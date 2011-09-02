Friday's Kansas high school football scores (Sept. 2)

City League
Dodge City 69, Southeast 46
East 28, North 14
Heights 45, Carroll 14
Northwest 28, Kapaun 6
South 30, West 13 (Thurs.)
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail
Andover Central 23, Goddard 18
Arkansas City 21, Valley Center 20
Buhler 18, Rose Hill 10
Clearwater 23, Collegiate 7
KC (Mo.) Rockhurst 35, Hutchinson 20
Maize 11, Newton 8, OT
Maize South 28, Circle 7
McPherson 47, Andover 20
Mulvane 60, El Dorado 20
Salina Central 30, Derby 27
Salina South 60, Campus 28
Wellington 35, Andale 28
Winfield 34, Augusta 6
Central Plains League
Holcomb 50, Chaparral 28
Conway Springs 65, Belle Plaine 0
Garden Plain 75, Bluestem 7
Hutchinson Trinity 27, Cheney 6
Medicine Lodge 48, Independent 7
Trinity Academy 33, Douglass 22
Central Kansas League
Halstead 36, Hillsboro 7
Hesston 43, Pratt 0
Kingman 31, Haven 12
Marion 34, Lyons 0
Nickerson 14, Smoky Valley 8
Remington at Sterling
Other area games
Argonia 68, Elk Valley 0
Canton-Galva 46, Hutchinson Central Christian 0
Central Plains 56, Word of Life 0
Central-Burden 56, Flinthills 0
Centre at Peabody-Burns
Erie 28, Eureka 26
Fairfield 46, Burrton 6
Madison 46, Yates Center 0
Moundridge 40, Inman 12
Oxford 68, Attica 0
Pleasanton 36, Cedar Vale-Dexter 22
Pratt Skyline 50, Stafford 12
Pretty Prairie 52, Norwich 0
Sedan 50, Caldwell 0
Sedgwick at Hoisington (Sat.)
South Barber 52, Cunningham 8
South Haven 46, Udall 36
Sunrise Christian 26, Christ Prep 13
Wakefield 58, Goessel 12
Other games
Abilene 42, Atchison 8
Ashland 20, Minneola 14
Atchison County 41, Troy 0
Baileyville 65, Cair Paravel 0
Basehor-Linwood 39, KC Piper 13
Bern at Lewiston, Neb.
Bishop Miege 48, BV Southwest 28
Blue Valley 51, KC Turner 0
Bonner Springs 21, Topeka Seaman 17
BV North 34, BV Northwest 16
BV Randolph 36, Axtell 22
BV West 48, Living Word Christian (Mo.) 0
Burlingame at Hartford
Burlington 47, Uniontown 26
Cambridge, Neb. 54, Oberlin 12
Caney Valley 43, Humboldt 6
Chanute 51, McDonald County (Mo.) 27
Chase 103, Wilson 68
Chase County 26, Council Grove 19
Chetopa 64, Altoona-Midway 6
Cimarron at Elkhart
Clifton-Clyde 40, Linn 24
Colby 26, St. Francis 2
Concordia 18, Beloit 6
Desoto 33, Spring Hill 0
Dighton 56, Triplains-Brewster 0
Doniphan West 26, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 6
Ell-Saline 54, Bennington 12
Ellsworth 19, Clay Center 6
Elwood at Heartland Christian
Emporia 60, Highland Park 14
Eudora 14, Louisburg 0
Fort Scott 39, Labette County 6
Frankfort 54, Southern Cloud 8
Fredonia 28, NE-Arma 0
Galena 47, SE-Cherokee 8
Gardner-Edgerton at East St. Louis, Mo. (Sun.)
Goodland 40, Hugoton 22
Hanover 48, Pike Valley 0
Hays 46, Chapman 13
Herington 33, Osage City 22
Holton 37, Topeka 30
Hope 48, Solomon 30
Horton 42, Leavenworth Immaculata 14
Hoxie 52, Greeley County 0
Independence 27, Iola 0
Ingalls 58, Bucklin 8
Jefferson West 29, KC Sumner 18
Junction City 17, Shawnee Heights 0
KC Harmon 36, KC Washington 29
KC Schlagle at Lincoln Prep (Mo.)
LaCrosse 57, Larned 14
Lakeside 32, Osborne 26
Lawrence 35, SM West 12
Lebo 42, Marmaton Valley 16
Leoti 39, Satanta 7
Lincoln 70, Tescott 24
Lyndon 43, West Franklin 7
Macksville 34, Victoria 32
Manhattan 22, Topeka Hayden 17
McLouth 47, Oskaloosa 0
Meade 24, Canadian, Texas 18
Mill Valley 42, Lansing 21
Mission Valley 42, Northern Heights 6
Moscow 88, Balko, Okla. 48
Nemaha Valley 39, Valley Falls 0
Neodesha 26, Frontenac 14
Ness City 54, WaKeeney 20
Norton 38, Ellis 7
Oakley 74, Syracuse 0
Olathe North 29, Olathe East 14
Olathe Northwest 40, Leavenworth 14
Olathe South 35, Lawrence Free State 14
Olpe 27, Cherryvale 7
Osawatomie 48, Anderson County 42
Oswego 36, Quapaw (Okla.) 34
Otis-Bison 58, St. John 14
Palco 24, Stockton 0
Paola 27, Baldwin 6
Parsons 20, Columbus 12
Perry-Lecompton 28, Marysville 13
Plainville 37, Phillipsburg 21
Pittsburg 42, Coffeyville 18
Pittsburg Colgan 42, Girard 0 (Thurs.)
Pleasant Ridge 20, Jefferson North 14
Prairie View 34, Central Heights 31
Quinter 52, Golden Plains 6
Riley County 33, Centralia 8
Riverside 48, Jackson Heights 8
Riverton 48, Baxter Springs 0
Rock Creek 50, Wamego 14
Rock Hills 58, Beloit St. John's-Tipton 12
Rossville 26, St. Marys 6
Royal Valley 35, Santa Fe Trail 14
Sabetha 27, Hiawatha 6
Salina Sacred Heart 33, Minneapolis 10
Scott City 30, Garden City 3
SE-Saline 50, Russell 12
Silver Lake 42, Wabaunsee 14
SM East 28, SM Northwest 3 (Thurs.)
SM North 26, SM South 22
Smith Center 50, Rawlins County 6
South Central 28, Spearville 20
South Gray 34, Kiowa County 6
Southern Coffey County 74, Crest 42
St. James Academy 7, Ottawa 0
St. Paul 22, West Elk 8
St. Thomas Aquinas 21, Great Bend 14
Stanton County 40, Lakin 13
Sublette 21, Southwestern Heights 20
Sylvan-Lucas 68, Natoma 22
Thomas More Prep 24, Ellinwood 6
Thunder Ridge at Hill City (PPD to Mon.)
Tonganoxie 34, Bishop Ward 6
Tyrone (Okla.) 63, Rolla 14
Ulysses 42, Liberal 20
Valley Heights 16, Onaga 6
Van Horn, Mo. 29, KC Wyandotte 20
Wallace County 52, Deerfield 14
Washburn Rural 50, Topeka West 6
Washington County 24, Republic County 6
Waverly 50, Marais des Cygnes 40
Wellsville 56, Jayhawk-Linn 6
Weskan 24, Northern Valley 20
Wheatland-Grinnell 56, Logan 6
White City 36, Little River 20
