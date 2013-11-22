Buhler's Matt Clark (50) celebrates their 28-14 playoff win over Holton on Friday, Nov. 22, 2013, in Buhler. (Lindsey Bauman/The Hutchinson News)
Varsity Football

November 22, 2013 9:52 PM

Kansas high school football playoffs (Nov. 30)

All games in bracket order

Class 6A

First Round

Free State 40, SM Northwest 14

Olathe North 14, BV Northwest 3

Olathe East 19, Gardner-Edgerton 7

SM East 36, Leavenworth 14

Derby 56, Wichita North 7

Manhattan 60, Maize 59, 5OT

Wichita Heights 55, Topeka 48

Garden City 40, Wichita Northwest 36

Quarterfinals

Olathe North 22, Lawrence Free State 18

SM East 20, Olathe East 13

Derby 55, Manhattan 20

Garden City 35, Wichita Heights 28

Friday’s Semifinals

SM East 37, Olathe North 27

Derby 55, Garden City 17

Next Saturday’s Final

SM East (11-1) vs. Derby (11-1), 1 p.m. in Topeka

Class 5A

First Round

Mill Valley 38, St. Thomas Aquinas 6

Blue Valley 42, Shawnee Heights 14

BV West 42, Topeka Seaman 6

Bishop Miege 52, Lansing 12

Bishop Carroll 70, Newton 13

Salina South 56, Wichita West 15

Kapaun Mount Carmel 55, Liberal 40

Salina Central 48, Andover 12

Quarterfinals

Blue Valley 38, Mill Valley 0

BV West 38, Miege 24

Salina South 21, Carroll 19

Kapaun 44, Salina Central 42

Friday’s Semifinals

Blue Valley 38, BV West 33

Salina South 34, Kapaun 24

Next Saturday’s Final

Blue Valley (9-3) vs. Salina South (10-2), 1 p.m. in Emporia

Class 4A

First Round

KC Piper 28, Jefferson West 24

Spring Hill 33, Ottawa 15

Paola 24, Fort Scott 7

Independence 33, Columbus 14

Tonganoxie 52, KC Ward 6

Baldwin 19, St. James Academy 0

Chanute 28, Louisburg 14

Coffeyville 47, Frontenac 12

Holton 45, Hesston 0

Mulvane 47, Wichita Collegiate 45

Andale 60, Larned 0

McPherson 47, Clay Center 7

Topeka Hayden 48, Maize South 45, OT

Winfield 14, Rose Hill 12

Buhler 14, Ulysses 7

Abilene 27, Goodland 26

Second Round

KC Piper 20, Spring Hill 14

Paola 42, Independence 13

Baldwin 28, Tonganoxie 10

Coffeyville 42, Chanute 21

Holton 35, Mulvane 14

Andale 36, McPherson 7

Topeka Hayden 35, Winfield 27

Buhler 56, Abilene 22

Quarterfinals

Paola 27, KC Piper 21

Coffeyville 35, Baldwin 27

Holton 24, Andale 14

Buhler 27, Topeka Hayden 18

Friday’s Semifinals

Coffeyville 36, Paola 15

Buhler 28, Holton 14

Next Saturday’s Final

Coffeyville (12-1) vs. Buhler (12-1), 1 p.m. in Salina

Class 3A

First Round

Hiawatha 25, Riley County 8

Silver Lake 35, St. Marys 0

Wellsville 32, Eureka 12

Pittsburg Colgan 30, Caney Valley 22

Nemaha Valley 6, Sabetha 0

Rossville 49, Pleasant Ridge 0

Humboldt 13, Central Heights 6

Cherryvale 32, Galena 18

Conway Springs 54, Wichita Independent 12

Kingman 12, Halstead 0

Phillipsburg 27, Sacred Heart 20

Scott City 43, Lakin 0

Sedgwick 36, Douglass 14

Marion 10, Hutchinson Trinity 0

Beloit 50, SE-Saline 7

Holcomb 21, Hoisington 6

Second Round

Silver Lake 41, Hiawatha 7

Pittsburg Colgan 17, Wellsville 8

Rossville 25, Nemaha Valley 15

Cherryvale 31, Humboldt 0

Conway Springs 34, Kingman 23

Scott City 24, Phillipsburg 21

Sedgwick 35, Marion 0

Beloit 57, Holcomb 30

Quarterfinals

Silver Lake 41, Pittsburg Colgan 7

Rossville 48, Cherryvale 0

Scott City 20, Conway Springs 7

Beloit 66, Sedgwick 41

Friday’s Semifinals

Silver Lake 27, Rossville 13

Beloit 36, Scott City 13

Next Saturday’s Final

Silver Lake (12-1) vs. Beloit (13-0), 1 p.m. in Hutchinson

Class 2-1A

First Round

Centralia 56, Oskaloosa 8

Olpe 21, Wabaunsee 13

Troy 26, McLouth 14

Lyndon 49, Northern Heights 44

LaCrosse 41, Plainville 14

Oakley 42, Elkhart 7

Smith Center 47, Sterling 0

Meade 49, Oberlin 14

Quarterfinals

Centralia 36, Olpe 0

Lyndon 37, Troy 8

LaCrosse 12, Oakley 7

Meade 28, Smith Center 0

Friday’s Semifinals

Centralia 69, Lyndon 21

La Crosse 38, Meade 24

Next Saturday’s Final

Centralia (12-0) vs. La Crosse (12-0), 1 p.m. in Hays

8-Man I

First Round

Yates Center 38, West Elk 36

Clifton-Clyde 42, Peabody-Burns 26

Marais des Cygnes 48, South Haven 18

Osborne 40, Madison-Hamilton 34

Central Plains 36, South Central 14

Hodgeman County 34, Rawlins County 32

Kiowa County 50, Solomon 14

Hoxie 44, Spearville 36

Quarterfinals

Clifton-Clyde 42, Yates Center 28

Osborne 68, Marais des Cygnes 52

Hodgeman County 44, Central Plains 36

Hoxie 38, Kiowa County 8

Semifinals

Osborne 42, Clifton-Clyde 34

Hodgeman County 58, Hoxie 26

Saturday’s Final

Osborne 56, Hodgeman County 8

8-Man II

First Round

Baileyville 50, Southern Cloud 0

Waverly 24, Stafford 20

Hanover 52, Hope 0

South Barber 60, Chetopa 34

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 48, Weskan 0

Victoria 50, Ingalls 0

Wallace County 53, Thunder Ridge 6

Dighton 54, Fowler 6

Quarterfinals

Baileyville 50, Waverly 0

Hanover 60, South Barber 6

Beloit-St. John’s-Tipton 22, Victoria 16

Wallace County 51, Dighton 6

Semifinals

Baileyville 60, Hanover 14

Wallace County 31, Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 6

Saturday’s Final

Baileyville 42, Wallace County 19

