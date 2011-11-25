Class 2-1A preview: La Crosse vs. Centralia

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Lewis Stadium, Fort Hays State University, Hays

Championships: La Crosse none; Centralia, 2009

LA CROSSE (12-0)

Larned W, 57-14

Playoffs

CENTRALIA (9-3)

Riley County L, 33-8

Playoffs

PLAYERS TO WATCH

La Crosse

QB-SS Tayler Stull 6-1 171 Sr.

Centralia

QB-DB Michael Glatczak 6-0 170 Sr.

NOTES

La Crosse is making its first appearance in a state championship game. The Leopards knocked off defending state champ Meade in the quarterfinals, then beat Plainville for the second time this season in the semifinals.

La Crosse set a school record for interceptions with 34. Austin Webs has picked off 10 passes and Kip Keeley has seven.

Senior defensive end Dylan Engel leads La Crosse with 13 sacks.

La Crosse quarterback Tayler Stull and running back Levi Morss have each rushed for more the 1,200 yards this season.

Centralia is going for its second title in three years. The Panthers upended Smith Center in the 2009 state title game in overtime, stopping the Redmen from winning their sixth straight title.

The Panthers reached the title game by knocking off undefeated Pittsburg Colgan 24-10 in the semifinals. Centralia's three losses came against Class 3A playoff participants Riley County and Rossville and 4A qualifier Concordia.

Quarterback Michael Glatczak has amassed 1,683 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on 98 carries. He has five interceptions on the defensive side to lead the team.

La Crosse coach Jon Webster

"My favorite thing is that these guys could care less about personal stats. They play, scrap and fight together. There is a lot of leadership on this team.

"The kids are a proud of what they've done this year, but what we're motivated about is wanting to win the state championship."

Centralia coach Larry Glatczak

"We've talked about treating this as just another game. That's the way we've done it all year. Playing at Colgan we were very focused. No fear. That's the way we've been."