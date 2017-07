WICHITA—Due to heat conditions, the kickoff time for today's City League football games have been moved to 7:30 p.m., district officials said.

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m.

Games at Campus, Maize, Maize South, Rose Hill and Salina Central have also been moved to 7:30 p.m.

Forecasters say another triple-digit day is in store for the Wichita area, with today's temperature expected to reach 105. Sunny skies and southwest winds gusting to nearly 30 miles an hour are anticipated as well.