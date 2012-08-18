A look at Circle football

At a glance
Coach: Bob Pool, second season, 2-8
Last season: 2-8, lost in first round of 4A playoffs
Last five seasons: 13-33
Projected playoff team? No
Top skill players
|Player
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Pos
|Yr
|Stewart Dennison
|6-6
|220
|TE
|Sr.
|Justin Wright
|6-0
|180
|RB-CB
|So.
|Garrett Hutson
|5-11
|170
|QB
|So.
|Drake Fox
|5-11
|180
|RB-LB
|Sr.
Top linemen
|Player
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Pos
|Yr
|Drew Daharsh
|6-2
|250
|C
|Sr.
|Bruin Hayden
|5-10
|200
|G
|Sr.
|Chris White
|5-11
|190
|T
|Sr.
|Kyler Ehm
|6-2
|240
|LB
|So.
2011 results
at Maize South L,28-7
at Valley Center L,9-6
Clearwater L,12-9 (OT)
at Wellington L,57-19
Collegiate L,41-7
Andale L,53-13
at El Dorado W,41-23
at Rose Hill L,61-0
Augusta W,19-15
2012 schedule
Aug. 31 at Augusta
Sept. 7 Winfield
Sept. 14 Collegiate
Sept. 21 at Andale
Sept. 28 Wellington
Oct. 5 at Clearwater
Oct. 12 at Hesston
Oct. 19 El Dorado
Oct. 25 Maize South
DREW DAHARSH ON HIS TEAM
"Last year, we worked hard but we weren’t quite able to put all the pieces together consistently; this year, we’re working hard to put it all together and get better every day."
Comments