A look at Garden Plain football

Coach: Brad McCormick, first season
Last season: 11-2, lost in Class 3A semifinals
Last five seasons: 53-8
Projected 2012 playoff team? Yes
Top skill players
|Player
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Pos
|Yr
|Dylan Clark
|6-0
|175
|RB-DB
|Sr.
|Denver Boyle
|6-2
|200
|RB-LB
|Sr.
|Tim Bugner
|5-11
|180
|WR
|Sr.
|Caleb Arnold
|6-0
|200
|TE-DB
|Jr.
Top linemen
|Player
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Pos
|Yr
|Joe Bauer
|6-0
|215
|OL-LB
|Sr.
|Tyler Puetz
|6-0
|225
|OL-DL
|Sr.
|Travis Simon
|6-1
|220
|OL-DL
|Sr.
|Wyatt Lehner
|6-4
|205
|TE-DL
|Jr.
2011 results
at Bluestem W,75-7
Cheney W,48-0
Douglass W,53-6
at Conway Springs W,19-13 (OT)
at Independent W,64-0
Belle Plaine W,63-0
at Hutch Trinity W,21-14
Sedgwick L,28-21
Halstead W,44-38
2012 schedule
Aug. 31 Douglass
Sept. 7 at Chaparral
Sept. 14 Belle Plaine
Sept. 21 Trinity Academy (at Circle)
Sept. 28 at Cheney
Oct. 5 Conway Springs
Oct. 12 at Haven
Oct. 19 Hutchinson Trinity
Oct. 25 at Kingman
TIM BUGNER ON HIS TEAM
What Garden Plain does well: "I think we’re going to run the ball well like we always have, and just focus on the little things. We know our assignments well, like the back of our hands, and can run them over and over again."
What has to improve: "Communication, probably, on defense right now. That’s the most important thing we have to work on right now, so we can stop the run easy and stop the pass."
