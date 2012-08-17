A look at Eisenhower football

At a glance

Coach: Charlie Nally, first season

Projected 2012 playoff team? No

Top skill players

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr Trevor Hughes 6-1 185 QB Sr. Masen Allen 6-5 215 DE Sr. Jacob Richardson 5-10 165 WR Sr. Brock Welch 5-9 170 RB Sr.

Top linemen

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr Tanner Young 6-0 215 DL Sr. Michael Nguyen 5-10 185 DL Sr. Austin Gold 6-4 220 DE Sr. Dalton Adams 5-10 170 LB Sr.

2012 schedule

Aug. 31 Clearwater

Sept. 7 at Maize South

Sept. 14 Andover

Sept. 21 at Arkansas City

Sept. 28 Newton

Oct. 5 Valley Center

Oct. 12 at Carroll

Oct. 19 at Liberal

Oct. 26 Goddard

MASEN ALLEN ON HIS TEAM

What Eisenhower does well: “The best thing we do is hard work. We don’t have a whole lot of numbers this year, so hard work really comes into play. Effort is probably the best thing.”

What has to improve: “We need to improve on shutting down the runs on defense, and making sure everyone is doing their part.”