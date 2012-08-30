Varsity Football

August 30, 2012 12:00 AM

Friday’s area high school football schedule (Aug. 31)

Joanna Chadwick's picks in bold

All games at 7 p.m.

North vs. East (at South)

Northwest vs. Kapaun (at WSU)

South vs. West (at Northwest)

Southeast at Dodge City

Andover at Campus

Chanute at Mulvane

Circle at Augusta

Clearwater at Eisenhower

Collegiate at Andale

El Dorado at McPherson

Goddard at Wellington

Hutchinson at Salina Central

Maize at Newton

Maize South at Arkansas City

Marysville at Winfield

Rose Hill at Buhler

Valley Center at Andover Central

Hesston at Halstead

Hillsboro at Lyons

Pratt at Nickerson

Smoky Valley at Sterling

Central Plains League

Bluestem at Conway Springs

Cheney at Belle Plaine

Douglass at Garden Plain

Medicine Lodge at Independent

Trinity Academy at Chaparral

Argonia at Udall

Baileyville at Madison

Bennington at Remington

Burrton at Fairfield

Caldwell at Central-Burden

Canton-Galva at Hutchinson Central Christian

Eureka at Haven

Flinthills at Cedar Vale-Dexter

Goessel at Centre

Hutchinson Trinity at Sacred Heart

Kingman at Sunrise Christian

Marion at Ell-Saline

Moundridge at Inman

Norwich at South Haven

Oxford at Attica

Peabody-Burns at White City

Pratt Skyline at South Barber

Pretty Prairie at Cunningham

Sedan at Yates Center

Sedgwick at Olpe

