Friday’s Kansas high school football scores (Sept. 14)

Carroll 42, South 0
Heights 39, Dodge City 24
Kapaun 61, North 0
Northwest 44, East 13
West 24, Southeast 6
Andale 48, Clearwater 14
Andover 38, Eisenhower 8
Andover Central 19, Goddard 12
Augusta 14, Wellington 6
Collegiate 59, Circle 6
Derby 41, Maize 0
KC (Mo.) Center 28, Arkansas City 0
KC (Mo.) Rockhurst 35, Hutchinson 31
Maize South 25, Valley Center 0
McPherson 33, Rose Hill 15
Mulvane 38, Buhler 34
Newton 16, Campus 6
St. Thomas Aquinas 35, Salina Central 14
Salina South 28, Blue Valley 7
Winfield 35, El Dorado 13
Chaparral 54, Bluestem 6
Cheney 28, Trinity Academy 14
Conway Springs 48, Independent 20
Douglass 6, Medicine Lodge 0
Garden Plain 68, Belle Plaine 20
Hesston 42, Haven 9
Hillsboro 28, Nickerson 6
Lyons 13, Sterling 12
Pratt 21, Kingman 6
Smoky Valley 29, Halstead 18
Baileyville 52, Pretty Prairie 8
Caldwell 40, Cunningham 14
Canton-Galva 18, St. John’s Military 6
Central-Burden 34, Sedan 6
Central Christian at Stafford
Ell-Saline 50, Moundridge 6
Fairfield at Kinsley
Flinthills at Oxford
Goessel 50, Southern Cloud 22
Hoisington at Sunrise
Hutch Trinity 21, Inman 6
Marion 20, Bennington 0
Norwich 32, Argonia 28
Peabody-Burns 64, Burlingame 20
Pratt-Skyline at South Central
Salina Sacred Heart 31, Sedgwick 28, OT
SE-Saline 46, Remington 8
South Barber 50, Attica 0
South Haven 62, Cedar Vale-Dexter 14
Tescott at Burrton
Tyro Christian 54, Elk Valley 6
Udall 30, West Elk 0
White City at Little River
Word of Life at Hill City
Altoona-Midway at St. Paul
Atchison County at Doniphan West
Beloit 84, Russell 0
Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 32, Stockton 12
BV Northwest 21, Bishop Miege 14
BV Southwest 31, Gardner-Edgerton 24
BV West at BV North
Bonner Springs 24, KC Ward 7
Cair Paravel 48, KC East, Mo. 14
Caney Valley at Burlington
Central Heights 38, Osawatomie 0
Centralia 42, Washington County 0
Centre at Lebo
Chanute 61, Parsons 0
Chapman at Marysville
Chetopa 48, Pleasanton 0
Cheylin 18, Wheatland-Grinnell 6
Cimarron 48, Sublette 8
Clay Center 14, Abilene 13
Coffeyville 40, Iola 20
Commerce, Okla. 49, Oswego 19
Council Grove 43, Chase County 14
Crest 58, Uniontown 24
Eudora 33, DeSoto 20
Ellis 40, Ellinwood 18
Ellsworth 49, Republic County 19
Emporia 50, Highland Park 14
Falls City, Neb. 64, Axtell 20
Fort Scott 41, Pittsburg 20
Fowler 44, Spearville 26
Frankfort at Veritas
Fredonia at Cherryvale
Galena 32, Frontenac 6
Garden City 45, Great Bend 28
Girard 19, Columbus 14
Golden Plains 46, Greeley County 0
Goodland at Burlington, Colo.
Hanover 40, Lincoln 8
Hays 51, Liberal 34
Herington at Osage City
Hiawatha 44, Royal Valley 6
Hodgeman County 38, WaKeeney 16
Holton 42, Sabetha 8
Hope at Chase
Horton at Troy
Hugoton 57, Guymon, Okla. 7
Labette County 26, Independence 0
Neodesha 33, Humboldt 23
Ingalls at Satanta
Jackson Heights 50, Valley Falls 28
KC Piper 61, Tonganoxie 13
KC Schlagle 40, KC Harmon 0
KC Turner 27, Lansing 13
KC Washington 20, Atchison 19
KC Wyandotte 44, KC Sumner 20
LaCrosse 39, Minneapolis 7
Lakin 34, Elkhart 28
Larned-Pawnee Heights 31, Thomas More Prep 21
Lawrence 28, Olathe East 20
Leavenworth 17, SM Northwest 7
Leavenworth Immaculata 14, Jayhawk-Linn 7
Leoti 34, Syracuse 28
Louisburg 21, Ottawa 14
Lyndon 48, West Franklin 0
Macksville 28, Kiowa County 22
Madison-Hamilton 52, Hartford 0
Marmaton Valley 54, BV-Randolph 8
McLouth 44, KC (Mo.) Christ Prep 7
Meade 50, Southwestern Heights 14
Mill Valley 46, Basehor-Linwood 6
Minneola 56, Ashland 0
Mission Valley 22, Northern Heights 20
Moscow 76, Deerfield 30
Natoma at Wilson
Nemaha Valley 14, Jefferson West 7
Ness City 52, Victoria 8
NE-Arma 35, Eureka 6
Northern Valley 56, Palco 0
Olathe South 38, Lawrence Free State 35
Olpe 34, Jefferson North 7
Onaga 28, Valley Heights 6
Osborne 58, Lakeside 24
Otis-Bison at Hoxie
Paola 16, Spring Hill 14
Perry-Lecompton 20, Santa Fe Trail 15
Phillipsburg 54, Oakley 6
Pike Valley 34, Clifton-Clyde 14
Pittsburg Colgan 23, Anderson County 12 (Thu.)
Plainville 22, Norton 14
Pleasant Ridge 44, Oskaloosa 6
Quinter 38, Dighton 18
Rawlins County at Sylvan-Lucas
Riverside 24, Maur Hill 8
Riverton 46, Erie 0
Rock Creek 43, St. Marys 36
Rock Hills 58, Linn 8
Rolla 52, Goodwell, Okla. 6
Rossville 36, Wabaunsee 8
Scott City 21, Holcomb 7
Shawnee Heights 17, Junction City 7
St. James 42, Baldwin 31
St. John 35, Central Plains 0
SM East 44, Olathe Northwest 24
SM South 55, SM North 28
SM West 38, Olathe North 7
Smith Center 20, Oberlin 14, OT
Solomon 54, Wakefield 8
SE-Cherokee 32, Baxter Springs 0
Southern Coffey at Marais des Cygnes
South Gray 76, Bucklin 28
Silver Lake 41, Riley County 14
Stanton County 36, St. Francis 0
Thunder Ridge 66, Logan 16
Topeka 61, Topeka West 7
Topeka Hayden 34, Washburn Rural 24
Topeka Seaman 21, Manhattan 20
Ulysses 24, Colby 0
Wallace County at Triplains-Brewster
Wamego 32, Concordia 22
Waverly 56, Yates Center 6
Wellsville at Prairie View
Weskan at Western Plains
