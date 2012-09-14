Northwest stays at top of City by beating East

When Deron Thompson and the rest of the Northwest backfield is out in the open, their runs can be beautiful creations.

Thompson will set the standard, which then inspires quarterback Chris Hughes for his own masterpiece and Brendan Johnson will have a reminder, although he is a backup, that he has moves, too.

At least that’s how the script went on Friday night in a 44-13 victory over East at home, powered by 425 rushing yards with Thompson, Hughes and Johnson all eclipsing 100 yards.

Northwest improved to 2-1 on the season and remained unbeaten in the City League at 2-0.

“We’re a team that wants to get out and run and when we do that it’s exciting,” said Thompson, who finished with 129 yards and a touchdown. “That happened a lot (on Friday), I wish we could have played all night.”

East proved to be a faux contender after its offense did what it pleased for the first drives of the game, resulting in a 7-0 lead. During that stretch the Blue Aces derived their offense from running the ball and when taken away, they were helpless.

Northwest had a 9-7 halftime lead, then proceeded to drop four touchdowns in the third quarter. Adding to the frustration for East was over 10 penalties, many of which were personal fouls.

“We’re going to address that this week because that’s going to stop,” East coach Brian Byers said. “Our guys have got to learn to play the play and then play the next one. They can’t get too high or too low with every single play.”

Thompson set the tone to begin the third quarter with a 60-yard dash followed by a 5-yard score. On the next drive, Hughes followed by displaying his own track speed with a 75-yard sprint down the middle of the field for a 23-7 lead. The rout was on.

Those open running lanes were cleared by the cogs on the offensive line, led by Isaiah Wattree and Bryce Morgan.

“Our offensive playbook is designed where if we make all of our blocks, then we’re gone,” Northwest coach Steve Martin said. “I challenged our offensive line this week to grade out at 90 percent and I believe they did that tonight. They just took over the game. We have that capability – when we’re healthy.”

Martin added that qualifier on the end because Northwest suffered a rash of injuries. Thompson was hobbled by an ankle injury, Hughes was removed with a leg injury and tailback Karol Williams could miss the rest of the season with a broken collarbone.

“Some of those guys on defense are going to have to come over and now run the ball,” Martin said. “But we’ll be fine. We have some other options. We just got to coach them up.”

For East, it was a reality check. How the team responds will be crucial, says Byers.

“I thing that I’m encouraged by is that we have leadership and we have kids that are upset,” he said. “In years past, they weren’t upset. We’d get beat and it was like nothing happened. But this group, they’re upset right now.”

East 7 0 6 0 — 13 Northwest 0 9 28 7 — 44

E — Gates 17 pass from Sparr (Orozco kick)

NW — Sutton 42 interception return (kick missed)

NW — Stevens 18 FG

NW — Thompson 5 run (Stevens kick)

NW — Hughes 75 run (Stevens kick)

NW — Hughes 15 run (Stevens kick)

E — Normore 69 pass from Sparr (kick blocked)

NW — Johnson 3 run (Lill kick)

NW — Johnson 2 run (Lill kick)