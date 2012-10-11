Friday’s high school football schedule (Oct. 12)

Joanna Chadwick’s picks in CAPS
Eisenhower at CARROLL
Kapaun vs. WEST (at Northwest)
Augusta at ROSE HILL
Buhler at ANDALE
Circle at HESSTON
Eisenhower at CARROLL
Maize at GARDEN CITY
Salina Central at SALINA SOUTH
Belle Plaine at CONWAY SPRINGS
Douglass at CHAPARRAL
Remington at BLUESTEM
Medicine Lodge at ELLINWOOD
Circle at HESSTON
Kingman at HUTCHINSON TRINITY
Lyons at ELLSWORTH
Attica at Cunningham
Caldwell at South Haven
Canton-Galva at Pretty Prairie
Chase at Goessel
Community Christian (Okla.) at Sunrise Christian
Eureka at Humboldt
Halstead at Marion
Hartford at Centre
Hillsboro at Moundridge
Hope at Burrton
Hutchinson Central Christian at Rock Hills
Inman at Herington
Flinthills at Peabody-Burns
Kingman at Hutchinson Trinity
Kiowa County at Fairfield
Madison at Burlingame
Oxford at Central-Burden
Remington at Bluestem
Sedgwick at Independent
South Barber at Argonia
Stafford at Norwich
St. John at Pratt Skyline
Udall at Sedan
West Elk at Cedar Vale-Dexter
Comments