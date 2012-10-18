Friday’s area football schedule (Oct. 19)

All games 7 p.m.; Joanna Chadwick’s picks in CAPS
CITY LEAGUE
CARROLL at Goddard
ARKANSAS CITY vs. Kapaun (at Cessna Stadium)
Campus at SOUTH
East at DERBY
North at NORTHWEST
Southeast at HEIGHTS
WEST at Andover Central
AV-CTL
Abilene at McPHERSON
ANDALE at Nickerson
Andover at EMPORIA
ARKANSAS CITY vs. Kapaun (at Cessna Stadium)
CARROLL at Goddard
Campus at SOUTH
Cheney at BUHLER
Dodge City at MAIZE
East at DERBY
Eisenhower at LIBERAL
El Dorado at CIRCLE
Garden City at HUTCHINSON
GREAT BEND at Salina Central
Hesston at MAIZE SOUTH
NEWTON at Valley Center
Rose Hill at COLLEGIATE
SALINA SOUTH at Hays
TRINITY ACADEMY at Augusta
Wellington at MULVANE
WEST at Andover Central
WINFIELD at Clearwater
CENTRAL PLAINS LEAGUE
Bluestem at SEDGWICK
Cheney at BUHLER
CONWAY SPRINGS at Chaparral
DOUGLASS at Belle Plaine
Hutchinson Trinity at GARDEN PLAIN
INDEPENDENT at Remington
SUBLETTE at Medicine Lodge
TRINITY ACADEMY at Augusta
CENTRAL KANSAS LEAGUE
ANDALE at Nickerson
Haven at KINGMAN
Hesston at MAIZE SOUTH
Marion at HILLSBORO
Moundridge at HALSTEAD
SE-SALINE at Lyons
SMOKY VALLEY at Chapman
Sterling at INMAN
ULYSSES at Pratt
OTHER AREA GAMES
Attica at Kiowa County
Burlington at Eureka
Burrton at Southern Cloud
Caldwell at Argonia
Cedar Vale-Dexter at Oxford
Central-Burden at Udall
Centre at Flinthills
Cunningham at Stafford
Fairfield at St. John
Goessel at White City
Lincoln at Pretty Prairie
Little River at Canton-Galva
Norwich at South Barber
Peabody-Burns at Madison
Pratt Skyline at Macksville
Sedan at South Haven
Sunrise Christian at Lenexa Christ Prep
Last week: 26-8 (76.5 percent)
Overall: 154-55 (73.7 percent)
Comments