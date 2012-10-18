Varsity Football

Friday’s area football schedule (Oct. 19)

October 18, 2012 12:09 PM

All games 7 p.m.; Joanna Chadwick’s picks in CAPS

CITY LEAGUE

CARROLL at Goddard

ARKANSAS CITY vs. Kapaun (at Cessna Stadium)

Campus at SOUTH

East at DERBY

North at NORTHWEST

Southeast at HEIGHTS

WEST at Andover Central

AV-CTL

Abilene at McPHERSON

ANDALE at Nickerson

Andover at EMPORIA

AV-CTL





Dodge City at MAIZE

Eisenhower at LIBERAL

El Dorado at CIRCLE

Garden City at HUTCHINSON

GREAT BEND at Salina Central

NEWTON at Valley Center

Rose Hill at COLLEGIATE

SALINA SOUTH at Hays

Wellington at MULVANE

WINFIELD at Clearwater

CENTRAL PLAINS LEAGUE

Bluestem at SEDGWICK

CONWAY SPRINGS at Chaparral

DOUGLASS at Belle Plaine

WINFIELD at Clearwater

CENTRAL PLAINS LEAGUE

Bluestem at SEDGWICK

Cheney at BUHLER

CONWAY SPRINGS at Chaparral

DOUGLASS at Belle Plaine

Hutchinson Trinity at GARDEN PLAIN

INDEPENDENT at Remington

SUBLETTE at Medicine Lodge

INDEPENDENT at Remington

CENTRAL KANSAS LEAGUE

SUBLETTE at Medicine Lodge

Haven at KINGMAN

CENTRAL KANSAS LEAGUE

Marion at HILLSBORO

Moundridge at HALSTEAD

SE-SALINE at Lyons

SMOKY VALLEY at Chapman

Sterling at INMAN

Haven at KINGMAN

OTHER AREA GAMES

Attica at Kiowa County

Burlington at Eureka

Burrton at Southern Cloud

Caldwell at Argonia

Cedar Vale-Dexter at Oxford

Central-Burden at Udall

Centre at Flinthills

Cunningham at Stafford

Fairfield at St. John

Goessel at White City

Lincoln at Pretty Prairie

Little River at Canton-Galva

Norwich at South Barber

Peabody-Burns at Madison

Pratt Skyline at Macksville

Sedan at South Haven

Sunrise Christian at Lenexa Christ Prep

Last week: 26-8 (76.5 percent)

Overall: 154-55 (73.7 percent)

