oakley 42, Elkhart 7
Smith Center 47, Sterling 0
Meade 49, Oberlin 14
Quarterfinals
Centralia 36, Olpe 0
Lyndon 37, Troy 8
LaCrosse 12, Oakley 7
Meade 28, Smith Center 0
Friday’s Semifinals
Centralia 69, Lyndon 21
La Crosse 38, Meade 24
Next Saturday’s Final
Centralia (12-0) vs. La Crosse (12-0), 1 p.m. in Hays
8-Man I
First Round
Yates Center 38, West Elk 36
Clifton-Clyde 42, Peabody-Burns 26
Marais des Cygnes 48, South Haven 18
Osborne 40, Madison-Hamilton 34
Central Plains 36, South Central 14
Hodgeman County 34, Rawlins County 32
Kiowa County 50, Solomon 14
Hoxie 44, Spearville 36
Quarterfinals
Clifton-Clyde 42, Yates Center 28
Osborne 68, Marais des Cygnes 52
Hodgeman County 44, Central Plains 36
Hoxie 38, Kiowa County 8
Semifinals
Osborne 42, Clifton-Clyde 34
Hodgeman County 58, Hoxie 26
Saturday’s Final
Osborne 56, Hodgeman County 8
8-Man II
First Round
Baileyville 50, Southern Cloud 0
Waverly 24, Stafford 20
Hanover 52, Hope 0
South Barber 60, Chetopa 34
Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 48, Weskan 0
Victoria 50, Ingalls 0
Wallace County 53, Thunder Ridge 6
Dighton 54, Fowler 6
Quarterfinals
Baileyville 50, Waverly 0
Hanover 60, South Barber 6
Beloit-St. John’s-Tipton 22, Victoria 16
Wallace County 51, Dighton 6
Semifinals
Baileyville 60, Hanover 14
Wallace County 31, Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 6
Saturday’s Final
Baileyville 42, Wallace County 19
