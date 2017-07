Denzel Goolsby scored four touchdowns and Jalen Hernandez had three as top-ranked Bishop Carroll completed an unbeaten regular season with a 49-12 victory over Liberal at Carroll.

The victory gave the Eagles the Class 5A-District 8 title, and they will play host to Hays (7-2) next Friday in a first-round game.

Hernandez carried 19 times for 164 yards and touchdowns of 6, 14 and 26 yards. Goolsby rushed 11 times for 120 yards and scores of 37, 3, 4 and 26 yards.

