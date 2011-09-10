Varsity Football

Friday's Kansas high school football scores (Sept. 9)

September 10, 2011 12:00 AM

City League

Carroll 41, South 12

East 49, West 33

Heights 63, North 0

Kapaun 40, Southeast 23 (Thurs.)

Northwest 14, Dodge City 7

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Arkansas City 38, Winfield 7

Buhler 56, Wellington 6

Campus at Maize, ppd. to 2 p.m. today

Circle at Valley Center, ppd. to 5 p.m. today

Clearwater 28, Augusta 7

Hays 35, Goddard 7

Hutchinson 34, Derby 13

Maize South 7, El Dorado 0

McPherson 41, Salina South 39

Mulvane 44, Andale 19

Newton 45, Andover 23

Rose Hill 34, Collegiate 12

Salina Central 41, Andover Central 19

Central Plains League

Belle Plaine 42, Haven 22

Chaparral 36, Independent 7

Conway Springs 55, Douglass 8

Garden Plain 48, Cheney 0

Hoisington 24, Medicine Lodge 21

Trinity Academy 51, Bluestem 7

Central Kansas League

Abilene 21, Nickerson 9

Belle Plaine 42, Haven 22

Hesston 38, Halstead 23

Hillsboro 35, Lyons 0

Pratt 35, Kingman 0

Smoky Valley 26, Sterling 14

Other Area Games

Burrton 14, Stafford 6

Central-Burden 46, Caldwell 0

Eureka 46, Humboldt 23

Fairfield 45, Attica 0

Hope 52, Goessel 6

Hutchinson Trinity 14, Ell-Saline 6

Little River 58, Centre 22

Macksville 82, Word of Life 0

Madison 60, Pleasanton 0

Marion 34, Inman 12

Norwich 76, Hutchinson Central Christian 34

Peabody-Burns 34, Wakefield 28, OT

Pratt Skyline 54, Cunningham 20

Pretty Prairie 60, Cedar Vale-Dexter 0

Remington 22, Moundridge 0

Sedan 54, Flinthills 6

Sedgwick 38, Bennington 0

South Barber 34, Kinsley 12

South Haven 56, Oxford 16

Sunrise Christian 40, Oklahoma Union 34

Udall 28, Argonia 8

Veritas 32, Canton-Galva 18

Other games

Ashland 64, Bucklin 8

Atchison 28, KC Wyandotte 6

Atchison County 14, Jefferson North 6

Baileyville 48, Pike Valley 3

Baldwin 35, Spring Hill 20

Basehor-Linwood 60, Bishop Ward 0

Beloit 46, Ellsworth 14

Beloit St. John's-Tipton 40, Southern Cloud 28

Bishop Miege 27, BV Northwest 24

Blue Valley 33, BV Southwest 6

Blue Valley-Randolph 52, Bern 6

Burlingame 36, Yates Center 0

Caney Valley 35, Olpe 13

Central Heights 36, Jayhawk-Linn 12

Chanute 27, Labette County 13

Chase 64, Tescott 36

Chase County 35, Northern Heights 6

Cherryvale 54, NE-Arma 6

Chetopa 76, Southwest Christian (Okla.) 28

Cimarron 49, Satanta 0

Clifton-Clyde 70, Axtell 44

Concordia 18, Centralia 0

Crest 60, Altoona-Midway 12

Deerfield 66, Rolla 28

Doniphan West 28, Riverside 8

Ellinwood 44, Larned 20

Emporia at Washburn Rural, ppd to 6 p.m. today

Fort Scott 26, Coffeyville 8

Frankfort 50, Jayhawk-Linn 28

Galena 54, Baxter Springs 14

Garden City 35, Woodward, Okla. 0

Gardner-Edgerton 54, BV North 20

Girard 61, SE-Cherokee 6

Haxtun, Colo 28, Cheylin 14

