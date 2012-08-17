Masen Allen. Eisenhower. (Aug. 12, 2012)
Masen Allen. Eisenhower. (Aug. 12, 2012) The Wichita Eagle
Masen Allen. Eisenhower. (Aug. 12, 2012) The Wichita Eagle

Varsity Football

A look at Eisenhower football

August 17, 2012 1:00 PM

At a glance

Coach: Charlie Nally, first season

Projected 2012 playoff team? No

Top skill players

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr
Trevor Hughes 6-1 185 QB Sr.
Masen Allen 6-5 215 DE Sr.
Jacob Richardson 5-10 165 WR Sr.
Brock Welch 5-9 170 RB Sr.

Top linemen

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr
Tanner Young 6-0 215 DL Sr.
Michael Nguyen 5-10 185 DL Sr.
Austin Gold 6-4 220 DE Sr.
Dalton Adams 5-10 170 LB Sr.

2012 schedule

Aug. 31 Clearwater

Sept. 7 at Maize South

Sept. 14 Andover

Sept. 21 at Arkansas City

Sept. 28 Newton

Oct. 5 Valley Center

Oct. 12 at Carroll

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Oct. 19 at Liberal

Oct. 26 Goddard

MASEN ALLEN ON HIS TEAM

What Eisenhower does well: “The best thing we do is hard work. We don’t have a whole lot of numbers this year, so hard work really comes into play. Effort is probably the best thing.”

What has to improve: “We need to improve on shutting down the runs on defense, and making sure everyone is doing their part.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bishop Carroll knocks off Heights 35-14

    After being tied 7-7 at halftime, Bishop Carroll had a strong second half to beat Heights 35-14 Friday night at Heights High. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Bishop Carroll knocks off Heights 35-14

Bishop Carroll knocks off Heights 35-14 3:02

Bishop Carroll knocks off Heights 35-14
Goddard thrashes Valley Center 55-7 1:36

Goddard thrashes Valley Center 55-7
Conway Springs beats Garden Plain 1:38

Conway Springs beats Garden Plain

View More Video