Friday's Kansas high school football scores (Sept. 9)

City League
Carroll 41, South 12
East 49, West 33
Heights 63, North 0
Kapaun 40, Southeast 23 (Thurs.)
Northwest 14, Dodge City 7
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail
Arkansas City 38, Winfield 7
Buhler 56, Wellington 6
Campus at Maize, ppd. to 2 p.m. today
Circle at Valley Center, ppd. to 5 p.m. today
Clearwater 28, Augusta 7
Hays 35, Goddard 7
Hutchinson 34, Derby 13
Maize South 7, El Dorado 0
McPherson 41, Salina South 39
Mulvane 44, Andale 19
Newton 45, Andover 23
Rose Hill 34, Collegiate 12
Salina Central 41, Andover Central 19
Central Plains League
Belle Plaine 42, Haven 22
Chaparral 36, Independent 7
Conway Springs 55, Douglass 8
Garden Plain 48, Cheney 0
Hoisington 24, Medicine Lodge 21
Trinity Academy 51, Bluestem 7
Central Kansas League
Abilene 21, Nickerson 9
Belle Plaine 42, Haven 22
Hesston 38, Halstead 23
Hillsboro 35, Lyons 0
Pratt 35, Kingman 0
Smoky Valley 26, Sterling 14
Other Area Games
Burrton 14, Stafford 6
Central-Burden 46, Caldwell 0
Eureka 46, Humboldt 23
Fairfield 45, Attica 0
Hope 52, Goessel 6
Hutchinson Trinity 14, Ell-Saline 6
Little River 58, Centre 22
Macksville 82, Word of Life 0
Madison 60, Pleasanton 0
Marion 34, Inman 12
Norwich 76, Hutchinson Central Christian 34
Peabody-Burns 34, Wakefield 28, OT
Pratt Skyline 54, Cunningham 20
Pretty Prairie 60, Cedar Vale-Dexter 0
Remington 22, Moundridge 0
Sedan 54, Flinthills 6
Sedgwick 38, Bennington 0
South Barber 34, Kinsley 12
South Haven 56, Oxford 16
Sunrise Christian 40, Oklahoma Union 34
Udall 28, Argonia 8
Veritas 32, Canton-Galva 18
Other games
Ashland 64, Bucklin 8
Atchison 28, KC Wyandotte 6
Atchison County 14, Jefferson North 6
Baileyville 48, Pike Valley 3
Baldwin 35, Spring Hill 20
Basehor-Linwood 60, Bishop Ward 0
Beloit 46, Ellsworth 14
Beloit St. John's-Tipton 40, Southern Cloud 28
Bishop Miege 27, BV Northwest 24
Blue Valley 33, BV Southwest 6
Blue Valley-Randolph 52, Bern 6
Burlingame 36, Yates Center 0
Caney Valley 35, Olpe 13
Central Heights 36, Jayhawk-Linn 12
Chanute 27, Labette County 13
Chase 64, Tescott 36
Chase County 35, Northern Heights 6
Cherryvale 54, NE-Arma 6
Chetopa 76, Southwest Christian (Okla.) 28
Cimarron 49, Satanta 0
Clifton-Clyde 70, Axtell 44
Concordia 18, Centralia 0
Crest 60, Altoona-Midway 12
Deerfield 66, Rolla 28
Doniphan West 28, Riverside 8
Ellinwood 44, Larned 20
Emporia at Washburn Rural, ppd to 6 p.m. today
Fort Scott 26, Coffeyville 8
Frankfort 50, Jayhawk-Linn 28
Galena 54, Baxter Springs 14
Garden City 35, Woodward, Okla. 0
Gardner-Edgerton 54, BV North 20
Girard 61, SE-Cherokee 6
Haxtun, Colo 28, Cheylin 14
Hays 35, Goddard 7
Herington 21, West Franklin 10
Hodgeman County 46, WaKeeney 12
Holton 44, Santa Fe Trail 0
Hugoton 21, Colby 16
Independence 60, Osawatomie 6
Ingalls 50, Spearville 48
Jefferson West 16, Hiawatha 0
Junction City 46, Highland Park 13
KC Harmon 36, KC Sumner 20
KC Piper 21, Tonganoxie 17
KC Schlagle 44, KC (Mo.) Southwest 0
Kiowa County at Minneola
LaCrosse 70, Christ Prep Academy 13
Lakeside 58, Logan 12
Lansing 36, KC Turner 20
Lawrence Free State 23, Leavenworth 12
Lebo 40, St. Paul 22
Liberal 59, Guymon, Okla. 6
Lincoln 74, Sylvan-Lucas 42
Little River 58, Centre 22
Louisburg 40, Ottawa 8
Lyndon 38, Council Grove 0
Manhattan 56, Topeka West 14
Marais des Cygnes 48, Hartford 24
Marmaton Valley at Miami, Mo.
