Roundup: Arkansas City rallies into 5A playoffs

Arkansas City rallied from a 14-3 halftime deficit to visiting West with all 27 second-half points Thursday night, winning 30-14 and putting on a late touchdown that insured a playoff berth in Class 5A.

Quarterback Riley Dowler scored the first three touchdowns of the second half on runs of less than 10 yards. Tyler Tracy’s 28-yard run was good for some insurance points.

Ark City is 2-1 in District 6 and has clinched a playoff berth. Andover Central (1-1) plays Kapaun Mount Carmel (2-0) on Friday in the district’s final game. Kapaun wins the district with a victory or a loss of less than 11 points.

Andover Central’s only hope is to beat host Kapaun by more than 11 points. That would give Ark City the district crown and make Andover finish ahead of Kapaun in tie-breaking points for second place.

Other AV-CTL

City League

Central Plains League

Hillsboro 7 7 21 0 — 35 Halstead 0 8 0 0 — 8

West 7 7 0 0 — 14 Arkansas City 0 3 6 21 — 30

Hutch Trinity 0 3 0 7 — 10 Haven 10 12 0 13 — 35

Winfield 0 7 7 7 — 21 Wellington 0 7 0 0 — 7

Nickerson 6 6 0 8 — 20 Buhler 7 14 20 7 — 48

Augusta 0 0 7 0 — 7 Collegiate 28 28 7 6 — 69

El Dorado 0 7 7 20 — 34 Hesston 13 13 14 7 — 47

Andale 14 16 0 12 — 42 Cheney 0 0 0 6 — 6

Madison 8 40 6 x — 54 Centre 0 8 0 x — 8

M—Thompson 4 run (Derryberry run)

C—Deines 2 run (Thompson from Methvin)

M—Derryberry 50 run (Thompson run)

M—Derryberry 16 run (Derryberry run)

M—Derryberry 20 run (Derryberry run)

M—Derryberry 4 run (Derryberry run)

M—Blubaugh (Derryberry run)

M—Derryberry 10 run (no PAT)

Caldwell 34 18 x x — 52 Norwich 0 0 x x — 0

C—Arnett 5 run (Kendrick run)

C—Kendrick 12 run (pass failed)

C—Webster 19 pass from Ward (pass failed)

C—Ward 18 run (Moran kick)

C—Ward 49 run (Moran kick)

C—Webster 2 pass from Ward (run failed)

C—Ward 25 run (run failed)

C—Schmidt 2 run (run failed)

Sedgwick 22 14 15 0 — 51 Remington 8 0 0 6 — 14

S—Anderson 5 pass from Thompson (Brandt run)

S—Brandt 43 run (pass failed)

R—Hill 5 pass from Regier (Igo run)

S—Thompson 60 run (Brandt run)

S—Standefer 5 pass from Thompson (Brandt run)

S—Tobisch 42 pass from Thompson (kick failed)

S—Brandt 57 run (Standefer from Thompson)

S—Anderson 20 pass from Thompson (Standefer kick)

R— Regier 50 run (run failed)

Eureka 16 8 0 16 — 40 Fredonia 0 0 8 8 — 16

E—Pitko 1 run (Moots from Pitko)

E—Ray 4 run (Pitko run)

E—safety

E— Lyon 35 pass from Pitko (pass failed)

F—Plummer 3 run (Killgery from Ostrosky)

E—Moots 13 pass from Pitko (Ray run)

E—Ray 8 run (Moots from Pitko)

F—Humphrey 2 run (Kingray from Ostrasky)

Stafford 50, Attica 0

Stafford 16 34 — 50 Attica 0 0 — 0

S—Paulsen 48 run (Johnson run

S—Johnson 48 run (Ceniti run)

S—Paulsen 6 run (run failed)

S—Foos 3 blocked bunt return (pass failed)

S—Johnson 45 run (Paulsen run)

S—McClure 1 run (Paulsen run)

S—Paulsen 30 pass from McClure (run failed)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Stafford, Johnson 8-111, Paulsen 8-77, Ceniti 2-4, Hildebrand 1-1, McClure 1-1, Herrera 1-(-2). Attica, McDaniel 1-(-3), Newberry 5-(-2), Grigsby 1-(-3), Nemechek 2-(-12).

Passing—Stafford, McClure 1-2-0 30. Attica, Newberry 5-13-3 22, McDaniel 3-4-0 19, Nemechek 1-1-0 (-5).

Receiving—Stafford, Paulsen 1-30. Attica, Deviney 2-14, Grigsby 4-13, Newberry 1-10, McDaniel 1-5, Pinkston 1-(-6).