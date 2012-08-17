A look at Eisenhower football

At a glance
Coach: Charlie Nally, first season
Projected 2012 playoff team? No
Top skill players
|Player
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Pos
|Yr
|Trevor Hughes
|6-1
|185
|QB
|Sr.
|Masen Allen
|6-5
|215
|DE
|Sr.
|Jacob Richardson
|5-10
|165
|WR
|Sr.
|Brock Welch
|5-9
|170
|RB
|Sr.
Top linemen
|Player
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Pos
|Yr
|Tanner Young
|6-0
|215
|DL
|Sr.
|Michael Nguyen
|5-10
|185
|DL
|Sr.
|Austin Gold
|6-4
|220
|DE
|Sr.
|Dalton Adams
|5-10
|170
|LB
|Sr.
2012 schedule
Aug. 31 Clearwater
Sept. 7 at Maize South
Sept. 14 Andover
Sept. 21 at Arkansas City
Sept. 28 Newton
Oct. 5 Valley Center
Oct. 12 at Carroll
Oct. 19 at Liberal
Oct. 26 Goddard
MASEN ALLEN ON HIS TEAM
What Eisenhower does well: “The best thing we do is hard work. We don’t have a whole lot of numbers this year, so hard work really comes into play. Effort is probably the best thing.”
What has to improve: “We need to improve on shutting down the runs on defense, and making sure everyone is doing their part.”
