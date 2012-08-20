Joe Bauer. Garden Plain. (Aug. 12, 2012)
Joe Bauer. Garden Plain. (Aug. 12, 2012) The Wichita Eagle
Joe Bauer. Garden Plain. (Aug. 12, 2012) The Wichita Eagle

Varsity Football

A look at Garden Plain football

August 20, 2012 6:00 AM

At a glance

Coach: Brad McCormick, first season

Last season: 11-2, lost in Class 3A semifinals

Last five seasons: 53-8

Projected 2012 playoff team? Yes

Top skill players

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr
Dylan Clark 6-0 175 RB-DB Sr.
Denver Boyle 6-2 200 RB-LB Sr.
Tim Bugner 5-11 180 WR Sr.
Caleb Arnold 6-0 200 TE-DB Jr.

Top linemen

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr
Joe Bauer 6-0 215 OL-LB Sr.
Tyler Puetz 6-0 225 OL-DL Sr.
Travis Simon 6-1 220 OL-DL Sr.
Wyatt Lehner 6-4 205 TE-DL Jr.

2011 results

at Bluestem W,75-7

Cheney W,48-0

Douglass W,53-6

at Conway Springs W,19-13 (OT)

at Independent W,64-0

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Belle Plaine W,63-0

at Hutch Trinity W,21-14

Sedgwick L,28-21

Halstead W,44-38

2012 schedule

Aug. 31 Douglass

Sept. 7 at Chaparral

Sept. 14 Belle Plaine

Sept. 21 Trinity Academy (at Circle)

Sept. 28 at Cheney

Oct. 5 Conway Springs

Oct. 12 at Haven

Oct. 19 Hutchinson Trinity

Oct. 25 at Kingman

TIM BUGNER ON HIS TEAM

What Garden Plain does well: "I think we’re going to run the ball well like we always have, and just focus on the little things. We know our assignments well, like the back of our hands, and can run them over and over again."

What has to improve: "Communication, probably, on defense right now. That’s the most important thing we have to work on right now, so we can stop the run easy and stop the pass."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bishop Carroll knocks off Heights 35-14

    After being tied 7-7 at halftime, Bishop Carroll had a strong second half to beat Heights 35-14 Friday night at Heights High. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Bishop Carroll knocks off Heights 35-14

Bishop Carroll knocks off Heights 35-14 3:02

Bishop Carroll knocks off Heights 35-14
Goddard thrashes Valley Center 55-7 1:36

Goddard thrashes Valley Center 55-7
Conway Springs beats Garden Plain 1:38

Conway Springs beats Garden Plain

View More Video