Hays 35, Goddard 7

Herington 21, West Franklin 10

Hodgeman County 46, WaKeeney 12

Holton 44, Santa Fe Trail 0

Hugoton 21, Colby 16

Independence 60, Osawatomie 6

Ingalls 50, Spearville 48

Jefferson West 16, Hiawatha 0

Junction City 46, Highland Park 13

KC Harmon 36, KC Sumner 20

KC Piper 21, Tonganoxie 17

KC Schlagle 44, KC (Mo.) Southwest 0

Kiowa County at Minneola

LaCrosse 70, Christ Prep Academy 13

Lakeside 58, Logan 12

Lansing 36, KC Turner 20

Lawrence Free State 23, Leavenworth 12

Lebo 40, St. Paul 22

Liberal 59, Guymon, Okla. 6

Lincoln 74, Sylvan-Lucas 42

Little River 58, Centre 22

Louisburg 40, Ottawa 8

Lyndon 38, Council Grove 0

Manhattan 56, Topeka West 14

Marais des Cygnes 48, Hartford 24

Marmaton Valley at Miami, Mo.

Marysville 24, Wamego 0

Maur Hill-Mount Academy 14, Jackson Heights 6

McLouth 52, Valley Falls 6

Meade 50, Lakin 14

Mill Valley 48, Bonner Springs 26

Minneapolis 35, Washington County 0

Moscow 90, Greeley County 44

Neodesha 10, Burlington 8

Ness City 22, Victoria 6

Northern Valley 34, Stockton 18

Norton 53, Saint Francis 8

Oakley 58, Sublette 7

Oberlin 55, Syracuse 6

Olathe East 35, SM East 27

Olathe North 45, SM North 7

Olathe Northwest 48, SM South 47 (Thurs.)

Olathe South 33, Lawrence 22

Onaga 41, Leavenworth Immaculata 28

Osage City 36, Mission Valley 28

Osborne 56, Rock Hills 34

Otis-Bison 50, Central Plains 14

Palco 54, Triplains-Brewster 0

Paola 36, DeSoto 0

Parsons 57, Iola 32

Perry-Lecompton 35, Sabetha 7

Pittsburg 46, Columbus 7

Pittsburg Colgan 42, Frontenac 6

Plainville 42, Ellis 6

Pleasant Ridge 39, Oskaloosa 0

Prairie View 24, Fredonia 3

Quinter 32, Wheatland-Grinnell 12

Rawlins County 42, Dundy County, Neb. 20

Riley County 21, Clay Center 7

Riverton 30, Erie 14

Rock Creek 28, Chapman 0

Rossville 7, Wabaunsee 0, half, suspended to 4 p.m. Saturday

Royal Valley at Nemaha Valley

Scott City 47, Holcomb 7

SE-Saline 57, Sacred Heart 7

Shawnee Heights at Topeka, ppd. to 2 p.m. today

Silver Lake 3, St. Marys 0, 2nd, suspended to 3 p.m. today

SM West 38, SM Northwest 31

Smith Center 36, Phillipsburg 17

South Gray 30, South Central 16

Southwestern Heights 15, Elkhart 14

St. James Academy 17, Eudora 13

St. John’s Military 47, Manhattan Flinthills 20

St. John at Fowler

St. Thomas Aquinas 31, BV West 24 (Thurs.)

Stanton County 49, Leoti 6

Thomas More Prep 46, Russell 34

Thunder Ridge 26, Hanover 6

Topeka Hayden at Topeka Seaman, ppd. to 2 p.m. today

Troy 14, Horton 7

Ulysses 27, Goodland 0

Uniontown 40, Oswego 30

University Academy Charter 40, KC Washington 7

Valley Heights 22, Republic County 18

Wallace County 30, Hoxie 22

Waverly 38, Southern Coffey County 18

Wellsville 43, Anderson County 21

Weskan 20, Cheyenne Wells, Colo. 0

West Elk 54, Elk Valley 0

White City vs. Solomon, ppd to 11 a.m. today

Wilson 56, Natoma 34