Marysville 24, Wamego 0
Maur Hill-Mount Academy 14, Jackson Heights 6
McLouth 52, Valley Falls 6
Meade 50, Lakin 14
Mill Valley 48, Bonner Springs 26
Minneapolis 35, Washington County 0
Moscow 90, Greeley County 44
Neodesha 10, Burlington 8
Ness City 22, Victoria 6
Northern Valley 34, Stockton 18
Norton 53, Saint Francis 8
Oakley 58, Sublette 7
Oberlin 55, Syracuse 6
Olathe East 35, SM East 27
Olathe North 45, SM North 7
Olathe Northwest 48, SM South 47 (Thurs.)
Olathe South 33, Lawrence 22
Onaga 41, Leavenworth Immaculata 28
Osage City 36, Mission Valley 28
Osborne 56, Rock Hills 34
Otis-Bison 50, Central Plains 14
Palco 54, Triplains-Brewster 0
Paola 36, DeSoto 0
Parsons 57, Iola 32
Perry-Lecompton 35, Sabetha 7
Pittsburg 46, Columbus 7
Pittsburg Colgan 42, Frontenac 6
Plainville 42, Ellis 6
Pleasant Ridge 39, Oskaloosa 0
Prairie View 24, Fredonia 3
Quinter 32, Wheatland-Grinnell 12
Rawlins County 42, Dundy County, Neb. 20
Riley County 21, Clay Center 7
Riverton 30, Erie 14
Rock Creek 28, Chapman 0
Rossville 7, Wabaunsee 0, half, suspended to 4 p.m. Saturday
Royal Valley at Nemaha Valley
Scott City 47, Holcomb 7
SE-Saline 57, Sacred Heart 7
Shawnee Heights at Topeka, ppd. to 2 p.m. today
Silver Lake 3, St. Marys 0, 2nd, suspended to 3 p.m. today
SM West 38, SM Northwest 31
Smith Center 36, Phillipsburg 17
South Gray 30, South Central 16
Southwestern Heights 15, Elkhart 14
St. James Academy 17, Eudora 13
St. John’s Military 47, Manhattan Flinthills 20
St. John at Fowler
St. Thomas Aquinas 31, BV West 24 (Thurs.)
Stanton County 49, Leoti 6
Thomas More Prep 46, Russell 34
Thunder Ridge 26, Hanover 6
Topeka Hayden at Topeka Seaman, ppd. to 2 p.m. today
Troy 14, Horton 7
Ulysses 27, Goodland 0
Uniontown 40, Oswego 30
University Academy Charter 40, KC Washington 7
Valley Heights 22, Republic County 18
Wallace County 30, Hoxie 22
Waverly 38, Southern Coffey County 18
Wellsville 43, Anderson County 21
Weskan 20, Cheyenne Wells, Colo. 0
West Elk 54, Elk Valley 0
White City vs. Solomon, ppd to 11 a.m. today
Wilson 56, Natoma 34
Comments