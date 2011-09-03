Friday's top performers (Sept. 2)

Rushing
Player, school Yards
Nick Tuck, Royal Valley 282
Matt Reed, W. Heights 231
Blake Wilkey, South Haven 186
Nick Walsh, Lyndon 185
Trent Horsch, Andale 183
Darrin Haskins, Oxford 182
David, Ingalls 178
Austin O'Bannon, McPherson 173
Kendall Short, Mill Valley 173
Kyle Perry, Hesston 166
Marquel Moore, W. Heights 154
Timmy Miller, Riverside 146
Colton Witte, Udall 144
Trevor Turner, Hutchinson 139
Brian Doffing, Conway Springs 137
Bennett, Sterling 133
Underwood, South Central 124
Tanner Cooper, Pretty Prairie 121
Joey Capul, Garden Plain 120
Heiland, Spearville 119
Jesse Mann, Christ Prep 118
Matt Comfort, Minneapolis 116
Tyler Markus, Pretty Prairie 115
Derek Nold, Riverside 114
Joey Capul, Garden Plain 110
Shawn Dailey, McLouth 109
Lassalle, Holcomb 107
Brandon Rapp, Salina Sacred Heart 106
Patrick Ringering, Ellinwood 106
Derek Dean, Little River 105
Logan Hitchcock, South Barber 104
Kenneth Iheme, W. Heights 103
Joel Worrell, Royal Valley 102
Nick Kimple, Sedan 101
Passing
Player, school Yards
Zach Howell, Sunrise Christian 529
Ryan Jenkins, Wellington 271
Alex Dahl, Santa Fe Trail 270
Skyler Windmiller, Mill Valley 222
Zeke Palmer, Bishop Carroll 216
Nick Hammeke, Thomas More Prep 192
Cooper Wedel, Moundridge 189
Jordan Tillman, Lyndon 184
Nick Huhman, Cunningham 184
Tyler Matthews, McPherson 183
Austin Showman, South Haven 182
Lassalle, Holcomb 174
Blake Pontius, Maize 164
Nick Wuthnow, Salina Sacred Heart 157
Micah Polson, South Barber 145
Tyler Crandall, Winfield 130
Cole Sjeklodna, Sublette 124
Trevor Pauls, Hesston 117
Jake VanGieson, Norwich 116
Coleman Kingsley, Newton 114
Underwood, South Central 112
Devon Hestand, Cherryvale 111
Michael Propst, Udall 105
Alex Clausing, Augusta 101
Receiving
Player, school Yards
Preston Atherton, Sunrise Christian 251
Jordan Hart, McPherson 143
Tyler Decker, Lyndon 112
Alex Weis, Wellington 107
Bryar Moore, Wellington 102
Ethan Blouin, Moundridge 100
Bryce Harvey, Bishop Carroll 99
Tony Chavez, Salina Sacred Heart 98
Drew DeOrsey, Maize 94
Harrison Magruder, Norwich 92
Zach Sleppy, Sunrise Christian 91
Corey Misak, Conway Springs 85
Shane Zimmerman, Thomas More Prep 81
Pat Ingram, South Haven 80
Bo Westerfield, Sunrise Christian 78
