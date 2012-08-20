A look at Garden Plain football

At a glance

Coach: Brad McCormick, first season

Last season: 11-2, lost in Class 3A semifinals

Last five seasons: 53-8

Projected 2012 playoff team? Yes

Top skill players

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr Dylan Clark 6-0 175 RB-DB Sr. Denver Boyle 6-2 200 RB-LB Sr. Tim Bugner 5-11 180 WR Sr. Caleb Arnold 6-0 200 TE-DB Jr.

Top linemen

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr Joe Bauer 6-0 215 OL-LB Sr. Tyler Puetz 6-0 225 OL-DL Sr. Travis Simon 6-1 220 OL-DL Sr. Wyatt Lehner 6-4 205 TE-DL Jr.

2011 results

at Bluestem W,75-7

Cheney W,48-0

Douglass W,53-6

at Conway Springs W,19-13 (OT)

at Independent W,64-0

Belle Plaine W,63-0

at Hutch Trinity W,21-14

Sedgwick L,28-21

Halstead W,44-38

2012 schedule

Aug. 31 Douglass

Sept. 7 at Chaparral

Sept. 14 Belle Plaine

Sept. 21 Trinity Academy (at Circle)

Sept. 28 at Cheney

Oct. 5 Conway Springs

Oct. 12 at Haven

Oct. 19 Hutchinson Trinity

Oct. 25 at Kingman

TIM BUGNER ON HIS TEAM

What Garden Plain does well: "I think we’re going to run the ball well like we always have, and just focus on the little things. We know our assignments well, like the back of our hands, and can run them over and over again."

What has to improve: "Communication, probably, on defense right now. That’s the most important thing we have to work on right now, so we can stop the run easy and stop the pass."