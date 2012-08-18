A look at Circle football

At a glance

Coach: Bob Pool, second season, 2-8

Last season: 2-8, lost in first round of 4A playoffs

Last five seasons: 13-33

Projected playoff team? No

Top skill players

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr Stewart Dennison 6-6 220 TE Sr. Justin Wright 6-0 180 RB-CB So. Garrett Hutson 5-11 170 QB So. Drake Fox 5-11 180 RB-LB Sr.

Top linemen

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr Drew Daharsh 6-2 250 C Sr. Bruin Hayden 5-10 200 G Sr. Chris White 5-11 190 T Sr. Kyler Ehm 6-2 240 LB So.

2011 results

at Maize South L,28-7

at Valley Center L,9-6

Clearwater L,12-9 (OT)

at Wellington L,57-19

Collegiate L,41-7

Andale L,53-13

at El Dorado W,41-23

at Rose Hill L,61-0

Augusta W,19-15

2012 schedule

Aug. 31 at Augusta

Sept. 7 Winfield

Sept. 14 Collegiate

Sept. 21 at Andale

Sept. 28 Wellington

Oct. 5 at Clearwater

Oct. 12 at Hesston

Oct. 19 El Dorado

Oct. 25 Maize South

DREW DAHARSH ON HIS TEAM

"Last year, we worked hard but we weren’t quite able to put all the pieces together consistently; this year, we’re working hard to put it all together and get better every day."