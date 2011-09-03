Varsity Football

September 03, 2011 7:45 AM

Friday's top performers (Sept. 2)

Rushing

Player, school Yards

Nick Tuck, Royal Valley 282

Matt Reed, W. Heights 231

Blake Wilkey, South Haven 186

Nick Walsh, Lyndon 185

Trent Horsch, Andale 183

Darrin Haskins, Oxford 182

David, Ingalls 178

Austin O'Bannon, McPherson 173

Kendall Short, Mill Valley 173

Kyle Perry, Hesston 166

Marquel Moore, W. Heights 154

Timmy Miller, Riverside 146

Colton Witte, Udall 144

Trevor Turner, Hutchinson 139

Brian Doffing, Conway Springs 137

Bennett, Sterling 133

Underwood, South Central 124

Tanner Cooper, Pretty Prairie 121

Joey Capul, Garden Plain 120

Heiland, Spearville 119

Jesse Mann, Christ Prep 118

Matt Comfort, Minneapolis 116

Tyler Markus, Pretty Prairie 115

Derek Nold, Riverside 114

Joey Capul, Garden Plain 110

Shawn Dailey, McLouth 109

Lassalle, Holcomb 107

Brandon Rapp, Salina Sacred Heart 106

Patrick Ringering, Ellinwood 106

Derek Dean, Little River 105

Logan Hitchcock, South Barber 104

Kenneth Iheme, W. Heights 103

Joel Worrell, Royal Valley 102

Nick Kimple, Sedan 101

Passing

Player, school Yards

Zach Howell, Sunrise Christian 529

Ryan Jenkins, Wellington 271

Alex Dahl, Santa Fe Trail 270

Skyler Windmiller, Mill Valley 222

Zeke Palmer, Bishop Carroll 216

Nick Hammeke, Thomas More Prep 192

Cooper Wedel, Moundridge 189

Jordan Tillman, Lyndon 184

Nick Huhman, Cunningham 184

Tyler Matthews, McPherson 183

Austin Showman, South Haven 182

Lassalle, Holcomb 174

Blake Pontius, Maize 164

Nick Wuthnow, Salina Sacred Heart 157

Micah Polson, South Barber 145

Tyler Crandall, Winfield 130

Cole Sjeklodna, Sublette 124

Trevor Pauls, Hesston 117

Jake VanGieson, Norwich 116

Coleman Kingsley, Newton 114

Underwood, South Central 112

Devon Hestand, Cherryvale 111

Michael Propst, Udall 105

Alex Clausing, Augusta 101

Receiving

Player, school Yards

Preston Atherton, Sunrise Christian 251

Jordan Hart, McPherson 143

Tyler Decker, Lyndon 112

Alex Weis, Wellington 107

Bryar Moore, Wellington 102

Ethan Blouin, Moundridge 100

Bryce Harvey, Bishop Carroll 99

Tony Chavez, Salina Sacred Heart 98

Drew DeOrsey, Maize 94

Harrison Magruder, Norwich 92

Zach Sleppy, Sunrise Christian 91

Corey Misak, Conway Springs 85

Shane Zimmerman, Thomas More Prep 81

Pat Ingram, South Haven 80

Bo Westerfield, Sunrise Christian 78

