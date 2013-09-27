2014, 2015 Football classifications

Class 6A (1,015-1,731 students)
Blue Valley 1,108, BV North 1,110, BV Northwest 1,156, Campus 1,165, Derby 1,502, Dodge City 1,437, Free State 1,200, Garden City 1,617, Gardner-Edgerton 1,088, Hutchinson 1,143, Junction City 1,401, KC Harmon 1,063, KC Wyandotte 1,210, Lawrence 1,093, Manhattan 1,234, Olathe East 1,520, Olathe North 1,556, Olathe Northwest 1,477, Olathe South 1,581, SM East 1,192, SM North 1,172, SM Northwest 1,327, SM South 1,015, SM West 1,356, Topeka 1,399, Topeka Washburn Rural 1,387, Wichita East 1,731, Wichita North 1,597, Wichita Northwest 1,106, Wichita South 1,273, Wichita Southeast 1,200, Wichita West 1,089
Class 5A (554-1,013)
Andover 605, Arkansas City 604, Bishop Carroll 893, Bonner Springs 554, BV Southwest 814, Eisenhower 643, Emporia 841, Goddard 616, Great Bend 724, Highland Park 607, Kapaun Mount Carmel 670, KC Schlagle 657, KC Turner 879, KC Washington 792, Lansing 682, Leavenworth 1,003, Liberal 964, Maize 1,007, Maize South 570, Mill Valley 997, Newton 776, BV West 1,013, Pittsburg 613, Salina Central 776, Salina South 809, St. Thomas Aquinas 686, St. James Academy 599, Shawnee Heights 883, Topeka West 724, Topeka Seaman 910, Valley Center 654, Wichita Heights 956
Class 4A-Division I (330-550)
Abilene 382, Andover Central 549, Atchison 330, Augusta 477, Baldwin 346, Basehor-Linwood 507, Buhler 467, Chanute 405, Circle 397, Coffeyville 338, De Soto 523, El Dorado 414, Eudora 341, Fort Scott 414, Hays 548, Independence 441, KC Piper 433, KC Sumner 529, Labette County 365, Louisburg 392, McPherson 527, Miege 550, Mulvane 413, Ottawa 513, Paola 441, Rose Hill 445, Spring Hill 511, Tonganoxie 445, Topeka Hayden 356, Ulysses 367, Wellington 362, Winfield 513
Class 4A-Division II (195-325)
Andale 325, Anderson County 251, Baxter Springs 226, Burlington 197, Chapman 247, Clay Center 252, Clearwater 266, Colby 229, Columbus 237, Concordia 202, Frontenac 208, Girard 238, Goodland 210, Haven 195, Holcomb 196, Holton 254, Hugoton 210, Iola 260, Jefferson West 217, KC Ward 282, Larned-Pawnee Heights 229, Nickerson 249, Osawatomie 266, Parsons 301, Perry-Lecompton 214, Prairie View 233, Pratt 243, Royal Valley 219, Santa Fe Trail 239, Smoky Valley 214, Wamego 323, Wichita Trinity Academy 237
Class 3A (117-193)
Atchison County 170, Belle Plaine 136, Beloit 176, Bluestem 130, Caney Valley 168, Central Heights 169, Centralia-Wetmore 117, Chaparral 178, Cheney 180, Cherryvale 175, Cimarron 119, Conway Springs 164, Council Grove 161, Douglass 168, Ellsworth 121, Erie 127, Eureka 134, Fredonia 162, Galena 185, Garden Plain 141, Halstead 189, Hesston 190, Hiawatha 185, Hillsboro 117, Hoisington 152, Horton 127, Humboldt 141, Hutchinson Trinity 146, Jayhawk-Linn 124, Kingman 174, Lakin 143, Lyons 147, Marysville 180, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 133, McLouth 118, Minneapolis 142, NE-Arma 129, Nemaha Valley 152, Neodesha 177, Norton 162, Osage City 144, Oskaloosa 139, Pittsburg Colgan 117, Pleasant Ridge 176, Riley County 171, Riverside 150, Riverton 180, Rock Creek 193, Rossville 140, Russell 185, Sabetha 187, Scott City 192, SE-Cherokee 173, SE-Saline 179, Silver Lake 172, Southwestern Heights 153, St. Marys 128, Sterling 120, Thomas More Prep 183, Washington County 124, Wellsville 168, West Franklin 143, Wichita Collegiate 189, Wichita Independent 166
Class 2-1A (60-117)
Bennington 97, Chase County 95, Doniphan West 73, Elkhart 104, Ell-Saline 115, Ellis 104, Herington 87, Inman 91, Jackson Heights 94, Jefferson North 99, KC Maranatha 101, La Crosse 60, Leavenworth Immaculata 76, Leoti 92, Lyndon 94, Marion 116, Meade 104, Medicine Lodge 96, Mission Valley 108, Moundridge 102, Northern Heights 103, Oakley 102, Olpe 83, Onaga 88, Oswego 100, Phillipsburg 107, Plainville 82, Remington 106, Republic County 105, Salina Sacred Heart 113, Sedgwick 113, Smith Center 85, Stanton County 98, Sublette 108, Syracuse 114, Troy 84, Valley Falls 101, Valley Heights 78, Wabaunsee 117, Yates Center 102
8-Man I (63-98)
Burlingame 82, Canton-Galva 83, Cedar Vale-Dexter 68, Central-Burden 65, Central Plains 80, Clifton-Clyde 68, Dighton-Healy 64, Ellinwood 97, Flinthills 72, Goessel 68, Hanover 64, Hill City 76, Hodgeman County 76, Kinsley 84, Kiowa County 84, Lakeside 64, Lebo 70, Lincoln 72, Little River 89, Logan-Palco 69, Macksville 68, Madison-Hamilton 85, Marais Des Cygnes 71, Marmaton Valley 63, Ness City 82, Oberlin 84, Osborne 67, Oxford 76, Peabody-Burns 87, Pleasanton 78, Pratt-Skyline 84, Quinter 65, Rawlins County 72, Rock Hills 64, Sedan 86, Solomon 84, South Central 82, South Gray 80, Spearville 78, St. Francis 67, St. John 83, St. Paul 67, Stockton 71, Udall 79, Uniontown 98, Wakeeney 80, Wakefield 81, Waverly 72, West Elk 78, White City-Hope 68
8-Man II (31-63)
Altoona Midway 45, Ashland 51, Attica-Argonia 63, Axtell 50, Beloit-St. John’s-Tipton 56, Bucklin 49, Burrton 55, BV-Randolph 41, Caldwell 48, Centre 63, Chase 39, Chetopa 50, Cheylin 31, Crest 44, Cunningham 32, Deerfield 53, Elk Valley 38, Fowler 34, Frankfort 53, Golden Plains 36, Greeley County 42, Hartford 61, Hoxie 53, Ingalls 52, Fairfield 55, Linn 46, Minneola 59, Moscow 47, Natoma 40, Northern Valley 45, Norwich 49, Otis-Bison 52, Pretty Prairie 61, Rolla 44, Pike Valley 50, Satanta 60, South Barber 49, South Haven 54, Southern Cloud 47, Southern Coffey 57, Stafford 52, Sylvan-Lucas 41, Tescott 38, Thunder Ridge 61, Triplains 44, Victoria 57, Wallace County 51, Wheatland-Grinnell 40, Wilson 45
