Obituaries
Sports
Business
Classifieds
Alert
99°
Full Menu
Alert
99°
Home
E-Eagle
Customer Service
Customer Service
Archives
Buy Photos and Pages
Contact Us
Eagle+ Sign In
Mobile & Apps
Newsletters
Newspaper in Education
Subscribe
Subscriber Services
About Us
News
News
Crime & Courts
Local
Databases
Education
Lottery
Nation & World
Politics
Special Projects
Weather
Weird News
Blogs & Columnists
Finger on the Weather
Prairie Politics
Sports
Sports
Wichita State
Chiefs
High Schools
K-State
Kansas
Outdoors
Royals
State Colleges
Wingnuts
NBC baseball
Blogs & Columnists
Bob Lutz
Jayhawk Dispatch
K-Stated
Lutz Blog
Michael Pearce
Shockwaves
Politics
Politics
Elections
Business
Business
Agribusiness
Aviation
Banking
Health Care
Small Business
Forward Wichita
Blogs & Columnists
Air Capital Insider
Business Casual
Business Perspectives
Carrie Rengers
Living
Living
Celebrations
Family
Fashion
Food & Drink
Health & Fitness
Home & Garden
Pets
Religion
Travel
Blogs & Columnists
Suzanne Tobias
Entertainment
Entertainment
The Arts
Books
Celebrities
Comics
Games & Puzzles
Horoscopes
Restaurants
Events
Movies
Music
TV
Blogs & Columnists
Dining with Denise
Movie Maniac
Keeper of the Plans
Opinion
Opinion
Editorials
Editorial Cartoons
Letters
Opinion Columns
Submit a Letter
Blogs & Columnists
Richard Crowson
Now Consider This
Opinion Line
Obituaries
VIP Wichita
Classifieds
Classifieds
Auctions/Estate Sales
Garage Sales
Jobs
Legal Notices
Merchandise
Pets
Service Directory
Place An Ad
Place An Ad
Merchandise
Jobs
Cars
Homes
Apartments
Other Categories
Classified Support Center
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Shopping
Varsity Football
September 13, 2013 11:48 PM
Read how Week 2 football unfolded live on Twitter
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
<a href="http://www.coveritlive.com/mobile.php/option=com_mobile/task=viewaltcast/altcast_code=21d3bcccc0">VarsityKansas Week 2 football scores</a>
Related stories from The Wichita Eagle
Week 2 Roundup: Mulvane’s Mason scores 6 TDs in win
Joanna Chadwick's Two-Minute Drill recap (9-13-13)
Friday’s top performers (Sept. 13)
How ranked teams fared Friday (Sept. 13)
Late-game heroics lift Buhler over Collegiate
Never miss a local story.
Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..
SUBSCRIBE NOW
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Comments
Videos
16 minutes ago
Pinball all the rage at Wichita bar
2:03
16 minutes ago
Pinball all the rage at Wichita bar
0:59
3 hours ago
Wichita police cracking down on crime around Broadway corridor
0:17
4 hours ago
JD Martinez reacts to being traded from Detroit Tigers to Arizona Diamondbacks
View More Video
Varsity Football
Troy beats Plainville for Class 2-1A football championship
VarsityKansas Championship Gameday: Get high school football updates, scores via Twitter
VarsityKansas Playoff Gamenight: Read a recap of how football semifinals unfolded on Twitter
VarsityKansas Playoff Gamenight: Read a recap of how Week 2 of postseason unfolded on Twitter
VarsityKansas Playoff Gamenight: Read a recap of how Week 1 of postseason unfolded on Twitter
Varsity Football
Subscriptions
Start a Subscription
Customer Service
eEdition
Vacation Hold
Pay Your Bill
Site Information
About Us
Contact Us
Newsletters
News in Education
Social, Mobile & More
Text News Alerts
Mobile & Apps
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Newsletters
Advertising
Information
Digital Advertising
Rates
Place a Classified
Local Deals
Shopping
More
Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Comments