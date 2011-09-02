Varsity Football

Friday's Kansas high school football scores (Sept. 2)

September 02, 2011 12:00 AM

City League

Dodge City 69, Southeast 46

East 28, North 14

Heights 45, Carroll 14

Northwest 28, Kapaun 6

South 30, West 13 (Thurs.)

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Andover Central 23, Goddard 18

Arkansas City 21, Valley Center 20

Buhler 18, Rose Hill 10

Clearwater 23, Collegiate 7

KC (Mo.) Rockhurst 35, Hutchinson 20

Maize 11, Newton 8, OT

Maize South 28, Circle 7

McPherson 47, Andover 20

Mulvane 60, El Dorado 20

Salina Central 30, Derby 27

Salina South 60, Campus 28

Wellington 35, Andale 28

Winfield 34, Augusta 6

Central Plains League

Holcomb 50, Chaparral 28

Conway Springs 65, Belle Plaine 0

Garden Plain 75, Bluestem 7

Hutchinson Trinity 27, Cheney 6

Medicine Lodge 48, Independent 7

Trinity Academy 33, Douglass 22

Central Kansas League

Halstead 36, Hillsboro 7

Hesston 43, Pratt 0

Kingman 31, Haven 12

Marion 34, Lyons 0

Nickerson 14, Smoky Valley 8

Remington at Sterling

Other area games

Argonia 68, Elk Valley 0

Canton-Galva 46, Hutchinson Central Christian 0

Central Plains 56, Word of Life 0

Central-Burden 56, Flinthills 0

Centre at Peabody-Burns

Erie 28, Eureka 26

Fairfield 46, Burrton 6

Madison 46, Yates Center 0

Moundridge 40, Inman 12

Oxford 68, Attica 0

Pleasanton 36, Cedar Vale-Dexter 22

Pratt Skyline 50, Stafford 12

Pretty Prairie 52, Norwich 0

Sedan 50, Caldwell 0

Sedgwick at Hoisington (Sat.)

South Barber 52, Cunningham 8

South Haven 46, Udall 36

Sunrise Christian 26, Christ Prep 13

Wakefield 58, Goessel 12

Other games

Abilene 42, Atchison 8

Ashland 20, Minneola 14

Atchison County 41, Troy 0

Baileyville 65, Cair Paravel 0

Basehor-Linwood 39, KC Piper 13

Bern at Lewiston, Neb.

Bishop Miege 48, BV Southwest 28

Blue Valley 51, KC Turner 0

Bonner Springs 21, Topeka Seaman 17

BV North 34, BV Northwest 16

BV Randolph 36, Axtell 22

BV West 48, Living Word Christian (Mo.) 0

Burlingame at Hartford

Burlington 47, Uniontown 26

Cambridge, Neb. 54, Oberlin 12

Caney Valley 43, Humboldt 6

Chanute 51, McDonald County (Mo.) 27

Chase 103, Wilson 68

Chase County 26, Council Grove 19

Chetopa 64, Altoona-Midway 6

Cimarron at Elkhart

Clifton-Clyde 40, Linn 24

Colby 26, St. Francis 2

Concordia 18, Beloit 6

Desoto 33, Spring Hill 0

Dighton 56, Triplains-Brewster 0

Doniphan West 26, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 6

Ell-Saline 54, Bennington 12

Ellsworth 19, Clay Center 6

Elwood at Heartland Christian

Emporia 60, Highland Park 14

Eudora 14, Louisburg 0

Fort Scott 39, Labette County 6

Frankfort 54, Southern Cloud 8

Fredonia 28, NE-Arma 0

Galena 47, SE-Cherokee 8

Gardner-Edgerton at East St. Louis, Mo. (Sun.)

Goodland 40, Hugoton 22

Hanover 48, Pike Valley 0

Hays 46, Chapman 13

Herington 33, Osage City 22

Holton 37, Topeka 30

Hope 48, Solomon 30

Horton 42, Leavenworth Immaculata 14

Hoxie 52, Greeley County 0

Independence 27, Iola 0

Ingalls 58, Bucklin 8

Jefferson West 29, KC Sumner 18

Junction City 17, Shawnee Heights 0

KC Harmon 36, KC Washington 29

KC Schlagle at Lincoln Prep (Mo.)

LaCrosse 57, Larned 14

Lakeside 32, Osborne 26

Lawrence 35, SM West 12

Lebo 42, Marmaton Valley 16

Leoti 39, Satanta 7

Lincoln 70, Tescott 24

Lyndon 43, West Franklin 7

Macksville 34, Victoria 32

Manhattan 22, Topeka Hayden 17

McLouth 47, Oskaloosa 0

Meade 24, Canadian, Texas 18

Mill Valley 42, Lansing 21

Mission Valley 42, Northern Heights 6

Moscow 88, Balko, Okla. 48

Nemaha Valley 39, Valley Falls 0

Neodesha 26, Frontenac 14

Ness City 54, WaKeeney 20

Norton 38, Ellis 7

Oakley 74, Syracuse 0

Olathe North 29, Olathe East 14

Olathe Northwest 40, Leavenworth 14

Olathe South 35, Lawrence Free State 14

Olpe 27, Cherryvale 7

Osawatomie 48, Anderson County 42

Oswego 36, Quapaw (Okla.) 34

Otis-Bison 58, St. John 14

Palco 24, Stockton 0

Paola 27, Baldwin 6

Parsons 20, Columbus 12

Perry-Lecompton 28, Marysville 13

Plainville 37, Phillipsburg 21

Pittsburg 42, Coffeyville 18

Pittsburg Colgan 42, Girard 0 (Thurs.)

Pleasant Ridge 20, Jefferson North 14

Prairie View 34, Central Heights 31

Quinter 52, Golden Plains 6

Riley County 33, Centralia 8

Riverside 48, Jackson Heights 8

Riverton 48, Baxter Springs 0

Rock Creek 50, Wamego 14

Rock Hills 58, Beloit St. John's-Tipton 12

Rossville 26, St. Marys 6

Royal Valley 35, Santa Fe Trail 14

Sabetha 27, Hiawatha 6

Salina Sacred Heart 33, Minneapolis 10

Scott City 30, Garden City 3

SE-Saline 50, Russell 12

Silver Lake 42, Wabaunsee 14

SM East 28, SM Northwest 3 (Thurs.)

SM North 26, SM South 22

Smith Center 50, Rawlins County 6

South Central 28, Spearville 20

South Gray 34, Kiowa County 6

Southern Coffey County 74, Crest 42

St. James Academy 7, Ottawa 0

St. Paul 22, West Elk 8

St. Thomas Aquinas 21, Great Bend 14

Stanton County 40, Lakin 13

Sublette 21, Southwestern Heights 20

Sylvan-Lucas 68, Natoma 22

Thomas More Prep 24, Ellinwood 6

Thunder Ridge at Hill City (PPD to Mon.)

Tonganoxie 34, Bishop Ward 6

Tyrone (Okla.) 63, Rolla 14

Ulysses 42, Liberal 20

Valley Heights 16, Onaga 6

Van Horn, Mo. 29, KC Wyandotte 20

Wallace County 52, Deerfield 14

Washburn Rural 50, Topeka West 6

Washington County 24, Republic County 6

Waverly 50, Marais des Cygnes 40

Wellsville 56, Jayhawk-Linn 6

Weskan 24, Northern Valley 20

Wheatland-Grinnell 56, Logan 6

White City 36, Little River 20

