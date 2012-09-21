Heights rallies past Kapaun

Three times, all inside their own 10-yard line, Kapaun MountCarmel had stopped Heights from putting any points on the scoreboard

So, Heights went long, and

Myron Singleton kept his balance just long enough to fall into the endzone after hauling in an over-the-shoulder, 42-yard pass from quarterback Forlanda Parker. It was the first of two touchdowns in the final 2:30 that lifted the Falcons to a 14-12 win over the pesky Crusaders on Friday night.

"Basically we had been setting them up all game, running them off the ball," Singleton said. "(Heights coach Rick Wheeler) really stuck with it and we kept fighting and finally it was open.

"It felt great — overcoming adversity and keeping our hearts in it."

Singleton’s touchdown gave Heights (3-1, 2-1) its first lead at 7-6 in a game that was dominated by defense.

Kapaun scored late in the first quarter on a 7-yard run by Michael Rott, but Blake Bombardier’s extra point was wide right, giving the Crusaders a 6-0 lead.

But two red-zone stops and a third-quarter interception by Josh Wondra — at the Kapaun 5-yard line — wouldn’t be enough for Kapaun (1-3, 1-3).

"We’re a better team than we were three weeks ago," Kapaun coach Dan Adelhardt said. "It’s bittersweet because we feel we’re good enough to win this football game."

On the Crusaders’ possession after Singleton scored the Falcons’ go-ahead touchdown, Rashiid Arnold intercepted Kapaun quarterback Coen Rasmussen and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown and a 14-6 lead with 1:23 to go.

The Crusaders weren’t finished, though, as Rasmussen connected with Devin Dempsey for a 44 yard gain, then with 21 seconds to go Rasmussen hit Nick Heiland for a 10-yard touchdown pass.

On the two-point attempt, Heights stopped Rasmussen at the 1-yard line. Kapaun then recovered an onside kick but Rasmussen couldn’t connect on several deep throws.

"I’m really proud of the way we stuck together," Wheeler said. "We’re starting to show some maturity in that regard."

Kapaun 6 0 0 6 — 12 Heights 0 0 0 14 — 14

K—Rott 7 run (kick failed)

H—Singleton 42 pass from Parker (Hoyer kick)

H—Arnold 20 interception return (Hoyer kick)

K—Heiland 10 pass from Rasmussen (run failed)