Roundup: Franklin leads Collegiate to district title

Isaiah Franklin rushed for 210 yards and three touchdowns Friday night as Collegiate wrapped up Class 4A-District 11 with a 41-20 victory over Rose Hill.

Collegiate is 2-0 in the district and faces Augusta (0-2) on Thursday. Rose Hill and Trinity Academy are 1-1, and the winner of Thursday’s matchup qualifies.

Franklin scored from 65 yards in the first quarter, then gave the Spartans the lead for good with a 60-yard run in the second quarter.

Rose Hill’s Jonny Pearson rushed 25 times for 162 yards and a touchdown.

McPherson 47, Abilene 14

Abilene 7 7 0 0 — 14 McPherson 7 19 21 0 — 47

Arkansas City 0 6 6 0 — 12 Kapaun 14 10 0 7 — 31

West 3 7 0 6 — 16 A. Central 6 13 13 7 — 39

Newton 0 16 0 7 — 23 Valley Center 6 0 6 0 — 12

SE-Saline 0 0 0 0 — 0 Lyons 0 0 7 6 — 13

Ulysses 7 29 0 0 — 36 Pratt 0 0 0 14 — 14

Marion 7 14 0 0 — 21 Hillsboro 7 13 6 14 — 40

Haven 0 14 6 14 — 34 Kingman 0 7 6 14 — 27

Winfield 0 6 7 0 — 13 Clearwater 13 7 0 7 — 27

Trinity 42, Augusta 21

Trinity 0 7 21 14 — 42 Augusta 14 7 0 0 — 21

Garden City 7 0 7 0 — 14 Hutchinson 14 21 14 7 — 56

Rose Hill 7 10 3 0 — 20 Collegiate 7 14 6 14 — 41

Wellington 0 0 7 0 — 7 Mulvane 0 19 7 7 — 33

Great Bend 0 6 0 7 — 13 Salina Central 7 0 6 7 — 20

Bluestem 0 7 0 0 — 7 Sedgwick 26 13 12 0 — 51

Pratt Skyline 8 6 6 — 20 Macksville 14 28 24 — 66

P — Patterson 14 pass from Baird (Baird run)

M — Tranbarger 47 run (Burnett from Tranbarger)

M — Al. Ibarra 41 pass from Tranbarger (run failed)

M — Tranbarger 1 run (run failed)

M — Tranbarger 32 run (pass failed)

M — Burnett 60 pass from Tranbarger (Tranbarger run)

P — Baird 43 run (run failed)

M — Tranbarger 5 run (Tranbarger run)

M — Tranbarger 4 run (Tranbarger run)

M — Tranbarger 45 int. ret. (Al. Ibarra run)

P — Baird 75 KO ret. (run failed)

M — Ibarra 6 run (Ibarra run)

Argonia 0 0 0 — 0 Caldwell 22 13 14 — 49

C — Ward 15 run (Kendrick run)

C — Ward 30 run (PAT failed)

C — Webster 59 pass from Ward (Ward run)

C — Arnett 1 run (Moran kick)

C — Ward 46 run (PAT failed)

C — Ward 15 run (Halling run)

C — Bruey 1 run (PAT failed)

Sedan 0 0 0 — 0 South Haven 20 14 12 — 46

H — Ray 5 run (Showman run)

H — Showman 13 run (run failed)

H — Showman 23 run (pass failed)

H — Ray 6 run (pass failed)

H — Ray 32 run (Hawkins from Showman)

H — Showman 6 run (run failed)

H — Ray 8 run (none attempted)

Fairfield 8 8 14 6 — 36 St. John 8 30 0 16 — 54

F—Pankratz 32 pass from Ewy (Basye pass from Ewy)

S—Nusser 2 run (Nusser run)

S—Nusser 3 run (Ramirez pass from Nusser)

S—Brown 4 run (Wade pass from Nusser)

S—Wade 36 pass from Nusser (Ramirez pass from Nusser)

S—Reyes 15 pass from Nusser (run failed)

F—Schoenecker 15 run (run failed)

F—Pankratz 30 pass from Ewy (Ewy run)

F—Ewy 4 run (run failed)

F—Schoenecker 5 run (Schoenecker run)

S—Brown 1 run (Brown run)

S—Reyes 7 run (Wade pass from Nusser)

Norwich 12 0 0 0 — 12 South Barber 48 16 0 0 — 64

N—Coleman 15 pass from Norris (run failed)

S—Yandel 16 run (run failed)

N—Doll 25 pass from Norris (pass failed)

S—Yandel 3 run (Allison run)

S—Yandel 47 run (pass failed)

S—Allison 26 run (Allison run)

S—Yandel 50 run (pass failed)

S—Allison 53 punt return (Allison pass from Yandel)

S—Yandel 13 run (pass failed)

S—Yandel 8 run (Yandel run)

S—Reeves 1 run (Allison run)

Lincoln 0 12 6 0 — 18 Pretty Prairie 20 22 26 0 — 68

P—Mains 28 run (run failed)

P—Broce 48 pass from Mains (run failed)

P—Schnittker 8 run (Haflich run)

L—Jacksxon 2 run (pass failed)

P—Broce 58 pass from Mains (Schnittker run)

P—Schnittker 18 run (Broce from Mains)

L—Streit 6 pass from D. Walter (pass failed)

P—Welker 42 pass from Mains (run failed)

P—Broce 42 pass from Mains (pass failed)

P—Schnittker 23 run (Mains run)

L— Jackson 55 pass from D. Walter (pass failed)

P—Mains 35 run (pass failed)

P—Goetz 3 run (not attempt)