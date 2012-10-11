Varsity Football

October 11, 2012 11:46 AM

Friday’s high school football schedule (Oct. 12)

Joanna Chadwick’s picks in CAPS

Eisenhower at CARROLL

Kapaun vs. WEST (at Northwest)

Augusta at ROSE HILL

Buhler at ANDALE

Circle at HESSTON

Maize at GARDEN CITY

Salina Central at SALINA SOUTH

Belle Plaine at CONWAY SPRINGS

Douglass at CHAPARRAL

Remington at BLUESTEM

Medicine Lodge at ELLINWOOD

Kingman at HUTCHINSON TRINITY

Lyons at ELLSWORTH

Attica at Cunningham

Caldwell at South Haven

Canton-Galva at Pretty Prairie

Chase at Goessel

Community Christian (Okla.) at Sunrise Christian

Eureka at Humboldt

Halstead at Marion

Hartford at Centre

Hillsboro at Moundridge

Hope at Burrton

Hutchinson Central Christian at Rock Hills

Inman at Herington

Flinthills at Peabody-Burns

Kiowa County at Fairfield

Madison at Burlingame

Oxford at Central-Burden

Sedgwick at Independent

South Barber at Argonia

Stafford at Norwich

St. John at Pratt Skyline

Udall at Sedan

West Elk at Cedar Vale-Dexter

