Varsity Football

September 14, 2012 11:27 PM

Friday’s Kansas high school football scores (Sept. 14)

City League

Carroll 42, South 0

Heights 39, Dodge City 24

Kapaun 61, North 0

Northwest 44, East 13

West 24, Southeast 6

Andale 48, Clearwater 14

Andover 38, Eisenhower 8

Andover Central 19, Goddard 12

Augusta 14, Wellington 6

Collegiate 59, Circle 6

Derby 41, Maize 0

KC (Mo.) Center 28, Arkansas City 0

KC (Mo.) Rockhurst 35, Hutchinson 31

Maize South 25, Valley Center 0

McPherson 33, Rose Hill 15

Mulvane 38, Buhler 34

Newton 16, Campus 6

St. Thomas Aquinas 35, Salina Central 14

Salina South 28, Blue Valley 7

Winfield 35, El Dorado 13

Chaparral 54, Bluestem 6

Cheney 28, Trinity Academy 14

Conway Springs 48, Independent 20

Douglass 6, Medicine Lodge 0

Garden Plain 68, Belle Plaine 20

Hesston 42, Haven 9

Hillsboro 28, Nickerson 6

Lyons 13, Sterling 12

Pratt 21, Kingman 6

Smoky Valley 29, Halstead 18

Baileyville 52, Pretty Prairie 8

Caldwell 40, Cunningham 14

Canton-Galva 18, St. John’s Military 6

Central-Burden 34, Sedan 6

Central Christian at Stafford

Ell-Saline 50, Moundridge 6

Fairfield at Kinsley

Flinthills at Oxford

Goessel 50, Southern Cloud 22

Hoisington at Sunrise

Hutch Trinity 21, Inman 6

Marion 20, Bennington 0

Norwich 32, Argonia 28

Peabody-Burns 64, Burlingame 20

Pratt-Skyline at South Central

Salina Sacred Heart 31, Sedgwick 28, OT

SE-Saline 46, Remington 8

South Barber 50, Attica 0

South Haven 62, Cedar Vale-Dexter 14

Tescott at Burrton

Tyro Christian 54, Elk Valley 6

Udall 30, West Elk 0

White City at Little River

Word of Life at Hill City

Altoona-Midway at St. Paul

Atchison County at Doniphan West

Beloit 84, Russell 0

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 32, Stockton 12

BV Northwest 21, Bishop Miege 14

BV Southwest 31, Gardner-Edgerton 24

BV West at BV North

Bonner Springs 24, KC Ward 7

Cair Paravel 48, KC East, Mo. 14

Caney Valley at Burlington

Central Heights 38, Osawatomie 0

Centralia 42, Washington County 0

Centre at Lebo

Chanute 61, Parsons 0

Chapman at Marysville

Chetopa 48, Pleasanton 0

Cheylin 18, Wheatland-Grinnell 6

Cimarron 48, Sublette 8

Clay Center 14, Abilene 13

Coffeyville 40, Iola 20

Commerce, Okla. 49, Oswego 19

Council Grove 43, Chase County 14

Crest 58, Uniontown 24

Eudora 33, DeSoto 20

Ellis 40, Ellinwood 18

Ellsworth 49, Republic County 19

Emporia 50, Highland Park 14

Fairfield at Kinsley

Falls City, Neb. 64, Axtell 20

Fort Scott 41, Pittsburg 20

Fowler 44, Spearville 26

Frankfort at Veritas

Fredonia at Cherryvale

Galena 32, Frontenac 6

Garden City 45, Great Bend 28

Girard 19, Columbus 14

Golden Plains 46, Greeley County 0

Goodland at Burlington, Colo.

Hanover 40, Lincoln 8

Hays 51, Liberal 34

Herington at Osage City

Hiawatha 44, Royal Valley 6

Hodgeman County 38, WaKeeney 16

Holton 42, Sabetha 8

Hope at Chase

Horton at Troy

Hugoton 57, Guymon, Okla. 7

Labette County 26, Independence 0

Neodesha 33, Humboldt 23

Ingalls at Satanta

Jackson Heights 50, Valley Falls 28

KC Piper 61, Tonganoxie 13

KC Schlagle 40, KC Harmon 0

KC Turner 27, Lansing 13

KC Washington 20, Atchison 19

KC Wyandotte 44, KC Sumner 20

LaCrosse 39, Minneapolis 7

Lakin 34, Elkhart 28

Larned-Pawnee Heights 31, Thomas More Prep 21

Lawrence 28, Olathe East 20

Leavenworth 17, SM Northwest 7

Leavenworth Immaculata 14, Jayhawk-Linn 7

Leoti 34, Syracuse 28

Louisburg 21, Ottawa 14

Lyndon 48, West Franklin 0

Macksville 28, Kiowa County 22

Madison-Hamilton 52, Hartford 0

Marmaton Valley 54, BV-Randolph 8

McLouth 44, KC (Mo.) Christ Prep 7

Meade 50, Southwestern Heights 14

Mill Valley 46, Basehor-Linwood 6

Minneola 56, Ashland 0

Mission Valley 22, Northern Heights 20

Moscow 76, Deerfield 30

Natoma at Wilson

Nemaha Valley 14, Jefferson West 7

Ness City 52, Victoria 8

NE-Arma 35, Eureka 6

Northern Valley 56, Palco 0

Olathe South 38, Lawrence Free State 35

Olpe 34, Jefferson North 7

Onaga 28, Valley Heights 6

Osborne 58, Lakeside 24

Otis-Bison at Hoxie

Paola 16, Spring Hill 14

Perry-Lecompton 20, Santa Fe Trail 15

Phillipsburg 54, Oakley 6

Pike Valley 34, Clifton-Clyde 14

Pittsburg Colgan 23, Anderson County 12 (Thu.)

Plainville 22, Norton 14

Pleasant Ridge 44, Oskaloosa 6

Quinter 38, Dighton 18

Rawlins County at Sylvan-Lucas

Riverside 24, Maur Hill 8

Riverton 46, Erie 0

Rock Creek 43, St. Marys 36

Rock Hills 58, Linn 8

Rolla 52, Goodwell, Okla. 6

Rossville 36, Wabaunsee 8

Scott City 21, Holcomb 7

Shawnee Heights 17, Junction City 7

St. James 42, Baldwin 31

St. John 35, Central Plains 0

St. John’s Military at Canton-Galva

SM East 44, Olathe Northwest 24

SM South 55, SM North 28

SM West 38, Olathe North 7

Smith Center 20, Oberlin 14, OT

Solomon 54, Wakefield 8

SE-Cherokee 32, Baxter Springs 0

SE-Saline 46, Remington 8

Southern Coffey at Marais des Cygnes

South Gray 76, Bucklin 28

Silver Lake 41, Riley County 14

Stanton County 36, St. Francis 0

Thunder Ridge 66, Logan 16

Topeka 61, Topeka West 7

Topeka Hayden 34, Washburn Rural 24

Topeka Seaman 21, Manhattan 20

Ulysses 24, Colby 0

Wallace County at Triplains-Brewster

Wamego 32, Concordia 22

Waverly 56, Yates Center 6

Wellsville at Prairie View

Weskan at Western Plains

